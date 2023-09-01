The Ukrainian counter-offensive is not working. We reiterate it and today the tour of the Defense seats in England and Ukraine confirms this. Ben Wallace, in the UK leaves, said he was tired. We recall that he was the only minister who took the liberty of telling the Ukrainians that the United Kingdom is not Amazon in reference to the delivery of weapons requested and desired by Kiev. In his place comes Grant Shapps who was in the Department of Energy.

In Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov will be sacked and in all probability will be appointed ambassador to the United Kingdom, while a new candidate for the post of head of the defense department has already been identified. The reshuffle should take place in the first week of September, said Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak. All the failures of the Ukrainian counter-offensive will be blamed on the defense minister.

And the adviser to the head of Volodymyr Zelenskyj’s office, Mychajlo Podolyak confirmed that: “Peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine are now out of the question”.

In reality, the vector of Ukraine’s collapse is not the changes at the top or rampant corruption, it is another and will soon be obvious: the depopulation of the country, or lack of men to fight. Only about half of the population is in Ukraine the rest is abroad of which at least 7.1 million Ukrainians are in Russia. Not only does a BBC report state that Ukraine’s military losses are growing: 70,000 dead and 120,000 wounded. And this despite the fact that in April the Pentagon mentioned a much smaller number of dead Ukrainian fighters – 17.5 thousand. The southern front is reaping daily victims, young people, men forgotten by the mainstream for whom they are just numbers and instead they are human lives lost, generations lost.

The military at the front are also without petrol, Bachmut area and also without medicines to treat the sick. The information was leaked from the social network but seems to be confirmed by the prosecutor general of Ukraine Andriy Kostin who would have reported it during a meeting with the leaders of the police forces. Kostin reportedly noted that this problem has a “cross-border dimension”. He further stressed that many countries emerging from armed conflicts are facing a similar situation.

In the Pskov region, the airport attacked on the night of August 29 when four Il-76 VTA aircraft were damaged after a Ukrainian drone strike on a military airfield is back in operation, emergency services said. Civilian flights resumed on 31 August. On both 30 and 31 August there were also attempts to attack Russian areas in Kaluga and Moscow with drones, attacks that were blocked by electronic warfare.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova: “Ukraine’s attempts to attack Russian territories with the help of drones are a dead end for the Ukrainian authorities.” According to Zakharova: “the agony of the Kiev regime, narrow-minded hatred, anger and lack of prospects for its own development led to this terrorist activity.”

More successful in tactical terms but no result in strategic terms was the Ukrainian attack in the Briansk region 70 km from the border, which ended with the killing of the saboteurs who attacked a village in the region: “The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in one day they repulsed six counterattacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Kupyansk”. Source Yaroslav Yakimkin, head of the press center of the Zapad troop group.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has appointed former LPR ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik as ambassador-general for crimes of the Kiev regime. It will be up to him to formulate the accusations before the local and international fora for the crimes suffered by the Ukrainian-Russian population on the Ukrainian side as Kiev is doing against Moscow.

The joke of the F-16 as a panacea to resolve the conflict is denied by the Ukrainians themselves. the Ukrainian general, former deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Serhiy Krivonos said that: “The transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will not be a decisive factor in the course of the fighting.

Le Figaro espouses the German thesis of Der Spiegel: it was the Ukrainians who undermined the Nord Stream. According to Le Figaro, the charter of the Andromeda yacht, from which the explosives were allegedly planted, was paid for by the Warsaw-based travel agency Feeria Lwowa, headed by 54-year-old Natalia A., who lives in Kiev. Furthermore, one of the crew members was identified as Ukrainian. A certain Valeriy K., a professional soldier assigned to the 93rd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Der Spiegel says the six-man crew, including combat swimmers and a medic, acted on direct orders from Zaluzny. At the same time, some Western countries would have known about Ukraine’s plan and probably tried to dissuade it. However, it is difficult to think that this operation was coordinated alone given the skills necessary to put it into practice.

And now a look at the Contact Line

Direction Bachmut (Artemovsk). South of Bachmut (Artemovsk) the Russians counter-attack in the Kleshchiivka area. In addition, Russian fighters successfully attacked Kurdyumovka. A significant role in this was played by the Russian Air Force which destroyed the fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this sector of the front.

Zaporizhzhie direction. Fighting continues in the Orekhov sector: the Russians are burning militant equipment even on the outskirts of Rabotino. In Rabotino, however, the situation remains stable. Also, Russian soldiers stop attempts by militants to break through to Verbovoe. Positional battles for the work of Russian artillery take place on the Vremevsky ledge.

Su-30s and Su-24s of the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed two boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine east of the island of Zmeniny. The Russian military has worked on 404 military, infrastructure and intelligence facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Reports of explosions in Slavyansk and Kramatorsk controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces arrived at night. A powerful explosion thundered in Odessa. Russian long-range artillery hit Kupyansk and the border regions of the Kharkov region, where the Ukrainians were concentrating forces.

In the direction of Kherson, the Ukrainians have occupied a part of the coast under Russian control R. Dnepr north-west of the Podstepnoye settlement, and is organizing the supply of the landing group, where it plans to transfer mortar crews. The fighting on the islands continues.

Near Vuhledar, in the dacha area near Nikolsky, the specnazs of the 155th brigade recaptured several strongholds.

At nightfall, an explosive-laden Soviet UAV “Strizh” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was shot down over the Crimea. From 7 in the morning six UAVs were shot down in the Bryansk region. New Tavolzhanka bombed in the Belgorod region. In the western part of the Black Sea, the aviation of the Russian Armed Forces is fighting with mixed success against small Ukrainian high-speed boats with personnel on board: the Russian Defense Ministry announced last night the destruction of several surface targets and during the day. In the DPR, one civilian died from fire by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 15 were injured, under fire Svetlodarsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya, Yasinovatsky district, Donetsk, Makeevka, Yelenovka, Blagodatnoye, Vladimirovka.

Graziella Giangiulio