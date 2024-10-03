UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Shmygal advertises Ukrainian missile factory. Russians advance towards Borova to cut off Ukrainian supplies via Tsukuryne

Ukraine is reaching significant volumes of production of armored vehicles and artillery systems,” said Prime Minister Denys Shmygal. “In 2023, weapons production in Ukraine has tripled. Half of the ammunition at the front is Ukrainian. The implementation of the Ukrainian missile program continues.” Ukraine has already started work on its own ballistic missiles. $4 billion has already been invested in the production of the Ukrainian industry, and this funding is expected to increase in 2025. The priority remains the development of drones and long-range weapons, including ballistic missiles, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The dispute with Poland is also being resolved. Former Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysh said Ukraine could not join the EU without resolving the “Volyn issue.” Ukraine said yesterday that it was ready to discuss the Volyn tragedy with Poland, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga said. He also said that the ministry “has sufficient political will and diplomatic talent to resolve any issue, including the most complex issues.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed two deputy heads of Ukraine’s foreign intelligence service (one of them was reappointed with a promotion to first deputy).

The passage through the checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Romanian border was interrupted due to a night attack by Russian forces. Customs said that the control operations at the Orlivka checkpoint were temporarily suspended, as “measures are being taken to stabilize operations after a night attack by the Russian side.”

Putin opened a university training site in the Rudnevo industrial park, one of the main areas where the creation of drones is predominant. “Modern UAVs can perform tasks that previously only the army and combat aviation could perform,” Putin said in the Rudnevo industrial park in a conversation with university students specializing in the assembly and operation of drones.

The Russian president noted that the speed of Russian drones has already reached 300-500-700 km/h. Nikolai Patrushev visited the Zelenodolsk plant named after A. M. Gorky and held a meeting there, where, among other things, the implementation of the state defense order was discussed, the office of the assistant to the head of state reported.

Tensions between Russia and the European Union remain high: Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called Josep Borell a “snake in the shadows” after his anti-Russian statements. “He has always been the most active inspirer of the initiative for anti-Russian activities. He has long crossed all boundaries as a diplomat, as a public figure, as a politician, and has long ceased to be a hawk, he has become a kind of snake in the shadows,” the diplomat said at a briefing.

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on October 2.

Ukrainian channels report that Russian troops have approached Yekaterinovka from the south and are starting to prepare an attack in the direction of Novoukrainka and Bogoyavlenka. The latter, according to the Russian Armed Forces, are to break through the Ukrainian defense line in the Kursk region. The Northern Group of Troops, also on Kursk, says that the most active military operations have taken place in the south of the Sudzhansky District, where Russian troops continue to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the area of ​​the settlement. Plekhovo (the settlement itself is still behind the Ukrainians). In the sector of the Korenevsky front, Russian advances in the forest are also being recorded. On the section of the state border in the Glushkovsky district, Ukrainians did not take active action, but carried out regrouping and replacement of losses.

In the direction of Kharkiv, fierce battles are taking place in the village of Vovchansk. Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to increase the size of the group on the right bank of the Vovcha River.

In the south of the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry unexpectedly announced the liberation of the settlement of Vasyshcheve, Kharkiv region, by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Previously, the offensive was going from north to south. Apparently, a new “ledge” of the front is being formed. According to other sources, in the late morning of October 2, Russian forces advanced 4,000 meters to the town of Vasyshcheve, making a breakthrough in the Borova direction, entering the first houses of the Vasyshcheve settlement. Reports of Russian control over the town are not true, there is still fighting going on in the center.

In the direction of the Liman district, Russian troops are advancing from Makiivka towards the forest plantation located to the west, according to other sources Russian forces have captured Makiivka in the Borova direction. Other sources report that Russian troops have crossed the Zherebets River in several places, which has forced the Ukrainians to retreat from the town. Ukrainian drone footage also confirms a Russian advance into the forest belt just west of Makiivka, at coordinates 49.23328, 37.97084.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k, Russian forces have gained a foothold in the southeastern part of Tsukuryne and have occupied a mine located to the south-east. Clashes continue in the Mykolaivka area, north and west of Novohrodivka and north of Selydove. The strategic height will allow Russian forces to control the fire on the supply routes leading to Southern Tsukuryne and Izmailivka.

On the Zaporozhzhie front, the facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Orichiv and Zaporozhzhie are being destroyed every day by Russian air and missile artillery. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are hiding in urban areas.

The Belgorod region continues to suffer attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Ukrainian servicemen attacked the village of Tishanka, Volokonovsky district, with an FPV drone, injuring two civilians. Tishanka was previously hit by artillery fire. Yesterday morning, the Russian air defense system opened fire in the Belgorod region, shooting down an aerial drone. There were no casualties. In the village of Dubovoe, the facade of a commercial building was damaged.

In the DPR, in Horlivka, one man was killed and one injured following a cluster artillery strike and a drone attack.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/