Putin instructed to transfer the Zaporizhzhye NPP under Russian control, the station becomes the property of the Russian Federation, the company for its operation was headed by the former chief engineer of the Balakovo NPP Oleg Romanenko.

IAEA chief Grossi travelled to Kiev, then, presumably next week, will arrive in Russia to discuss the implementation of a nuclear safety zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (Enerhodar)

Borrell said that the EU plans to launch a mission to train the Ukrainian army in mid-October, but at the same time assured the EU’s readiness to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine, ‘if circumstances allow’

According to rumours from the social sphere close to Russia, Putin and Shoigu said that Special Operation would end. While we learn from the Ria Novosti newspaper the Special Military Operation will be transformed into an anti-terrorist operation, this is the prerogative of President Vladimi Putin, so far there have been no statements said Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the president

The Mariupol airport will be restored by the end of 2023, it will be both civil and military, DPR Prime Minister Khotsenko told RIA Novosti. According to him, the terminal itself can be demolished and a new building constructed, the runways will be modernised.

And now a look at the front in the direction of Liman in the DPR is stabilising, the defence line is being strengthened, said Denis Pushilin of the DPR.

The situation in the Kreminna-Svatove area. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have completed regrouping and forces are concentrated near the village of Pervomais’ke. The Kupjans’k forces approached there and joined those troops operating in the Liman area. According to the social sphere, there were many men and vehicles including Caesars. Most of the equipment is new, armoured vehicles of Western and Turkish production. The main objective is a concentrated attack on Svatove, with the designation of actions on Kreminna.

Situation on the Mikolaiev route at 24:00 on 5 October. Since 5 October, Ukrainian formations have attempted to storm the positions of the RF Armed Forces in the Posad Pokrovs’ke, Divydiv Brid sectors of the front.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces acted according to the proven tactic of using assault groups in high-altitude armoured vehicles to probe the defences of the Russian forces at the junctions of the defending units. The Ukrainian Armed Forces fully exploit the thin defences of the Russian forces. In all three sectors, the barrel and rocket artillery of the Russian Armed Forces fired massively at the advancing AFU forces, eventually forcing them to retreat.

Although the attack was successfully repelled, all intelligence indications indicate that a massive offensive is imminent. In the coming days, the Ukrainian command will regroup its forces and continue to push through the defensive lines of the Russian armed forces

Odessa: 4 explosions in the centre of Odessa. The headquarters of the southern operational command of the pro-Ukrainian militia the former headquarters of the Odessa military district on the street was destroyed.

