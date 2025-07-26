UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Starlink KO on the Ukrainian front. Russians activate the Zaporizhia front. Zelensky backtracks on anti-corruption reform and demands money for weapons and military.

The United States approves the sale of a new $330 million military package to Ukraine, according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency. The package includes $150 million in M109 howitzer repair equipment and $180 million in air defense equipment. On July 24, the United States approved the sale of HAWK and M2 Bradley systems and related repair equipment to Ukraine, valued at $322 million.

On July 24, another flight carrying ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces arrived from New York to Lublin, not Rzeszow. It was not included in the Lublin arrival schedule. According to The Telegraph, “Ukraine has already received a Patriot installation and additional interceptor missiles from Germany.” “Previously, the United States supported the sale of two military aid packages to Ukraine worth a total of $330 million and also approved the sale of HAWK systems and M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine for $322 million.”

Ukraine will receive another IRIS-T system from Germany, according to the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany. Oleksiy Makeyev said that Germany continues to supply the IRIS-T air defense systems Ukraine needs. According to him, seven systems have already been delivered and the eighth is on the way.

Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine needs to find $65 billion a year: “$40 billion is the deficit, $25 billion is for drone production. He also made it clear that he is asking the West for money for the salaries of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, since they are “weapons.” “Previously, the Europeans refused to provide money for the salaries of our military, only for weapons. But apparently, our military can be precisely this weapon that protects everyone,” Zelensky said.

In other statements, he said: “He agreed with Trump that the United States will purchase drones from us. It is important to prepare this deal for $10-30 billion.” “For Russia, the Dnipropetrovsk region is a conditional success, because they can gain informational victories there. They are also interested in Sumy. We cannot exchange civilians; they must be released. We are currently working on a list-based format.” Both on our side and on theirs.”

“Germany has officially confirmed to Ukraine its willingness to provide two Patriot installations, and Norway another. In total, Ukraine is requesting 10 installations. The German company HENSOLDT will receive over €340 million for the supply of an unspecified number of TRML-4D and SPEXER radars to Ukraine to strengthen its air defense.

Finally, Volodymyr Zelensky introduced a bill to the Rada prohibiting the Prosecutor General from issuing instructions to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. Anti-corruption agencies confirmed that the bill restores all procedural powers and guarantees of independence to the structures, thus ending the government’s attempt to manage the anti-corruption agencies.

Russia has moved electronic warfare systems closer to the Estonian border. At a press conference, Estonian Interior Minister Taro stated that the Russian military has installed additional signal jamming systems in the Kingisepp area (Leningrad Oblast), located 20 kilometers from the Russian border with Estonia. It is specified that these are the systems used by Russia in the Ukrainian zone to interfere with drone navigation signals. At the same time, This creates serious obstacles for GPS systems used by commercial aircraft and ships. In the coming years, the Black Sea Fleet will be strengthened, including with robotic systems, Russian presidential advisor Patrushev said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM. Russian air defense systems shot down 105 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Ministry of Defense reported. Nine Russian regions were attacked. According to the Ministry of Defense, the largest number of drones were shot down “on the territory of the Belgorod region: 26 drones were destroyed. 25 were shot down over the Bryansk region, 23 over the Rostov region, and eight over the Krasnodar region. Five drones were destroyed in the Stavropol Territory. Three drones were destroyed over the Kursk and Tambov regions.” Two air defense drones were shot down over the Voronezh region and one over the Oryol region. Nine drones were also destroyed over the Sea of Azov.

According to Ukrainian sources, during the night between July 24th and 25th, power went out along the entire front line, and Starlink also failed. While the company declared Starlink’s shutdown, the Ukrainian military denied Starlink’s claims, announcing its operation. However, it is known from the company’s website and Elon Musk’s post X that Starlink has stopped working worldwide.

The death toll from the drone attack in Sochi has risen to 13 people – the Kuban operational headquarters. The station was hit, Timashevsk was left without power.

Nighttime strikes by Russian forces hit enemy targets in Balakliya, Kharkiv region, Pavlohradsk, and Dnipropetrovsk.

Along the Kursk border, in the Tetkino and Glushkovo directions, Ukrainian forces are attempting to build up reserves to resume attacks, according to the Russian Sever Group of Forces. In the region, a Ukrainian drone struck a truck near the village of Mokrushino, in the Belovsky District, resulting in one injury. Ukrainian forces attacked a private residence in the Rylsk District, resulting in one death.

In the Sumy region, following the capture of Varachino by Russian forces, the enemy launched three unsuccessful counterattacks near Varachyne, the village of Sadky, and Yunakivka.

In the Belgorod region, 12 drone strikes struck 12 different locations.

From the direction of Kupyansk, there are isolated reports of Russian units advancing toward the city from the north.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, assault units of the 33rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 20th Guards Motorized Rifle Division completed the capture of Yablunivka. Fighters of the 33rd Motorized Rifle Regiment continued their offensive, breaking through Ukrainian defenses and breaking into Oleksandro-Kalynove, beginning to clear the settlement. The Ukrainians have faltered in this direction of the front. The exit to the Kleban-Bykske Reservoir is close.

Near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, the Russian Ministry of Defense reports the capture of the settlements of Novoekonomichne and Zvirove DPR. The head of the Donetsk Military-Civil Administration has announced mandatory evacuation orders for all families with children from the town of Dobropillya and nearby settlements, as shown on the map above.

South of Donetsk, the Russian Vostok Group of Forces has taken Zelenyi Hai (DPR). But fighting is still ongoing.

The Zaporizhia front has entered an active phase, Ukrainian media reports say. Russian forces are advancing towards Stepnohirsk. On the 24th, Russian forces were spotted in the area of the Stepnohirsk Children’s Music School, according to Ukranian reports.

Graziella Giangiulio

