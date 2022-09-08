UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. The Kherson front slows down. 9000 Ukrainians troops on Kharkiv. Bombs at the nuclear power plant

On the day of comments on the IAEA report about damage to the plant from unspecified bombing, the Ukrainians continued to bomb the nuclear site, according to the Russians.

The plant has been under bombardment since 6pm on September 6th, when several explosions were heard. Due to the bombing, Energodar was again without electricity on seven September. “Due to the damage to the Luch substation, 1-2 micro-districts of the city are without power,” said Mayor Dmitry Orlov

According to the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation: during the day there were 3 bombardments of Energodar, 16 shells were fired from Ilyinka and Marganets. Other sources say that as a result of the bombardments, the capacity of the ZNPP was again decreased.

Direction Kherson

The battle for Kherson according to both the Ukrainian and Russian social spheres is currently at a standstill. The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation reported that the Ukrainians would stop large-scale offensive operations in the direction of Kherson due to the losses suffered. At 18:00 Italian time, the situation at the front was, according to the Ukrainian and Russian social sphere, as follows:

The Andreevsky sector of the front in the Nikolaev-Kryvyi Rih direction remains an active combat zone. During the night and early morning (September 6th), the Ukrainian Armed Forces transferred reinforcements to the southern coast, attempting to expand the bridgehead. And if the Ukrainian Armed Forces failed to advance beyond Sukhoi’s headquarters, on 6 September, efforts were concentrated on the direction of Belogorka.

In the first half of the day (September 6th), Russian aerospace forces knocked out all three operating crossings. Artillery fire prevented the Ukrainian Armed Forces from building a new crossing.

To the south-east of Bereznegovatoy, in a forest plantation of the Smerch MLRS, the reserves of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed. In the village of Krasnopolye, two Ukrainian self-propelled guns were put out of action. By the evening of September 6th, the Ukrainian Armed Forces transferred two 152mm Giacint-B guns to Bereznegovatoe.

The infantry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, after crossing Ingulets at night, dispersed along the Plotnitsky section and began to advance towards Belogorka from the north-west. At around 13.00 Moscow time, the offensive was foiled: Russian bombers destroyed the enemy grouping on the north-western outskirts of the village.

In the area of Sukhoi Stavka and Andriivka, the RF Forces continued to destroy scattered Ukrainian groups with artillery strikes and bombardment by Russian Aerospace Forces.

There are still reserves of manpower and equipment on the northern bank of the Ingulets. There are no more new tanks: they are practically rolling out BMP-1s and lightly armoured vehicles of Western production.

Direction Kharkiv

The situation is constantly evolving, the latest information from the 12:00 social sphere stated that fighting is taking place on the outskirts of Balakleya (Balakleya itself is under the control of the Russian armed forces), in Verbovka, in the area of Volokhov Yar (the Ukrainians are on the Volokhov Yar – Izyum road), as well as in the area of Semenovka in the direction of Shevchenkovo (on the Chuguev-Kupyansk highway). Since the morning, Russian aerospace forces and artillery have been pounding, there are reports that reserves transferred from the Russian armed forces have already been put into use. The Ukrainians are also actively using artillery and the MLRS and putting its reserves previously concentrated in the Chuguev area into action. In general, there is talk of a serious escalating operational crisis.

On the night of 6 September, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a rocket attack against social facilities in Kupyansk, in the liberated part of the Kharkiv region, including the Balakleya refugee checkpoint, local authorities report. The Izyum front returns to centre stage.

The offensive on Balakleya started from the village of Verbovka north-west of Balakleya. The fighting took on a positional character in the evening of 6 September, at least two bridges were blown up in the town. The Ukrainian Armed Forces continued offensive operations in the vicinity of Balakleya. During yesterday evening and night, Ukrainian units advanced from their positions in Ivanovka and approached the settlement of Volkhov Yar.

The data on the control of Volkhov Yar is unclear: there is a video with Ukrainian soldiers at a crossroads within the centre of the village, but other sources claim that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have not consolidated and have moved further north along the highway to Kupyansk. However, in any case, the settlement is not under the control of the Russian Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have not yet entered Balakleya itself: a photo appeared on the net with a stele at the entrance, but it was taken in the westernmost periphery in front of the Camp district and the village of Verbovka.

Russian forces are carrying out artillery attacks against the advancing Ukrainian forces and reserves, and aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces are also working on targets. The Ukrainian armed forces managed to knock out a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, the pilot was ejected and evacuated to the rear. At the moment Balakleya continues to be in the operational encirclement and in the area of Ukrainian artillery fire damage, the access roads are to some extent hit by Ukrainians.

Avdiivka. Russian troops began fighting on the outskirts of Pervomaisk and also liberated the seeding station near Sands, driving the Ukrainians away from two bridges on the ring road. In the same area of Avdiivka there are no significant changes, as well as in Marinka with Ugledar.

The situation in the direction of Soledar

Bachmut. PMC “Wagner” took Kodema. Enemy counter-attacks with the use of armoured vehicles were repelled. Battles had been ongoing since mid-summer. The liberation of Kodema will allow the Russians to develop in the direction of Zaitsevo from the south to reach the southern approaches to Bachmut, which in the future will allow them to storm the town from several directions at once. The front line in Soledar has not changed significantly: fighting continues on the southern outskirts of the town and in the adjacent village of Bakhmutskoye. The Russians continue to carry out artillery attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the settlements along the line of contact, as well as on places where enemy manpower and equipment are concentrated.

According to the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation in the Kharkov and Izyum directions, the situation is as follows: a high-precision ground weapon inflicted a defeat on the temporary deployment point of the unit of the nationalist ‘Kraken’ formation in the Kharkov region. Destroyed up to 30 Ukrainian militiamen and 10 vehicles. Firing concentrated on the fighting positions of the 113th Territorial Defence Brigade in the area of the Prishib, Yavorskoe and Andriivka settlements of the Kharkov region destroyed up to 40 Ukrainian militiamen and soldiers and wounded more than 80 soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery continued to strike military facilities on the territory of Ukraine.

During the day, six command posts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were hit in the settlement areas of Chuguev, Dergachi, Prishib of the Kharkiv region, Bachmut, Soledar, Kurakhovo of the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as 47 artillery, manpower and military equipment units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 143 districts

According to some social sphere accounts, the Ukrainian Armed Forces involved up to 9,000 people in the attack in Balakleya. At the moment, Balakleya continues to keep in contact with the ‘mainland’ through the road being crossed, but the ridge is trying to cut it off, advancing on Savintsy. Kupyansk was also heavily shelled today. The Ukrainians at 2 p.m. continued the offensive in the direction of the northern road to Kupyansk. Above all, the Ukrainians probably have not yet fully activated the offensive plan (and the task, it seems, is the most ambitious) and will most likely begin to pressurise from the south of the Izyum Front, relying on Slavyansk and Barvenkovo. According to one military analyst, the Ukrainians continue to try to establish tight control over the road network north of Balakleya to turn their tactical successes into operational successes. Having achieved initial success with the attacks on Verbovka and Volokhov Yar, they will naturally strive to consolidate the results of the coverage of Balakleya from the north and ensure the repelling of counter-attacks by the RF forces to continue covering Balakleya in the future. Therefore, already on the 2nd day of the operation, the reserves of the Chuguev leadership are put in place.

But already at 15:00 hours Italian time from the social sphere we learn that: the Ukrainian attack on Shevchenkove has bogged down: at the moment, the situation on the Shevchenkovo-Volkhov Yar arc has stabilised. The enemy tried to find a way to approach Shevchenkovo, but was either destroyed or repelled. Ukrainian military groups did not enter the village.

The last update at 15:30 asserted that fighting in the area of Verbovka, Volokhov Yar, Semenovka continued. Balakleya is in an operational environment: the main roads leading to the town are being attacked by Ukrainians. Both sides are at the stage of putting their reserves into action. According to a number of reports, enemy attacks on Shevchenkove were unsuccessful. As for the attempt to advance from Volokhov Yar to Izyum, there is still no reliable information.

It is also reported that the commander of Berdyansk, Artem Bardin died as a result of injuries sustained when his car exploded from a bomb placed in the vehicle.

Graziella Giangiulio