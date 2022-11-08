UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. The last ship sets sail from Kherson. Looting begins

On seven November 2022, the last ship left the right bank from Kherson for the left bank where the inhabitants of the city were evacuated by the Russians who expect yet another Ukrainian attack.

Meanwhile, Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said that some 80,000 mobilised citizens are now in the special operation zone, of whom about 50,000 are taking part in the hostilities.

EU Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighbourhood Policy Oliver Várhelyi, meanwhile, ruled out the possibility of an accelerated accession of Ukraine to the EU: ‘The requirements for everyone are the same’. This was stated by the Hungarian diplomat. “Ukraine is making efforts to accelerate reforms and speed up the work necessary for this. This is positive. But not all seven reforms can be completed quickly. Therefore, it is not yet possible to set a timetable for the start of negotiations,’ said Várhelyi .

At 11.36 a.m. on 7 November, air warnings were again declared in the central regions of Ukraine. Emergency power cuts began, the previous lighting times thus became irrelevant. The Ukrainian Defence Minister, Reznikov, informed that the NASAMS and Aspide air defence systems had arrived in the country ready to be used against the Russian Armed Forces.

On the front line at 00:10 on 7 November the situation, according to the social sphere was as follows.

Belgorod Region: Ukrainian formations fired at an oil depot in the city district of Grajvoron. A solvent tank caught fire at the site, no casualties were reported.

Starobil’s’k direction: At the Svatove section of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it is trying to break through the Russian defence in the area of the village of Kuzemivs’ke. The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation detect the movement of small groups of Ukrainian soldiers and hit them.

In the evening, a Ukrainian HIMARS MLRS fired at Svatove and Miluvatka, damaging residential buildings.

In the Limans sector, two companies of the 66th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to assault Russian troop positions in the Kreminna area. The units of the 20th Army of the RF Armed Forces ambushed the enemy forces and their reserves, launched artillery attacks and forced them to retreat to their original lines.

Soledar Direction: The detachments of the “PMC Wagner” completely knocked out the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the outskirts of the village of Ivangrad, located near the urban areas of Bachmut. In the west, armed clashes continue.

Donetsk direction: In the Vuhledar sector, the Russian fighting in Pavlivka has acquired a positional character, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to drive the RF Forces out of their positions. Near Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Russian troops do not conduct active assault operations and dig in on the lines they have taken.

Ukrainian formations shelled Donetsk, Gorlovka, Spartak, Yasinovataya and other settlements in the agglomeration. There were civilian casualties.

Luhansk: Ukrainian armed forces launched HIMARS MLRS attacks on Alčevs’k and Stakhanov, damaging residential buildings and social infrastructure. One civilian was killed.

Zaporozhye direction: At night, Geran-2 kamikaze drones struck the repair base of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as well as an unidentified target near the railway station in Zaporozhye. Russian artillery targeted Ukrainian positions in the area of Zaliznichny, Huljajpole, Shcherbakov and Ol’govskogo

Southern Front: Nikolaev-Beryslavs’ke direction. In the Beryslavs’ke sector, sabotage and reconnaissance patrols tried to penetrate the positions of Russian troops on the Sadok-Dudchany-Piatykhatky line. All of them were detected early, targeted by the Russian armed forces and retreated. Ukrainian formations use HIMARS MLRS at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant. Russian air defence systems intercepted five missiles, one munition hit the airlock and caused minor damage.

In the afternoon, Ukrainian soldiers blew up a power line on the Beryslavs’ke-Kachovka highway. The electricity disappeared in Kherson and a wave of looting began in the city, exacerbated by problems with the police.

Graziella Giangiulio