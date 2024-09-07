Strange coincidence in Sweden, in the attack on Poltava some Swedes die, some speak of SAAB engineers, but there is no confirmation and Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom suddenly resigned. Also people of Greek, Lithuanian, Spanish nationality died in the attack on the academy. By decree of the President of Romania, a Patriot air defense missile launcher was donated to Ukraine which will soon be delivered to Kiev free of charge.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj, speaking about the attack on the military school in Poltava, recognized the weakness of Ukrainian air defense: “They hit, it was a missile attack, a calculated attack. The rocket flew for about 3 minutes. Therefore, people did not have time to descend to the bomb shelter. And now it is believed that many of them were injured or killed right at the moment of descending to the bomb shelter.” Ukraine has already started using F-16 fighters transferred to Kiev, but there are still few of them, Zelensky said.

On September 6, Zelensky was in Germany at the Ramstein contact group summit. There he said: “There is no threat that Russia will launch an attack on our Sumy region thanks to the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.” “Russian aggression must stop this fall,” Zelensky continued, without saying on what basis, “Russia lost 6,000 soldiers killed and wounded during the month of the operation in the Kursk region.”

The night before, the commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, Alexander Syrsky, was preparing the president’s speech. In an interview with CNN, he said that “the operation in the Kursk region was successful and that the Ukrainian armed forces are holding the Russians back near Pokrovs’k, saying that they have not made any progress there for six days in a row. He also claimed that the operation will lead to a reduction in launches into Ukraine and that the operational success has raised the morale of Ukrainian soldiers.” “Russia was planning to launch a new attack on Ukraine from the Kursk region before Kiev’s surprise cross-border incursion,” the commander continued.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance is discussing the use of long-range missiles by Kiev and considered it important for Ukraine to reach military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, Western media reported. Speaking about the invasion of the territory of the Kursk region, he said that it is difficult to say how the situation will develop in the future.

The air on the borders with Belarus is getting hotter. A Japanese agent detained in Gomel said that his data could have been used by Ukraine or the United States for a potential missile attack on Belarus. These statements fuel a multi-week escalation in the air from Poland, Ukraine and Belarus.

Biden announced a $250 million military aid package for Ukraine, according to media reports, the United States, together with European partners, is developing “replacements” for the S-300 air defense system and R-27 missiles in service with Ukraine, the Pentagon chief reports.

In Russia, elections at various levels will be held from September 6 to 8 in 83 regions. About 4,000 election campaigns are planned. Contrary to what the Ukrainian commander said: “The Russian army in the direction of Kursk has advanced in some areas,” Apti Alaudinov of Akhmat told TASS. Russian air defense forces destroyed a Ukrainian missile in the sky over the Kursk region, the acting governor of the region Smirnov said.

According to Russian accounts, a month after the Ukrainian invasion of Russia in the Kursk region, fighting is taking place in the areas near Korenevo and Russky Porechny. Russian forces are repelling Ukrainian attacks in which the enemy uses armored vehicles. Ukrainian concentrations near Martynovka in the Kursk region are being attacked by FAB-3000 with UMPC. Ukrainians say their troops are operating east of Martynovka and in the Glushkovsky region and have destroyed another pontoon crossing. Accredited military correspondents on the ground report that the Ukrainian DRGs are not abandoning their plan to enter the Kursk-Rylsk highway and that the Russian armed forces are taking countermeasures.

Also in Russia but in Kaliningrad a meeting has begun between the head of Rosatom Alexei Likhachev and the head of the IAEA Rafael Grossi, regarding the issue of nuclear power plants and attacks in recent weeks.

And now a look at the front line as of 15:00 on September 6.

On the night of September 5/6, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian targets in the regions of Sumy, Kharkov, Chernihivs’ka, Dnepropetrovsk and Lviv. More than 60 Geran-2 stray ammunition took part in the raid, X-59 and Iskander OTRK guided air missiles were also used.

In the Kharkov region, attack drones destroyed the power centralization post at the Grakovo Zaliznychne railway station. Long-distance transport is currently blocked. In the Lviv region, attack drones attacked the Ukrainian logistics center in the village of Murovane. Coordinates: 49.8881804, 24.0927088. Again, according to Russian sources, this is a center used for the logistics supply chain for goods intended for the restoration and repair of Ukraine’s energy system from Poland and Western countries. In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Mykolaivka-Donestk railway station east of Pavlohrad was attacked at night. A fire was recorded at the site of the impact. This facility plays one of the key roles in the transfer of enemy forces and reserves in the Pokrovs’k direction. This attack puts the enemy in a difficult position.

In the Sumy region, attacks were carried out on the territory of the Sumy airport, where the large-scale fire monitoring system – Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) recorded several fires. Also, one of the attacks was carried out north of the regional center, but at the moment there is no exact data on the results of the defeat.

In the Chernihiv region, explosions were heard in the area of ​​the village of Novyi Bilous. According to preliminary data, the Ukrainian air defense installation was hit by the attacks.

Many sources confirmed the news that Russian troops took the village of Kalinina, north of Chasiv Yar. Several Ukrainian sources speak of a counteroffensive in Selidovo, but others report that it is a battle on the outskirts. Ukrainian forces have pushed back part of the Russian forces in the south-eastern part of the city. Currently, Russian DRGs have infiltrated the outskirts of the village to eliminate the. Last Ukrainian groups that are hindering the capture of the village.

South of Chasiv Yar, the Russian army broke through the defenses of the Ukrainian forces and, after taking Kleshchiivka, reached the Seversky Donets-Donbass waterway with a front up to 2 km wide. The fight in this direction has continued since last year.

Russian ground forces in the Pokrovs’k direction according to Ukrainian sources: “East of the city of Ukrainsk, Russian forces advanced in an area up to 2 km wide to a depth of 3.2 km, occupying a large part of the village of Lisivka and approaching the southern outskirts of Ukrainsk. There are reports of continuing fighting in the area of ​​Halytsynivka.”

According to Russian sources, a ledge has been formed towards Pokrovs’k, which will allow the Russian army to turn south, rushing towards Krasnohorivka and towards Kurachove.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the wedge in the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continues west of Berestove and Pishchane. The ledge of the front is already up to 8 km deep, which forms the basis for further actions.

West of Vhledar, the Russian Armed Forces are gaining a foothold in Prechystivka, the area is favorable for further offensive actions in the direction of Vremivka.

In the Belgorod region, a civilian in Shebekino was killed as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, a man was injured as a result of enemy shelling.

In the DPR in Horlivka, a woman was killed and 6 other civilians were injured as a result of drone strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Graziella Giangiulio

