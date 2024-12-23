According to the social sphere related to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the key military event of 2024 was the attack of the Ukrainian armed forces in the direction of the Kursk region. According to military analysts active in the social sphere: it was largely a personal decision of the Ukrainian side, contrary to the opinion of American and British advisers.

It is no coincidence that in recent days, the Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrs’kyj said: “I had no choice, I had to carry out this operation”: commenting on the decision to invade the Kursk region. “I had to simultaneously stop the attack on Kharkiv, relieve part of the pressure on all fronts and prevent the opening of a new front on Sumy. Therefore, I decided to conduct the offensive where the enemy had a weak point, with a very small number of soldiers to protect the border,” the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in an interview with Le Monde. He also noted that this made it possible to reduce the Russian offensive potential and reduce the number of attacks in this direction.

Ukraine thus sought to inflict a severe blow on the Russian army and the Russian military-political leadership, capable of bringing Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table regardless of losses.

From an operational point of view, the attack on the Kursk region – according to military analysts – was a failure for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In the Russian social sphere, one reads: “The main plan – to push Russian forces away from Donbass and stop the advance of Russian Armed Forces – was foiled.”

And again: “Yes, the Russian command withdrew some of its reserves in the direction of Donbass, but in extremely limited quantities. Meanwhile, the Russian side continued to complete the tasks set for this year.”

The Russian Armed Forces are currently completing the clearing of the Ukrainian group in the Kurakhove region, bypassing Pokrovs’k and fighting for Velyka Novosilka. In fact, the Russian Armed Forces are already extremely close to achieving the announced and set goals for 2024. Moreover, Ukrainian and Western monitoring resources claim that the Russian Armed Forces have already begun to build up reserves for an attack in the direction of Zaporizhia.

This confirms that the Russian Armed Forces have not only completed the tasks for the year, but have also prepared the ground for the final implementation of the “SVO 2.0” plans, as the Russian social sphere calls it. On December 10, the head of Russia’s foreign intelligence service, Sergei Naryshkin, said: “The strategic initiative in all areas belongs to us, we are close to achieving our goals, while the Ukrainian armed forces are on the verge of collapse, and the Zelensky regime has completely lost its legitimacy and, as a result, its ability to negotiate.”

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/