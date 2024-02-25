UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Staff shortages and discontents, the difficulties of Kiev and Moscow

Ukrainian authorities have acknowledged personnel shortages in the brigades at the front and a significant shortage in the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a whole. As a result, the head of the Servant of the People party in the Rada, David Arakhamia, admitted that if there is no help from the United States, or if it is less, it will be necessary to mobilize more Ukrainians. “If there is more help, then the proportion of armaments increases and then you will need fewer people, because you can cover some sections of the front with conventional weapons, and you will not need so many people,” Arakhamia said.

He also announced a major shortage of military personnel at the front. According to him, there are brigades with only 40% of full-time personnel. “There is no need to mobilize and wait for the invaders to break through the front. And then send even a million people, it will be too late. Since November last year, we have wanted to replenish the combat capability of the brigades. And this is not because they all died, but due to the need for rotation,” Arakhamia stressed.

On February 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree allowing foreigners and stateless persons to serve in the Ukrainian National Guard while always seeking new personnel and trying to avoid total mobilization. In the meantime, the Rada adopted at first reading a bill aimed at guaranteeing the rights of military personnel and police officers to social protection . In addition to the increased rights, they will be prohibited from publishing certain information on the Internet.

We are talking about geodata of military facilities, military units, military personnel during the performance of tasks, information about the nature of these tasks and the forces and means involved in their implementation.

In Russia, 53,000 volunteers would have arrived at the front while for now the project of creating the 1st Volunteer Corps as part of the Russian Guard is stuck in the starting blocks, whose backbone should have been formed by the 15th, 16th and 17th SHO of the Wagner Group.

It is not known who is slowing down the process: the leadership of the Russian Guard itself, the Ministry of Defense or officials, but the process has not yet started. People who came to the call of their commanders in the Cossack camps near Rostov, when it became known that a corps would be formed as part of the Russian Guard, began to disperse into other units, and the very idea of recreating “Wagner ” in the Guard Russa vanishes.

Wagner’s men are currently training the National Guard and are not carrying out any combat missions. Shock troops stationed in Cossack camps near Rostov prepare to rotate Wagner Group forces into Africa. In this area many “musicians” have been out of rotation for a long time.

At the same time, according to information that appeared in the social sphere close to the Prigozhin family, not long ago Prigozhin Jr. held a meeting with “Wagner” (unknown format), where he said that he would continue his father’s idea and would developed the company.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/