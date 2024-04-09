“F-16s will not become the “silver bullet” for the Ukrainian armed forces in the war with Russia,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “The fact that NATO allies provide the F-16s, in addition to training pilots and providing weapons for the F-16s, is another example of the significant military support from NATO allies to Ukraine. But the situation on the battlefield cannot be changed by one system. This is not a silver bullet that will change the entire war,” Stoltenberg said.

“However, the F-16s are important. They will further strengthen Ukraine’s ability to repel Russian aggression. So I welcome that allies are now working diligently on these deliveries, as well as training pilots and maintenance personnel for the F-16,” he added.

BILD journalist Mark Oliver Rühle has a different opinion: “Ukraine could repeat the fate of Germany after the Second World War.” The journalist wrote this while commenting on an article in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica according to which NATO is informally discussing the immediate admission of Ukraine to the Alliance and in exchange Kiev should cede the territory occupied by Russia. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Brussels that the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine is to secure the military might of the Ukrainian armed forces to convince Putin that he will not win on the battlefield. As Rühle notes, these words “do not contradict the partition plan and immediate NATO membership.” After World War II, Germany was similarly divided between the victorious powers and at the initiative of Western countries.

On April 8th we learned from the Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey: “Ukraine does not insist on joining NATO, the issue can be discussed after the end of the conflict, now weapons are needed”.

Former Ukrainian ambassador to the United States Yuri Shcherbak advised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “keep silent”, as his speeches “bring the population into depression”.

British and French Foreign Ministers David Cameron and Stéphane Séjourné warned that Kiev’s defeat in the conflict with Russia could be considered a defeat for the West: “If Ukraine loses, we will all lose.”

Polish President Andrzej Duda, after months of media fear of an imminent Russian attack, said he believes there is no immediate threat of an attack on the republic by Russia in the coming years. The Polish leader expressed this opinion in an interview with the newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna. “It is impossible to say that there is no threat. At the same time, is the omen of a Russian attack on Poland realistic? No,” Duda responded to the publication’s journalist’s question whether he considers a Russian attack on Poland in the coming years realistic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan has called unfounded allegations that the Ukrainian embassy in Dushanbe recruited mercenaries to participate in hostilities against Russia.

The United States has informed its allies that China has increased its support for Russia’s efforts in the war in Ukraine, including assistance with geospatial intelligence, Bloomberg reported. China has recently provided Russia with satellite imagery for military use, tiny electronic components, instruments of various types, optics, rocket fuel, and has also expanded cooperation in the space field.

The volume of power outages continues in Ukraine, said Ukrenergo, a Ukrainian energy company, under Russian bombs over the Kharkiv weekend. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated that “Ukraine will lose the war if Congress does not approve the aid package”.

According to rumors in the social sphere, the atmosphere in the corridors of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry is currently particularly tense due to the contradictions between Minister Rustem Umerov and the new Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Syrsky. The former considers it a matter of honor to have a say in the planning of military operations, even at the tactical level, to which the latter has reluctantly agreed in the name of the military hierarchy.

Umerov was wary of the “Zaluzhny effect” (named after Syrsky’s hugely popular predecessor) in relation to the general and therefore refused to allow the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to have his own liaison officer. However, Syrsky welcomed Kirill Timoshenko, the former deputy head of the influential bureau i.e. presidential as liaison officer with the Ministry.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Syrsky says Khasiv Jar remains under Ukrainian control and recognizes the tense situation along the entire front line.

According to the Russians, satellite photos show that there are no signs of damage to the planes at the Morozovsk base as announced by the Ukrainians. On April 7, a plane was also recorded taking off on the runway. On April 8, Sergei Lavrov arrived in Beijing where a meeting is scheduled between the minister and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

On April 7th the Siren plan was launched in Moscow, source RBC cites a source close to the police. The Siren plan includes a series of special measures whereby police unit personnel are alerted and begin searching for and arresting armed criminals and other particularly dangerous criminals. The last time it was introduced was after the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall. Two policemen were attacked in the Moscow region, one was killed, the second is in intensive care, emergency services told RIA Novosti.

Furthermore, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation identified a link between the terrorists who carried out the terrorist attack in Crocus and the department of the Ukrainian special services: “At the moment, eleven people involved in the commission of a particularly serious crime have been identified in the criminal case . Everyone was charged and a preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen. The investigation has already obtained significant information on the circumstances of the terrorists’ preparation for the crime, which may indicate their connection with the Ukrainian special services,” the report reads.

And now a look at the front line updated at 4.30pm on 8 April.

Over the weekend, pro-Russian Ukrainian resistance destroyed a power plant supplying the military in Odessa – a fact confirmed by both sides. On April 6, a missile launch was carried out from Crimea towards the Odessa region. According to the Odessa mayor’s office, a missile, presumably an Iskander-M, was launched at the port infrastructure. The attack caused a fire, which was immediately put out by the firefighters. The administrative and technical buildings were destroyed.

From 7 to 8 April, missile attacks were carried out on Zaporozhzhie and Odessa, missed by the air defense. Ukrainians hit the dome of the sixth power unit of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, there was no critical damage or casualties, the press service of the station reports. On April 7, three employees of the Zaporozhzhie nuclear power plant were injured in an attack from Ukraine, Rosatom reported.

For the first time since November 2022, IAEA inspectors have recorded at least three direct hits in the reactor containment structure of the Zaporozhzhie nuclear power plant, the agency’s head, Rafael Grossi, said. He described the attack as reckless. Rosatom previously reported a hit by a UAV of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into the reactor shell. Kiev denies involvement in the attack.

Russian troops occupied Bohdanivka. Therefore, the Russian Armed Forces were able to attack Chasiv Jar from the north, as well as from the eastern and southern directions. According to data from the social sphere, Russian troops advanced another 2-3 km west of Avdiivka. The Financial Times announced: “Russia has changed tactics with attacks behind Ukrainian lines and now aims for the complete and irreversible destruction of the country’s power plants. In Ukraine they say there is already more damage to power plants than last year, and Russia is working to cause such damage that it cannot be repaired until next winter. The main emphasis is that the power plants are located far from the capital Kiev, where air defense systems have relatively good coverage.”

The social sphere relating to the military world added further information from the individual areas of the front: “With the onset of darkness, missile weapons and UAVs “Geran” hit Ukrainian targets in the regions of Kryvyj Rih, Odessa, Zhytomyr and Kiev. FAB with the UMPC hit the Kharkiv region and arrivals were also reported from the Sumy region.”

In the direction of Kherson, assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces continue to reduce the control zone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Krynki. A video has had resonance online, it is about Ukrainian soldiers who pretend to surrender and then surrender they tried to attack Russian soldiers, they were killed, according to social media sources close to Moscow.

On the Zaporozhzhie front, battles at Rabotinyne and north-west of Verbove. There are no significant changes in LBS. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have dealt another blow to the critical infrastructure of the city of Pologi. Four transformers and three substations were decommissioned. Furthermore, two Ukrainian attacks occurred – according to Russian social sources – on the Zaporizhizhie nuclear power plant in Energodar. One of them is located on the dome of the sixth propulsion unit during the period when IAEA employees were on site.

West of Avdiivka, the Russian Armed Forces have the initiative in Berdychi, Semenivka, in the direction of Umans’ke, in Pervomais’kyi.

The main attention is focused on Chasiv Jar: Russian troops are trying to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the eastern outskirts of the city, but the main battle will take place at the crossing of the Seversky Donets – Donbass canal. The Ukrainians concentrated the main forces behind themselves, densely undermining the approaches to the water channel. Artillery and aviation operate throughout the city.

In the Bilohorivka area, powerful aerial bombs also rained down on the Ukrainian army; on the ground, Russian assault groups are gradually pushing the Ukrainians out of its strongholds.

Heavy fighting continues towards Lyman near Ternove.

On April 7, the Ukrainians used kamikaze jet UAVs based on the British Banshee Jet 80 target drone to strike the Belgorod region. 12 UAVs were shot down, the Russian Defense Ministry said, but on the ground one of the drones hit a car. A girl died, a man and two children were injured. During the day, the governor reported that 242 apartments in 37 condominiums, 19 commercial entities, 4 socially significant structures and 46 cars were damaged.

In the Bryansk region, 2 aircraft-type UAVs were destroyed in the Suzemsky district, 1 in the Trubchevsky district. Due to the attack on the village of Kurkovichi, Starodub municipal district, the electricity supply was interrupted.

In the DPR, Ukrainians fired 63 rounds of ammunition, one civilian born in 1957 was killed in Makeevka, 6 were injured in Donetsk, Gorlovka and Staromikhailovka, including girl born in 2017.

Graziella Giangiulio

