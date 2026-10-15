According to US sources, there is no blockade of Starlink services for Kyiv; yet, for the past two nights, Ukrainian defense systems have failed miserably. During the night of October 13–14, the operation of Starlink terminals was restricted. At speeds exceeding 160 km/h, the connection began to drop. Consequently, several important missions were aborted, according to the outlet *Strana*. Some analysts suggest it is likely that SpaceX implemented these measures at the request of the Trump administration. Standard satellite communication terminals remain operational.

The attacks are being conducted using StarShield satellites—SpaceX’s classified satellite network based on the civilian Starlink system technology, developed to meet the needs of US national security, military, and intelligence agencies. As of last night, a speed limit of 100 miles per hour was imposed on the network for Ukrainian military users.

The White House declined to specify whether the United States has stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine, promising to clarify the matter later; this statement came from the new White House spokesperson, Katie Zakaria. Donald Trump dispelled any doubts regarding intelligence sharing between the US and Ukraine, stating: “The United States continues to share intelligence with Ukraine.”

Recently, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has twice accused the United States of failing to warn Kyiv about Russian missile attacks. “The Kremlin has no information regarding any restrictions on Starlink operations in Ukraine beyond what has been reported in the media,” stated Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. At the same time, he noted that it would be preferable if “technologies as brilliant as Starlink” were not used for military purposes at all.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham commented on Trump’s deal with Putin: “Zelensky is facing his darkest and most difficult moment.” Ukraine’s international reserves shrank by 17.8% ($10.19 billion) between the start of the year and October 1, falling to $47.1 billion from $57.3 billion in January. The drop in liquid reserves is occurring against a backdrop of rising total public debt, which reached $215.55 billion at the end of August. Forecasts indicate that this figure will rise to $226 billion—approximately 122.6% of GDP—by the end of the year. Regarding defense, while delays in the delivery of military aid to Ukraine have been noted, no one has blocked such shipments; this was stated by the US Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, in comments made to AFP.

Overnight between October 13 and 14, Russian armed forces struck the CHPP-4 thermal power plant with ballistic missiles—news confirmed by President Zelenskyy himself. All three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power (CHP) plants have been attacked, stated Prime Minister Koretsky. Russian armed forces also struck critical infrastructure in the Kyiv region that supplies energy to the capital and central regions. Three main CHP plants are located in the Ukrainian capital: Kyiv CHPP-5, Kyiv CHPP-6, and Darnytsia CHPP (CHPP-4). Electricity and water supplies in Kyiv were cut off following a series of missile attacks (involving Iskander-M and Zircon/Onyx-M missiles) that took place between 05:25 and 05:30. Targets hit included the 750 kV “Kyivska” substation, the 330 kV “Novokyivska” substation, the Trypillia thermal power plant (TPP), and Kyiv’s CHPP-5 and CHPP-6 combined heat and power plants.

The EU has allocated €2.86 billion to Ukraine for the purchase of air defense systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, ammunition, UAVs, and missiles.

News has also emerged from Russia that “the next round of consultations between Russia and the United States could take place before the end of the year,” according to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. However, there is no concrete agreement regarding a trilateral meeting on Ukraine.

Belgium’s ambassador to Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, the ministry reported. Russia rejects claims by Belgian leadership regarding hybrid threats, acts of sabotage, and direct military threats allegedly originating from Russia, the Foreign Ministry stated. The Russian Foreign Ministry urged Belgium to tone down its anti-Russian rhetoric, which contributes to escalation and the risk of the confrontation spiraling out of control.

A state of High alert in the Kuban region has been declared due to the risk of an oil product spill. Governor Veniamin Kondratyev signed the relevant order on October 13. The area potentially affected by the emergency includes Novorossiysk and Gelendzhik. The Maritime Rescue Service has been ordered to take measures to prevent oil products from reaching the coast, while competent authorities have been mandated to inform the population. According to Russian sources, a “Dan-T” UAV struck a hotel in Kharkiv where Brazilian mercenaries were staying.

And now, a look at the front line as of 3:30 PM on October 14. Overnight, a massive attack was carried out using ground-based precision weapons and long-range attack UAVs against communication and energy infrastructure in Kyiv, as well as in the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions; “such facilities are used to support the military-industrial complex and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU),” according to Russian social media channels.

Specifically, the following were hit in Kyiv: the UkrSibbank ATM data center; the Darnytska CHP plant (CHP-4); and the Kyiv CHP plant (CHP-5), which supplies electricity to military facilities and enterprises of the military-industrial complex in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

In the Kyiv region: the Kyiv CHP plant (CHP-6), which supplies electricity to military logistics facilities and depots for armaments and military vehicles in the northeastern part of the Kyiv region; and the Trypillia thermal power plant; the Kyiv electrical substation, which enables the transfer of electricity from regions in western Ukraine;

In Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region: the Kharkiv combined heat and power plant (CHP-5), which supplies electricity to military-industrial complex facilities in Kharkiv and the western part of the Kharkiv region; and the Zmiiv thermal power plant, which supplies electricity to the southeastern part of the Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian forces launched another massive drone attack on the Moscow region. According to Mayor Sobyanin (figures updated as of 05:13 Moscow time), 96 UAVs heading toward the capital had been shot down since the start of the day. Flight operations at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky airports were restricted starting in the evening; over 30 planes bound for Moscow were diverted to alternative airports. Emergency services responded to locations where debris had fallen.

Balakovo, in the Saratov region, was attacked overnight. The governor reported damage to several residential buildings and the death of a civilian. Ukrainian sources claim the target was Europe’s largest data center—located in Balakovo and opened in 2024—which houses Sber’s IT infrastructure.

In Stavropol Krai, a Ukrainian UAV attack on the Nevinnomyssk industrial zone was repelled for the second consecutive night. The previous night, Ukrainian forces had also attacked industrial facilities in Nevinnomyssk and Solnechnodolsk; on that occasion, damage caused by falling UAV debris was recorded in the Nevinnomyssk industrial zone. In the Ukrainian region of Chernihiv, Russian forces report that Russian aviation and “Geran” drone crews struck military positions and a State Border Guard Service border detachment post near Rohizky and Shyshkivka, as well as a UAV production facility near Horodyshche.

In the Kursk region, a 47-year-old man was wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack.

In the Sumy sector, intense positional fighting is underway. Clashes continue near Khotin, in the Sumy district. In the Krasnopillya district, artillery provided support for offensive operations near Tur’ya. According to Russian forces, the Ukrainian command has redeployed the 4th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces (SSO) to the Sumy region; the unit has been equipped with ground-based robotic systems for casualty evacuation.

In the Belgorod region, at least seven civilians, including a 16-year-old, were wounded in drone attacks. The strikes also damaged homes, businesses, and vehicles in several municipalities.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian forces are continuing clearance operations in the Vovchansk pocket area. An overall advance of over 1,200 meters was reported across the Vovchansk and Velykyi Burluk sectors, spanning 25 localities.

In the Luhansk region, six civilians—including three children—were wounded in drone attacks. Eleven municipalities were struck during the reporting period, sustaining damage to residential buildings facilities, vehicles, and energy infrastructure. According to regional authorities, Russian air defense units and mobile groups neutralized approximately 40 aerial targets.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Enerhodar were reported, carried out using conventional artillery and UAVs. At least four impacts were recorded near the “Start” stadium on Pridniprovs’ka Street, close to the sports and recreation complex of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Preliminary reports indicate that three civilians were injured.

Graziella Giangiulio

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