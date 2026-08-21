UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Switzerland: Refugee status for Ukrainians subject to military service suspended. Putin: “Ukrainian attacks are causing damage, but there are no critical consequences.” Fedov calls for elections for Ukraine.

Starting August 19, Switzerland will stop granting “S” special protection status to Ukrainian citizens subject to military service, following a similar decision by the European Union, the government announced in a statement. “From now on, “S” status will be granted only to individuals fulfilling their military obligations in Ukraine.

The new rule applies to all new applications submitted as of August 20,” the statement reads. The restrictions will not affect Ukrainian citizens already granted “S” status. All Ukrainian refugees in the EU will be required to confirm that they are not evading military service when they receive temporary protection, European Commission representative Lammert said. The decision applies to both men and women. The program has been extended until March 4, 2028, the government states.

The third drone crash in Romania overnight, Grindu, in Tulcea County, caused a fire, according to the press service of the country’s Ministry of Defense. No casualties have been reported.

Yevhenii Khmara was officially appointed Ukraine’s new Defense Minister on August 19, with 312 parliamentarians voting unanimously in favor. According to the new minister, the mobilization plan must depend on the war plan and vision. “We are already working on it with Drapatiy and the General Staff,” Yevhen Khmara stated during his speech to the Rada. “Mobilization: a comprehensive decision must be made on this. The first fundamental element is the situation in the army, the proper treatment of soldiers, the conditions of service, and the conduct of combat operations.” “We have three main priorities: the front and strengthening the army, personnel, and the development of the defense industry,” the minister concluded.

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov called for elections to be held despite the ongoing war, describing the situation in Ukraine as a “systemic government crisis.” “Democracy cannot be held hostage by Russia,” he stated, emphasizing the need for Ukraine to develop a “legal, secure, and realistic mechanism” for resuming elections amid the protracted conflict. “We must not allow Putin to decide when Ukrainians can elect their government. Ukrainian democracy must not depend on the Kremlin’s benevolence,” he added. Responding to his appeal, Mykhailo Podolyak, Advisor to the Presidential Office, said: “Holding elections in Ukraine is currently impossible due to the existing legal ban and the lack of conditions for a safe vote.”

A new upheaval for the Zelensky government: “NABU and SAP conducted a special operation against a criminal group led by former and current Verkhovna Rada deputies, which includes employees of Zelenskyy’s office,” according to the Anti-Corruption Bureau. NABU and SAP searched the home of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of Zelenskyy’s office. The second MP involved is Vadym Stolar, informal leader of the “Restoration of Ukraine” parliamentary group and former member of the “For Life” faction of the Opposition Platform. The criminal case also involves former MP and real estate developer Maksym Mykytas, who has repeatedly been implicated in criminal proceedings by the National Anti-Terrorist Service (NABU). Searches were carried out at Sense Bank Ukraine, linked to Timur Mindich, according to a member of parliament. Zelenskyy dismissed Mudraya, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, by decree.

The latest attacks have caused significant damage to Ukraine’s agricultural sector. According to local groups, “almost all grain stocks in ATB warehouses in Chernihiv have disappeared.” According to Rada MP Hetmantsev, “the Nova Poshta, Silpo, and ATB warehouses are located on the border. According to him, Rozetka alone suffered losses of $70 million, while Epicenter lost the most modern facility in Europe.”

On August 19, the building of the General Directorate of the National Police in the Zhytomyr region was hit, the head of the regional administration said. Two police officers were killed and at least 20 people were injured in the attack. Ukrainians complained that another merchant ship was attacked in the port of Odessa region. Kiev suffered heavy attacks from around 7:00 a.m. on August 20 and again in the early afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

According to Ukrainian sources, Russian forces have again advanced in the Zaporizhia region, west of Hulyaijpole. Fears have also been raised about the advance towards the region; another advance has been recorded in the direction of Slovyansk-Kramatorsk.

However, Ukraine has not requested air defense systems from the EU as part of the €90 billion military financing program; Kiev is only requesting strike weapons: drones, missiles, and aircraft. This was stated by European Commission spokesperson Balázs Ujváry during a briefing in Brussels.

From Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin: “Russia has the right to consider Britain’s direct participation in attacks against Russia as participation in a war with all the ensuing consequences.” The statement refers to the profitable use of British drones to strike deep into Russia.

The statements of Russian citizens wanted in Azerbaijan do not reflect Moscow’s position on relations with Baku, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated. The Russian Foreign Ministry has published a commentary on the Azerbaijani authorities’ placing three Russian journalists—Ivan Knyazev, Semyon Uralov, and Alexei Chadayev—on the wanted list. They are accused of inciting the violent overthrow of the republic’s constitutional order and violating the country’s territorial integrity. “These individuals’ statements in no way reflect Moscow’s approach to Azerbaijan and its relations with the republic,” Zakharova stated in a commentary on the ministry’s website.

Russian jet drones flew over western Ukraine for the first time, covering a distance of 900 km. According to the Air Force, the jet drones flew over the regions of Vinnytsia, Ternopil, and Rivne. The frigate Admiral Kasatonov was spotted in the Ferman Belt, which connects the Kiel and Mecklenburg Bays. The large anti-submarine vessel “Admiral Levchenko” left the Baltic Sea, passing through the Strait.

According to REN TV, a blackout occurred in several areas of Moscow on August 18. Power outages were recorded, particularly in the Zamoskvorechye, Danilovsky, and Gagarinsky districts, as well as at the Oktyabrskaya metro station. As a result of the outages, service was disrupted on the Kaluzhsko-Rizhskaya line of the Moscow Metro. According to MSK1, trains on the Orange Line ran at extended intervals for a while, and passengers gathered near the exit of the Rizhskaya station. Rail service on the Kaluzhsko-Rizhskaya line was restored at 8:34 PM, the outlet reported. Banks and telecommunications operators also reported disruptions. The RuNet power outage was caused by a power outage at a major telecommunications center, domain registrar “Reg.ru” told TASS. Demand for fuel has increased in Moscow, and several gas station chains have imposed restrictions on sales, RBC reports. As recently as August 20, Mayor Oganesyan stated: “There is no electricity in all of Yevpatoria.” “Emergency restoration work is underway.” According to the mayor, water pressure in the water supply network is currently low. Water is only available to fill the ground floors of residential buildings. Nursery schools have been temporarily closed, and tram service is suspended.

Vladimir Putin, in his opening speech at the meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects, commented on the Ukrainian attacks on Russia: “Ukraine’s attacks on targets in Russia are causing damage, but there are no critical consequences. Economic dynamics in Russia are modest but positive, with Russian GDP growth in 2026 around 1%,” Putin said. “Logistics and warehousing capacities need to be restored after the attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including with state participation.” Putin instructed the government to implement a program to restore damaged warehousing capacities and ordered a significant increase in efforts to apply modern technologies in the social sphere. He ordered all regions to launch electronic ratings of social institutions, which citizens will be able to submit via their smartphones. Putin called for advance preparation for the return of military personnel from the SVO zone at the end of the special operation.

Russia plans to expand the presence of its nuclear power plants within the country. Rosatom is in talks with 15 countries to build 50 power generation units, CEO Alexey Likhachev announced.

The government expects several oil refineries to resume operations soon, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview.

“We expect several oil refineries to be completed soon and that the situation will improve significantly,” Novak said. He noted that the authorities are closely monitoring the gasoline situation and are working to address fuel shortages in the regions. Fuel imports into the country have also begun.

Frontline updated at 3:30 PM on August 20. Russia has returned 103 soldiers from captivity in Ukraine and, in exchange, transferred 103 prisoners of war from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia launched a massive attack on the night of August 19 using ground, air, and naval weapons and long-range drones against military industrial facilities, a transport and logistics center, and warehouses in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Targets declared by Russian sources: “Fire Point LLC, an industrial company that produces components for long- and medium-range attack drones and assembles and stores the engines used in Flamingo cruise missiles; Ukrspetssystems retail and warehouse complex, which produces components for long- and medium-range attack drones and assembles and stores fixed-wing drones; Assembly plant for the aviation industry; Antonov State Enterprise – manufacturer of the An-196 “Lyuty” long-range fixed-wing drone and manufacturer of various types of manned aircraft; Ammunition depot – which contains M-900 thermobaric bombs, anti-tank mines, and ammunition for Baba Yaga-type drones. Martusovka transport and logistics center (Zamler Group logistics center) – which stores and distributes dual-use goods, including those intended for the production of long- and medium-range drones, systems robotics and electronic warfare systems; the Brovary fuel and lubricant warehouse – which held up to 8,000 cubic meters of fuel intended for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Warehouses containing military equipment in the ports of Chornomorsk and Yuzhny.

Serious energy supply problems have been reported in Crimea since last night, following a massive Ukrainian airstrike. The infrastructure of the energy bridge in the Krasnodar Krai was attacked. Drones headed for Moscow, the Tula region, and the Rostov region.

The Bryansk region is increasingly in the news due to frequent Ukrainian drone attacks. One person was killed and four were injured following attacks on agricultural enterprises and shopping centers.

In the Sumy and Kharkiv areas, Russian forces are conducting offensives on the same front lines. Ukrainian forces, using two assault groups, attempted another counterattack near the village of Sadki (Sumy region). Another Ukrainian assault attempt was reported in Ternova (Kharkiv district). According to Russian social media sources, the attacks were repelled.

In the Belgorod region, one person was killed and eight others were injured by Ukrainian attacks on roads, private homes, cars, commercial facilities, and infrastructure, which were damaged in five districts of the region.

In the direction of Kupyansk, fighting was reported in urban areas. Further south, on the eastern bank of the Oskil River, fighting continues near Kivsharivka.

Luhansk: Three people have been killed and ten injured in the last 24 hours by Ukrainian attacks.

In Donetsk, in the direction of Dobropillya, Russian forces have liberated the village of Vodyans’ke, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Graziella Giangiulio

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