According to the social sphere Ukrainian reserves from Kanev and Kherson region moved toward Soledar overnight. Should the news be confirmed the Ukrainian manpower reserves is being depleted.

For now the confirmed news is that the Ukrainians remain in the Soledar cauldron and only surrender remains for them. On the morning of January 12, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions in Keminna. According to the Russians, Ukrainian resistance in Soledar is completely localized. Currently razing would be underway in areas that have come under Russian control. PMC Wagner is active in mines and other underground communications where Ukrainian strongholds have been established. According to theater reports, there are no attacks on the western part of the city.

“Militants’ stronghold in the vicinity of Mine 7. Fighting continues over the Sol train station. Artillery and air force working on positions in the area keep Ukrainians occupied,” reports a social channel, allegedly affiliated with PMC Wagner.

According to some reports, Kiev intends to send several TROs from Odessa to Soledar to try to retake what was lost, but it is beginning to become clear that the Ukrainians have nowhere to bring larger forces, and the existing ones will clearly not be enough.

By now, even Western media have acknowledged the heavy Ukrainian losses near Bachmut and Soledar, while military experts say the Ukrainian command is clinging to these towns by burning reserves. “Ukrainian forces are losing many more soldiers near Bachmut than on the Russian side,” a Ukrainian army commander told the Wall Street Journal on condition of anonymity. “So far the ratio of our lives to theirs is in favor of the Russians. If this continues, we may run out of men,” he later said.

WSJ also writes that “Western military and analysts are increasingly concerned that Kiev is ‘clinging tenaciously to a city of limited strategic importance’ and losing forces fighting on Russia’s terms.” According to military analysts, in the current situation, the Ukrainian army would be better off retreating to a new defensive line on the heights west of Bachmut: “Such a regrouping can still allow the Ukrainian armed forces to maintain their combat power,” reads the social sphere.

To the Russian attacks must be added the usual enemy for those venturing against the Russians: the cold. Many military personnel have been stricken with frostbite poured in from Bachmut and Soledar to nearby medical facilities. Western media have reported a large number of frozen limb amputations due to the Ukrainian military’s lack of normal winter uniforms. The army’s supply chain is fully in line with “NATO standards,” but as the last few days have shown, it does not match the current situation.

On the morning of January 12, Lancet drones returned to action against Grad MLRS. Russian forces are increasingly employing Lancets against artillery and Grad missiles.

Also via social media we learn that 80% of those captured are volunteers and mobilized. This statement is true only for the period when volunteers became the main body of infantry units. Before then, of course, only contract soldiers were taken as prisoners of war. When they too were no longer in numbers, the mobilized men were taken as prisoners of war. Losses in infantry units were high, so when the mobilized men sometimes made up 90 percent of the force (sometimes there were 2-3 men in a company when February 24 arrived, the rest were dead, seriously wounded and “five hundred men”), it is clear that they were more often taken as prisoners of war. The main reason is the shortage of military commanders. The second reason is the lack of adequate motivation.

