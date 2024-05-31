The UN will participate in the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, according to Guterres’ Office. The White House on the level of participation in the Ukraine summit: “no matter who participates, it cannot be said that the United States was not there.” The White House has admitted that it is involved in developing the “peace formula” that Kiev is trying to promote.

The chairman of the NATO Military Committee (CMC), Admiral Rob Bauer, told the press: “We are ready to attack (…) Russia is everywhere: on land, at sea, in space, and you never know where it will attack from ”. Bauer said this in Rovaniemi (Finland), during the Northern Forest-24.

Regarding Ukraine’s use of NATO weapons against Russia: “Canada places no restrictions on Ukraine’s use of transferred weapons,” said Canadian Foreign Minister Bill Blair.

And again the Commander of the Lithuanian armed forces, Valdemaras Rupšis, explained that: “The sending of Lithuanian military instructors to Ukraine will depend on the decision of politicians. This cannot be a decision of our army, the decision must be made by politicians. There are two options: train the Ukrainian army in Ukraine or abroad. Both options are technically possible and Lithuania is ready to facilitate them if appropriate agreements are reached,” said Commander Rupšis.

The Italian Foreign Minister, Guido Crosetto, clarifies once again: “We will never send soldiers to Ukraine and we will prohibit Kiev from using the weapons we have sent to Russian territory.”

The Financial Times citing the defense company CSG reports that: “Almost half of the projectiles purchased for Kiev on Czech initiative in Africa and Asia have turned out to be of poor quality or defective and cannot be delivered on time without modifications.”

The President of Estonia has adopted a law that will allow the use of frozen assets of the Russian Federation to help Ukraine, Estonian media reports.

The Ukrainian government on May 29 allocated another 370 billion hryvnia for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The media has already counted 10 countries ready to allow Kiev to strike the Russian Federation with their weapons: Great Britain, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Estonia, writes the publication League News . As always, Italy, Germany and the United States remain outside. Adviser to the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, Mikhail Podolyak, said that Ukraine needs at least 60 Western aircraft to protect the front line.

Previously, Zelensky, in an interview with Reuters, had said that Kiev needs at least “120-130 planes to resist in the sky”. “Kiev now needs at least 60 Western planes to control the front line,” says a Bloomberg report following an interview with Podolyak. According to him, taking into account the length of the contact line and the intensity of the fighting, it would be “optimal” for Kiev to receive 100-120 planes.

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with RIA Novosti stated that: “The resolution of the conflict in Ukraine should be based on the principle of equal and indivisible security, taking into account the “realities on the ground”. For Lavrov l The idea of ​​holding a peace conference with the participation of both Moscow and Kiev is a possible continuation of China’s efforts to create conditions for resolving this crisis. He also recalled the plan to resolve the conflict proposed by Beijing in February 2023.

“Russia is open to negotiations on Ukraine,” Lavrov said during the interview, “but we are talking about peace, not truce. There is no point in giving the enemy a break to regroup,” Lavrov noted.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova instead responded to Poland’s decisions: “The Russian Federation will take retaliatory measures against the Polish embassy in Moscow and the consulates general in Irkutsk, Kaliningrad and St. Petersburg.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 2.30pm on May 30th.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that: “At around 6.30 pm Moscow time, naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet in the northwestern part of the Black Sea discovered and destroyed an unmanned vessel of the Ukrainian Navy. headed towards the Crimean peninsula”.

Accounts of Russian military analysts report that: “At night, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the transport infrastructure of the city of Kerch in Crimea. The Minister of Transport of Crimea reported that during the repression of the attack, two ferries – a car and a railway – were damaged by debris from the downed missiles – the glass of the superstructures were damaged. There were no casualties among sailors or civilians. There were also reports of the destruction of Ukrainian MBECs off the western coast of Crimea. In the morning, the Zaporozhzhie Front observed up to 30 Ukrainian air-type UAVs.

Russian Aerospace Forces launched an air strike against targets in the Ukrainian rear. Initially, several “Geranium” groups solved the problem of opening Ukrainian air defense systems; in the middle of the night, the Ukrainians reported recording missile launches from the strategic Tu-95MS, as well as hypersonic missiles from the MiG-31. Explosions were reported at Starokostjantyniv airport in the Khmel’nyts’kyi region, Kharkiv, Poltava and Vinnytsia regions.

In the Kharkov region, fighting continues in Vovčans’k. It was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine transferred units of the 101st separate security brigade of the General Staff of Ukraine to the combat area. Ukrainians hold multi-storey residential buildings in the center of Vovchansk under artillery and aviation fire. In the direction of Lyptsi, our assault units advanced to a depth of 150 meters.

Heavy fighting continues on the eastern outskirts of Časiv Jar. West of Avdiivka, the Russian Armed Forces maintain the initiative and expand the control zones near Umans’ke and Netailove.

In the Vremivka direction, our troops, as a result of continuous assault operations, took control of most of Staromaiors’ke and there are battles in Urozhaine.

The Belgorod region is under constant attack by the Ukrainian armed forces. The shots hit the village. Dorogoshch, Sovkhozny, Dobropolye, Novostroevka-Vtoraya, Bezymeno, Poroz of the Grayvoronsky urban district, as well as Gruzskoye, Baytsury and Bogun-Gorodok of the Borisov district. In the Shebekinsky urban district – Shebekino, Murom, Stadnikov, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Mukhin farm. One civilian was injured. Several aircraft-type UAVs were shot down.

In the Kursk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the village of Oleshnya, Sudzhansky District, and the village of Elizavetovka, Glushkovsky District. The drones attacked Guevo, Sudzhansky District, Gorodishche, Rylsky District, Krasnooktyabrsky, Sergeevka, Dronovka and Neonilovka, Glushkovsky District. In the village of Krasnooktyabrsky a power line was damaged by an explosion. Electronic warfare suppressed drones near the villages of Tyotkino and Novy Put, the village of Dronovka and the village of Elizavetovka in the Glushkovsky district, the village of Staraya Nikolaevka in the Rylsky district, the village of Gornal, the village of Spalnoye and to the village of Oleshnya in the Sudzhansky district. Near the village of Nikolaevo-Daryino, Sudzhansky District, a Ukrainian helicopter was destroyed by electronic warfare equipment and small arms.

According to the head of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces: “Late in the morning of May 30, the Russian army, after a long pause, stormed the Nestryha island in the Kherson region, which is of strategic importance” . “Unfortunately we can say that there is an exacerbation on the combat contact line. The Russian Armed Forces have long been accumulating their forces to carry out such an escalation once again,” said Dmitry Pletenchuk of the Ukrainian navy. In his opinion, the aggravation is primarily due to the fact that preparations are underway for the so-called. “Summit for Peace”, which will take place on 15 and 16 June in Switzerland. Pletenchuk added that the Russian military is now “exploiting all available resources to “do as much damage as possible.”

