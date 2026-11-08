UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. The frontline forgotten by the Russians: Dnipropetrovsk

During the spring and summer, fighting in this sector was quite intense. Although the fighting in the Dnipropetrovsk region has not completely stopped, the area has since become a secondary theater for both Russian and Ukrainian forces .

Nevertheless, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have recently conducted several rather successful counterattacks. In the context of late 2024 and 2025, an offensive by the “Vostok” (East) and “Tsentr” (Center) force groupings toward the Dnipropetrovsk region has assumed crucial importance.

First, it offered the opportunity to reach the “Dnipropetrovsk corridor,” the M-30 highway. To achieve this, Russian forces would have had to advance towards Shakhtarskoye and Pavlohrad. These centers serve as hubs for the communication routes that constitute the logistics network of the Ukrainian armed forces within the Barvinkovo –Lozova– Izyum triangle . Second, it would have eliminated a “salient” that had formed along the border between the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions , centered on the urban-type settlement of Pokrovske.

For this reason, over the past year, Russian military OSINT sources have closely monitored Russian military operations in the Komar –Velyka Novosilka– Bahatyr triangle . However, once the “Center” grouping shifted its primary objective to the Pokrovsk – Myrnohrad axis , the prospect of a breakthrough towards Shakhtarskoye and Pavlohrad receded into the background, later slipping to a third-order priority .

Meanwhile, the “East” group has maintained a rather vigorous offensive in its sector of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The area around Pokrovske offers the most direct route to the regional capital, Zaporizhia ; to reach it, it would be necessary to reach Novomykolaivka and, from there, Vilnyans’k. While the forces of the “Center” group launched their offensive from the Bohatyr – Komar line, the forces of the “East” group have advanced from the “triple border” area, the point where the borders of the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Donetsk regions converge . Battles are currently underway for the salient, and Ukrainian forces have fallen into a “pocket” that has been created within the Andriivka – Brats’ke –Herasymivka triangle.

Graziella Giangiulio

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