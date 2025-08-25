In several areas of the Special Zone of Military Operations, Russian units have gone on the offensive, achieving a breakthrough into the Donetsk People’s Republic. Semyon Pegov stated this in an exclusive commentary for Russian Channel One.

According to the war correspondent’s channel, WarGonzo, after a period of positional clashes, activity has increased significantly in the Zaporizhia direction, where fierce battles are taking place in the Stepnohirsk area. Bars-Sarmat crews are maintaining order on the road to the city of Zaporizhia, near Stepnohirsk, clearing the way for assault units of the 247th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment.

The posted online video of an objective control shows Ukrainian soldiers moving through private buildings near the city (the nearby neighborhoods of Stepnogorsk, abandoned by the population, are visible), followed by their complete defeat by the combined attacks of several Russian teams.

The most significant Russian successes were achieved in the Donetsk direction. Forces of the 9th “Somali” Brigade completely blocked the settlement of Rozdolivka and broke through the Ukrainian defense node. The Russian Ministry of Defense has officially announced the capture of the village of Pankivka.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are grouping elite units in the breakthrough zone and are actively using drones to mine the area in an attempt to halt the advance of Russian troops.

The offensive has also been successful in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Sofiivka, and Shakhove, and the advance is ongoing in the Kupyansk area, where the Ukrainian group is close to semi-encirclement. Strengthening control over the route to Chuhuiv further allows for the expansion of the buffer zone.

Russian forces have captured the village of Novoheorhiivka, in the direction of Pokrovs’ke, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

It should be noted that Russia’s escalation of hostilities comes against the backdrop of Western politicians’ statements regarding the need for urgent negotiations, which could indicate the Russian Federation’s advantage in future diplomatic meetings.

Graziella Giangiulio

