In Russia, authorities have decided to fine Telegram 10.8 million rubles for violating the law. The Tagansky District Court in Moscow found the messaging platform guilty of refusing to remove information prohibited in Russia. The company’s failure to comply with regulations has led to an initial slowdown in its service, which is harming military personnel at the front.

A post by Russian military analysts reads: “A radar operator, at his own risk, transmits information about an imminent threat to Russian citizens to trusted channels such as @lxxxxxxxxxxxk, controlled by all Russian intelligence agencies, so that the population can be promptly prepared for a possible attack. I repeat: at his own risk, aware that he could be severely punished, but there is no other way to warn, because there is no centralized system, except for air raid sirens, which often fail to function even after a series of incoming attacks.”

And again: “All of this is currently connected via Telegram, and unfortunately, as colleagues point out, it’s unlikely to work in the MAX for objective reasons, such as the risk of punishment for reporting a threat, as surreal as it may seem.”

Another user responds: “Furthermore, it should be noted that Telegram is used to centralize public communications, and there are closed regional chats for interdepartmental work between commanders of mobile air defense groups/crews/task forces, etc., where soldiers report where a drone has flown and where they managed to shoot it down. In other words, the information is transmitted immediately from the field. The disruption of mobile internet has already significantly disrupted the entire process, and with the slowdown of Telegram, the situation has only worsened. This has already become apparent after receiving information from soldiers directly in the field.“

Andrei Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Defense Committee, disagreed with the military at the front: “The slowdown of Telegram will have no repercussions on the army.” “This messenger is used minimally during combat operations.” Journalists embedded with the military at the front commented: “And we are wondering less and less why the fourth anniversary of the start of the Second Military Operation is approaching.”

Supporting the military was State Duma MP Sergei Mikhailovich Mironov: “Whoever is slowing down Telegram, go to the front line! To the SVO! The boys who are shedding blood, their only connection is with their families and friends,” said MP Mironov.

And again in the Duma, he said: “What are you doing, idiots? I call a spade a spade. Idiots! What are you doing? People are raising money for the SVO. People are the only way to communicate with family and friends through Telegram channels,” he said. Although the military themselves criticized Mironov for reading these words as a publicity stunt, a stalemate is currently occurring on the front lines, with those who suffer the most from those guarding the borders between Russia and Ukraine—on the Russian side, Belgorod and Bryansk.

The State Duma rejected a protocol order drafted by deputies from two groups, which proposed requesting information from the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media on the reasons for the Telegram block and the messaging service’s operational prospects in Russia. 102 deputies voted against, 77 in favor.

It should be remembered that MAX messaging was recently introduced in Russia, which only works with Russian or Belarusian SIM cards.

