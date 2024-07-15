UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. The next war will be space. Moscow invests in satellites and wants its own Starlink

During the Cold War and the first decade of the 21st century, the United States dominated space-based military capabilities, including global positioning system (GPS) satellite navigation and a wide range of reconnaissance and communications satellites. This allowed the US military to receive data on targets and coordinate their actions anywhere on Earth.

GPS and Starlink and more advanced technologies have enabled the US military to precisely target and coordinate actions around the world using GPS-guided munitions such as Excalibur artillery shells, GMLRS missiles and JDAM bombs. However, Russia and China are closing the gap in these capabilities by developing their own advanced systems and countermeasures.

And in fact, the debate on the satellite and nuclear space issue has been open for some time in the Russian social sphere. Against the backdrop of the emergence of new global satellite constellations the Russians are debating the Russian “Starlik”.

According to what we learn via social media, “the company “Bureau-1440” is creating a system to provide broadband Internet access. There are already devices in orbit for testing technologies: recently, specialists successfully transmitted data to Earth via the 5G protocol, and also carried out a series of tests of advanced intersatellite laser communications.”

Not only was the news published “about the creation of a compact satellite communication terminal for the already implemented Gonets system. According to the developers, the device will be the size of a mobile phone and will allow you to connect to the Internet from a smartphone, tablet or laptop.”

Furthermore, according to specialists, there are good signs from the State: “in a recent commission meeting in Roscosmos, the need for satellite services and the importance of attracting private companies was discussed. And on July 9, the State Duma adopted a law on public-private partnership in space activities, which specifically affects the establishment of remote communications and requests.”

Some problems have not yet been solved, others cannot be solved in the short term, and the Russians need their Starlink. The same sources also state: “However, something already exists and is being tested, and the state seems to realize the importance of these technologies and is at least trying to act in the right direction. And this gives real hope that soon Russian global satellite constellations for various purposes will exist not only on slides, but will also wander in near-Earth space, distributing the Internet and providing high-quality images to various users.”

Images that will give Russia what French, British and US intelligence is giving to the Ukrainians: precision satellite photographic details on Russia’s military, oil and critical infrastructure sites. In fact, in recent weeks the Ukrainians have managed to damage Russian oil facilities thanks to quality satellite images. Damage that in some cases left oil tankers or gas ships empty.

Discussions on changes to the Russian Federation’s nuclear doctrine are also underway in Russia, Russian President Dmitry Peskov’s press secretary confirmed. “You know that work on nuclear doctrine is ongoing, discussions are indeed ongoing, experts are discussing,” Peskov told reporters, answering a question about whether a change in doctrine is possible.

“We must understand that in this case we are dealing with a very powerful Alliance of states that pursue a hostile policy towards us and do not hide it. NATO is in fact fully involved in the conflict around Ukraine and this must also be declared. In this case, it is time to call the processes by their proper names,” Peskov said.

According to press sources, the changes would also concern the nuclear space. A project that for Moscow goes hand in hand with that of the satellites that orbit the Earth.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/