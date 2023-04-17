The Ukrainian spring offensive recedes. Either because of the bad weather, or because of the leaks, or because of the lack of ammunition, or because of the lack of men, decimated at the front like flies under Russian bullets.

Starting on April 12, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba launched into a series of shocking statements that show that Ukraine wants more NATO intervention. On April 12 he said: “Russia is worse than ISIS”. April 13: “The Black Sea, like the Baltic, should become a sea of NATO” statement made at the Black Sea Security Conference in Bucharest. And again: ”Georgia, Ukraine, Syria and again Ukraine – Moscow carried out one brutal attack after another. Many in the West have come to believe that the Russians have “their own truth.” But the only truth is that Russia has always been preparing for a grand end to the imperialist war with the aim of holding another Yalta conference to divide Europe into spheres of influence,” continued Kuleba.

Other ministers of Ukraine are busy hoarding munitions, dreaming up modern fighter planes and demanding tanks as well as armored personnel carriers. Recently in Spain, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said: “Ukrainian crews will be trained on Leopard tanks by Spain at training camps in Latvia”. Reznikov said this at a joint press conference with fellow Spaniard Margarita Robles. It would be about 1000 soldiers. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal arrived in the United States on a plane with stickers asking for fighter planes for Ukraine (see photo).

In Russia, on the contrary, they are ready to continue the offensive for the next few years and are looking for an internal solution to an external problem created by the sanctions imposed by the EU and the US. They are equipping themselves with alternative instrumentation and products to produce civilian vehicles, alternative weapons to Taiwan chips, and European worked metals.

The Mikron plant for the production of microcircuits has found a replacement for the sanctioned materials for the new passports, “there will be no problems with them in Russia,” said the general director of the enterprise Gulnara Khasyanova.

And again on April 12, it became known that the Minsk Civil Aviation Plant 407 and the Kazan Aviation Plant named after S.P. Gorbunov (a subsidiary of Tupolev PJSC) will sign a project roadmap for the production of components for the Tu-214 aircraft, said Viktor Shchetko, head of the Belarusian embassy in Kazan. According to him, by 2030 the Kazan Air Force Plant plans to enter the production of 70 Tu-214 aircraft, currently it produces about 5 aircraft a year.

Sergey Parshikov (Lynya), organizer of the training site for training drone operators said on April 14 that one of the centers for training UAV operators has sent a thousand drones to the front since the start of Ukrainian operations. “We have eliminated the need for drones at the front. We will not stop here. We are trying to build. In our country, many have accepted it”.

Not only that, Roscosmos has announced that Russia intends to create a technology for direct communication of a satellite with a mobile phone. The first Russian satellite of the Starlink analogue will be launched into a highly elliptical orbit in 2025. We are talking about the Express-RF satellite. Work on the “Sphere” is already in full swing. The first “Skif-D” satellite was launched in 2022.

After 2025, the deployment of a full-fledged orbital satellite constellation will begin, which will provide the country with full-fledged satellite Internet by the end of the 2020s. Naturally, this system can be used for military purposes.

Until 2030, it is planned to launch up to 800 different satellites within the framework. In 2022, it was announced that 162 satellites for the Sphere would be launched. The number of satellites required to operate the system has varied repeatedly and can be expected to continue to change.

Graziella Giangiulio