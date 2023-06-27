UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. The attempted coup did not stop the Special Operation. Russians hold their ground: airstrikes on entire Zaporizhzhia region

While the whole world was watching the coup attempt in Russia, the Russian military was busy on the line of contact. In the meantime, it is learned that Sergei Shoigu will remain in his place, on June 26 online video of the Minister flying over the front line.

One of the first measures taken by the Kremlin as soon as Prighozyn announced his call to arms was to shut down Wagner’s channels or those connected to it. Among the advice to War bloggers reigns to beware of misinformation: “Taking advantage of the public conflict, CIPSO is now actively launching various fakes in the context of the current situation. The goal is clear: against the background of the failure of the offensive, to make the most of this conflict. Be careful and focus on official statements from verified government resources.”

In the days between June 23 and 24, the Russian aerospace forces bombed Ukrainian positions in the Zaporozhzhia and Dnepropetrovsk regions. According to the social sphere during the Russian offensive in the Maryinsky direction, a STARLINK terminal was seized and mass graves of Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries were discovered.

The post reads: “During the assault operations, the servicemen of the RF Armed Forces managed to advance in the Maryinsky direction and capture the strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Up to 50 Ukrainian personnel were killed. A camouflaged command and observation post was also discovered where a number of items now in the hands of the Russians were captured: including secured laptops, digital walkie-talkies, a heavy quadcopter and a STARLINK satellite communication system. Documentation and electronic media are researched by experts. Close to Ukrainian positions. A mass grave was discovered where the Kiev militants buried those who could not evacuate. Including foreign mercenaries.”

Instead, the Ukrainians, taking advantage of Prigozhin’s provocation to disorganize the situation, tried to attack in the Bachmut tactical direction where there are units of the 35th Marine Brigade and the 36th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the starting lines for offensive operations. The Russian servicemen of Group of Forces South responded with air and artillery strikes.

Air strikes on Kiev registered on the day of June 24th. Especially after the attacks in the Dnepropetrovsk region, in Cherkasy and Vinnitsa, Nikolaev, Kirovograd. Explosions are also reported in the Kharkiv region. In addition to the rockets, there are “Geran2”. And then hit Kiev, Kharkov and Kremenchug. One of the attacks went to Kharkov. Social sphere analysts spoke of massive air strikes, among the most important, numerically, since the beginning of the special operation.

The Russian command therefore wanted to manage the issue of the coup d’état independently of the planned attacks in Ukraine. Furthermore, an attempt was made not to give a tactical advantage to the Ukrainians by using aviation. New equipment was also delivered to the front. As the third Mavic-3T UAV for the 132 brigade (the former 3rd NM DPR) delivered to the front line.

In the same hours that the planes attacked Ukraine, the governor of the Lipetsk region announced the strengthening of security measures in the region. Residents are advised not to travel south. And the state of anti-terrorism alert has been announced in Moscow and Rostov.

For the first time, Russian social networks have announced the use by the aviation of thermal traps, i.e. thermobaric missiles. For those who follow the social sphere, these types of attacks have also occurred in Syria in recent years.

The Ukrainian offensive on Rabotino (Orekhovsk direction) bogged down again. The Ukrainians suffered losses. Apparently the Russian military holds the front line and the Ukrainians are unable to break through.

Also on 24 June the infantry of the Russian 2nd Army Corps stormed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Spirne area and are engaged in close combat with the Ukrainian infantry on the defensive line. In recent days, progress in the Spirne area amounted to 2 km.

In its usual morning briefing, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that during the night of the 24th, attacks were carried out against Ukraine, targets at the Dnepr and Kanatovo airports, as well as a warehouse of British Storm Shadow cruise missiles. Videos of reconnaissance UAVs of the Southern Military District in the direction of Avdiivska are also online.

In the late afternoon of June 24 the “Ukrainian TsIPSO started providing information on their successful advance in the Donetsk direction in the Staromikhaylovka area”. The news turned out to be false, the Ukrainian psychological warfare tried to disseminate partially true or false online messages to destabilize the military at the front. One post reads: “There is only one task: to demoralize us and increase social tension due to the current events. Do not react and do not believe these plans. In the Donetsk direction, as in others, Ukrainians can only move 2 meters deep into fresh soil as fertilizer.

In the late afternoon of June 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the start of a large-scale counter-offensive in the Zaporozhzhia region, fighting continued throughout the day. Via social we learn that the Russians killed the officer of the National Guard of Ukraine Roman Ribalko. 47 years old, in Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk region.

On June 25, when Wagner’s number one announced the withdrawal online, he read: “Yesterday, against the backdrop of the howls of military mutiny in Russia, the Ukrainian armed forces tried to achieve at least tactical results in a number of areas, but not they succeeded. Hopes that internal instability in Russia would undermine the front in Ukraine failed to materialize, and the Lukashenko-brokered deal dealt a major blow to the “Stomp for Wagner” campaign to ignite civil war in Russia. Yesterday afternoon, the opponent’s praise of Prigozhin and Wagner was again replaced by the usual narrative about the terrorists who destroyed Bachmut. The fleeting campaign quickly bogged down, and the enemy’s hopes did not come true. Thanks also to those who contributed to the conclusion of yesterday’s agreements that put an end to the intolerable. It is reported today from the front that the enemy is reorganizing, which it expects to complete by Monday, June 26, to resume active attacks on June 27-28 using units of the Army’s 10th Strategic Reserve Corps. The main focus will be on the Pyatikhatki section (still in the gray area), Rabotino and Malaya Tokmachka. Our units are aware of this and ready to clash”.

