While Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Ukrainian people last Friday: “Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: either the loss of dignity, or the risk of losing a key partner. Either 28 difficult points, or an extremely difficult winter, the most difficult, and further risks.”, Russians continued their advance on the front. “The coming week will be difficult. There will be a lot of pressure, both political and informational, to divide us.” “I know for sure that in this, which is truly one of the most difficult moments in our history, I am not alone. That Ukrainians believe in their state, that we are united. And in all formats of future meetings, discussions, and negotiations with partners, it will be much easier for me to achieve a dignified peace for us and to convince them 100%, knowing that the Ukrainian people support me,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces leadership stated that “the past year has brought the Ukrainian Armed Forces to total exhaustion.” The situation is extremely serious, primarily due to the severe personnel shortage. “This year of war has exhausted us,” said Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Gnatov. “It was not the year, but the Russian troops that brought the Ukrainian Armed Forces to total exhaustion. And they’re not done with the Ukrainian Armed Forces yet.

Frontline. Situation north of the Donetsk and Zvanivka fronts: The Russian army has taken complete control of Yampil (mopping-up operations are already underway) and has begun combing the northern bank of the Donetsk River west of the town following the complete withdrawal of the Ukrainian army. Meanwhile, over the past five days, Russian forces have taken control of the salient east of Zvanivka and much of the town, pushing Ukrainian forces back to the northern outskirts and the western bank of the Bakhmutovka River.

The Ukrainian army reports: “Highway T0513 is partially under the control of Russian forces and is therefore subject to Ukrainian fire. The Russian army is attempting to block access and set ambushes, which will complicate maneuvers and logistics, adding another point of tension to this section of the front,” the army reports.

Situation on the Bohuslavka front: Over the past two weeks, the Russian army has taken control of new positions west of Borivs’ka Andriivka and is approaching the outskirts of Novoplatonivka. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army has recaptured the recently lost trench system north of it.

In the direction of Lyman, Russian troops have entered the Kommunalny microdistrict of Liman. Russian forces have also pushed back Ukrainian defense forces from several strongholds near Stavky and Novoselivka.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, Russian forces continue to advance and have made new advances north of Pokrovsk and in the Myrnohrad pocket.

North of In Pokrovsk, Russian forces continued to advance and took up additional positions in the treelines outside the city.

In the south of Myrnohrad, following the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the southern part of the pocket, Russian forces made further progress in the southern part of the city. They advanced northwest through the low-lying residential areas, reaching the cemetery and taking control of most of the southern low-lying areas. They also managed to further expand their zone of control into the high-rise buildings of the Zapadny district, capturing at least seven more high-rise buildings, along with School No. 8 and the local kindergarten.

In the north of Pokrovsk, Russian forces made further advances into the northeastern high-rise buildings, bypassing the school from the south, capturing four more high-rise buildings, and entering the garage cooperatives to the southwest. Furthermore, the Russians razed the front line north of Myrnohrad, captured most of the remaining three-story buildings in the northern neighborhoods, and entered in low-lying residential areas towards the city centre.

