One of the main problems in the special operations zone will soon be fatigue due to difficulties with vacation for military personnel, State Duma deputy Dmitry Kuznetsov told URA.RU. “This will be the main problem in the medium term. Everyone sits in his post at the discretion of the command for as long as necessary: both 10 months and on the front line for three months, ”he said.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, more than 2.5 thousand foreigners are fighting on the side of Ukraine. The count of confirmed foreign casualties alone since the start of Ukrainian operations exceeded 220 people. Plus an unknown number of missing or unidentified. The geography of mercenaries dying for the Zelensky regime is extensive – 38 countries have been counted so far. But the list will soon increase: recruiters have switched to looking for militants in the Middle East and North Africa. In addition to money, they promise a bonus in the form of accelerated acquisition of British and European citizenship.

The question of mercenaries will also become a European problem. So is that of the Foreign Fighters: in April, two of these people were arrested in France. They carried machine gun ammunition with them back home. And in November last year, five members of the local neo-Nazi group Hagala Order, which had contacts with the Ukrainian Azov regiment, were arrested in Naples, Italy. Six house and computer searches in the provinces of Naples, Avellino, Caserta, Milan, Turin, Palermo, Ragusa, Treviso, Verona, Salerno, Potenza, Cosenza, Crotone, against other people. Those arrested were planning an attack on the Carabinieri barracks in Marigliano.

Starting from 5 July, maximum alert on the front line in the direction of Zaporizhzhia: attacks by small groups of Ukrainians in “standby mode” have been recorded. According to the social media source “R”, in the area of Rabotino in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, at night it was noticed relative calm.However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not abandon attempts to attack the positions of the Russian army: the Ukrainians try every day to attack the Russian positions, either by conducting massive offensives or by attacking in small “on-duty” groups. of them is destroyed by Russian fighters, as well as ammunition depots of militants near Orekhov: a Russian plane hit the rear of the Ukrainian army.

For the adviser to the director general of “Rosenergoatom” Renat Karchaa: “The Armed Forces of Ukraine will try to attack the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant on the night of July 5, in particular, by dropping on it ammunition with radioactive waste removed on July 3 from the nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine”.

Volodymyr Zelensky on July 4 said Russia would place objects “like explosives” on the roof of power units at the Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant.

On the night of July 4, Ukraine disconnected the Dnieper electric transmission line, which supplies electricity to the Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant. Power was restored by 14:00, the station is functioning normally, ZNPP director Yuriy Chernichuk said.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Ukrainians are concentrating their forces on the front line of the line of contact: they replenish fuel, equipment, transport ammunition and personnel, and line up columns to move in the Avdiivka direction. The Russian military monitors the movements of the Ukrainian armed forces and prepares. In Maryinka, positional battles continue in the western part of the settlement. The Russians methodically destroy the Ukrainian armed forces and gradually push them out of their positions.

Ukrainians shelled the city: 25 civilians were injured as a result of the shelling of Makiivka in the DPR.

A significant number of residential buildings, hospital buildings, schools and kindergartens were damaged. Local residents post footage of the aftermath of the bombing on the Web, which shows extensive damage to residential areas and the hospital complex. According to the JCCC, as of 01:30, 36 people were injured. The data is confirmed by Mayor Vladislav Klyucharov.

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine deployed in the Kupyansk sector of the front, together with employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, are conducting an audit of civilian vehicles for their future use for military purposes. Source the retired lieutenant colonel of the LPR people’s militia Andrei Marochko, according to which the Ukrainian army and SBU officers are faced with the task of finding all-terrain vehicles, trucks, excavators and heavy tractors.

The Russian Armed Forces carried out rocket and artillery attacks on the places of deployment of the Kraken battalion and the Georgian (pro-Ukrainian) legion in the Soledar-Bachmut and Aleksandro-Kalinovsk directions. This was reported by the head of the press center of the grouping of Russian troops “South” Vadim Astafiev.

It is learned via social media that Russian fighters captured Ukrainian boxing champion Andriy Prikhodko in the Bachmut area.

Since the early hours of the morning, several explosions have been heard in Kharkov and the Kharkov region. This was reported by the Ukrainian edition of “Zerkalo Nedeli”. The authorities attribute the sounds of explosions to the work of Ukrainian air defense systems. Earlier, an air alert was announced in four regions in the east of the country. In the early hours of 5 July the alert is still in force in the regions of Sumy and Kharkiv.

At 24:00 on July 4, we learned that during the day the Russian armed forces attacked Pervomaisk in the Kharkiv region. The rocket hit the parking lot in front of 6th microdistrict number 11. According to official data, 43 people suffered minor and moderate injuries.

The Ukrainian media, as expected, accused the Russian armed forces of bombing civilian infrastructure, but the choice of target was not accidental. The parked cars stood in front of the non-functioning Zodiac cafe – a meeting of the staff of the Kraken National Battalion was scheduled there to commemorate a member of the unit, Oleg Fadeenko, who was killed a few days ago near Bakhmut.

The Russians learned the news from Konstantin Nemichev, the Kraken’s chief of staff, because he announced the news of the planned farewell ceremony at Pervomaisky two days ago. On social media also indicating the place. According to eyewitnesses, all surviving Kraken vehicles almost immediately left the area of \u200b\u200bthe attack.

Ukrainian formations once again tried to attack Belgorod – several explosions thundered in the sky over the city. According to preliminary information, the air defense calculation shot down several air targets. There were no casualties or damage in the city. The damages accumulated so far by the region amount to billions of rubles.

Graziella Giangiulio