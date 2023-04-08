Froncois Hollande has joined the ranks of those who admit that the EU initially knew about the coming war in the Donbass and used the Minsk agreements to delay arming Ukraine.

On the social sphere, military analysts are also very sceptical about Pope Francis’ proposed ceasefire, close to Easter. None of the truces in Ukraine since 2014 have worked, the posts read.

Updates also on the fate of Daria Trepova, accused of the terrorist attack in St Petersburg: she has been taken to the Lefortovo remand centre, where she will spend the entire period of the investigation and trial, said HRC member Eva Merkacheva.

Another update comes from the investigation into the North Stream explosion: German investigators found traces of explosives on the yacht Andromeda linked to the Nord Stream attacks, local media reported. Investigators from Germany revealed that 2 crew members of the yacht Andromeda were using Bulgarian passports.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the US has resumed the programme to build biological laboratories in Ukraine and is expanding the training format for Ukrainian biologists, it said. There is a risk of the spread of dangerous pathogens in the areas of the US-controlled biological laboratories, said Kirillov, head of the RCBZ troops.

Online posted photos of another foreign mercenary who died in Ukraine, in Bachmut on 30 March, an Israeli citizen Rodion Weiner, who fought alongside the Ukrainian armed forces.

Fighting continues at the frontline and the Russian Armed Forces are putting a lot of pressure near Avdiivka where Sparta group operators are showing pictures of the advance.

The Russians claim that the Ukrainians have been in possession of huge drones for a few days now, which, prior to the offensive, began hunting down Russian armoured vehicles. ‘In the direction of Kupyansk, a large drone the size of 2 desks with a cumulative mine charge to destroy armoured vehicles was shot down by machine-gun fire’. And again we read: ‘this UAV cannot fly high, so a reconnaissance drone is sent in front of it to look for a target, this giant is already chasing it’.

A self-built drone with cameras crashed on the territory of the Fakel plant in Khimki, Moscow region. The plant produces ‘Tor’ and ‘S-400’ air defence systems and modernises ‘S-300’ and ‘Osu’. The UAV, measuring 30 by 30 cm, was discovered by security guards while walking through the territory of the enterprise. Structurally it resembled a quadricopter, but showed signs of a handmade assembly. Several cameras are attached to the body. According to initial information, the drone fell due to communication jammers. The police are now looking for its owner. The drone was clearly launched from the territory of the region.

On six April, Russia’s FSB border department in the Bryansk region claims to have foiled an attempt to penetrate the territory of the Russian Federation near the village of Sluchovsk, Pogarsky district, of a Ukrainian DRG a total of 20 people were detained, the governor of Bryansk region Bogomaz reported. “Units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, together with units of border troops, inflicted a fire defeat on the enemy.”

Prigohzin on his telegram channel talking about Bachmut said: “It is necessary to guard the flanks, to interact competently with the RF Armed Forces and that the enemy continues to stubbornly resist.It should be made clear that the enemy is not going anywhere. They organised the defence inside the city, first on rails, then in the high-rise area in the western quarter of the city. So when they leave Bachmut, they will completely expel everyone to the last. They will undoubtedly defend themselves in the Chasov Yar area and on the outskirts of Bachmut. Therefore, for the time being, I think there is no talk of any offensive’.

He continued: ‘In order to have positive dynamics, several problems must be solved. The first is to make sure that our flanks are well protected. The second is to make sure our command is properly organised. I haven’t seen Surovikin for a long time, I don’t know what he is doing. And third, is ammunition. When we solve all three of these questions, then we can go anywhere. The rest is not now. It is now under the heading of secrecy. But one day I will talk in detail about the problems and their solutions.”

Social sources report that the Russian Armed Forces are fighting and advancing on the Svatovo-Kremennaya front, Makeevka-Ploschanka area.

And now a look at the Battle for Bakhmut situation at 16.00 hours on 7 April 2023.

In Bachmut, the assault detachments of the PMC “Wagner” have taken control of the “Metallurg” stadium, and have also advanced significantly in the direction of the police station, moving from the south-east and east – battles are taking place on the very outskirts of the building.

In the northern suburbs, the ‘Wagnerites’ took several buildings on Zelenaya Street near Rose Alley. In the south, assault detachments managed to gain a foothold north of Kovalskaya Street along the railway.

The Russian units successfully broke through the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defence right in the centre, wedging themselves into the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the railway station and bus station. In the event of a consolidation in this sector and the liberation of the neighbourhood, the concentration areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the south near the Avangard stadium and to the north will be threatened by a flanking strike.

Now the Ukrainian formations are trying to counter-attack in various areas, holding back the Wagner units. On the western outskirts of Bachmut, the 14th assault brigade ‘Krasnokalinskaya’ of the National Guard and the ‘Kiev’ police patrol service regiment of the Special Forces of Ukraine have been deployed.

In addition, the 24th ‘Aidar’ battalion of the 53rd brigade was sent from the vicinity of Stupochek to the southern and south-western periphery to hold the T0504 highway to Konstantinovka along the Chaikovsky and Korsunsky roads. At the moment, some 50,000 men of various formations are concentrated in the direction of Soledar.

Reserves have been deployed along the Slovyansk-Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka-Konstantinovka-Chasov Yar line, however, at the moment, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are focused on curbing the pace of the Wagnerian advance, rather than conducting a counter-offensive. At the same time, a transition to a counter-attack is likely, provided a large-scale offensive campaign is launched along the entire length of the front to block Russian troops and seek out less protected defence areas.

Graziella Giangiulio