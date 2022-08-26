UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Six months of special operation in numbers

Maps showing the control of Ukrainian territory by Russian forces at the end of six months of ‘Special Operation’ by oblast, i.e. by region, have been released on the Russian social sphere: Donetsk People’s Republic – 15996 km² out of 26508 km² (60.34%); Zaporizhzhya Oblast – 20441 km² out of 27049 km² (75.57%); Lugansk People’s Republic – 26682 km² out of 26682 km² (100%); Nikolaev Oblast – 1247 km² over 23938 km² (5.21%); Kharkiv Oblast – 10775 km² over 31436 km² (34.28%); Kherson Oblast – 24513 over 25642 km² (95.6%)

Situation at the front on 25 August 11.54 p.m.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the tactical objectives of the Russians against the Ukrainians are being “worked out”. Artillery is firing at the positions of the AFU.

In the Ugledar direction there is an attempted counter-attack by the Ukrainians. The Ukrainian armed forces have set fire to several pieces of equipment near the Russian positions, there are casualties, the Ukrainians have retreated.

In the southern direction, near the Chaplino railway station in the Dnepropetrovsk region, a direct hit by the Iskander on the AFU military train destroyed – according to Russian sources – more than 200 Ukrainian reserve troops and 10 units of military equipment, which were on their way to the combat operations zone in the Donbas. In Mykolaiv Oblast, the command post of the Ukrainian troop group in Kakhovka was destroyed and 64 Ukrainian soldiers and seven pieces of equipment were killed.

Train damage was caused by the triggering of a low-powered IED on a section of track between Kursk and Klyukva station. Train traffic was not interrupted.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Horlivka, two minors were seriously injured and one resident was killed. In the last 24 hours, according to Russian sources, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck seven times with large-calibre weapons in the area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and after one of the hits, two power units had to be shut down. The Ukrainian army bombed the Church of the Holy Dormition of St. Nicholas Monastery in the village of Nikolskoye, DNR.

Missile attacks carried out by the Russian Air Force against strategic military facilities and checkpoints in the Mykolayiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya and Donetsk regions. Following the 24 August missile attacks on Mirgorod airport, Su-27 and Su-24 aircraft were completely destroyed and two Su-27s and one Su-24 sustained significant damage. Also in the morning, missile attacks were recorded near Kiev and the Kiev region. During the night, attacks were carried out near Vyshgorod.

Also according to the Russian social sphere, the FSB prevented a terrorist attack in the Kaliningrad region by a Russian supporter of Azov. While the attack against Ivan Sushko, head of the Mihaylivka regional state administration, was successful, he was killed in the Zaporizhzhya region. The explosives had been placed under the seat of his car. Sushko, who was taken to hospital, died of his injuries.

Graziella Giangiulio