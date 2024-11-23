UKRAINERUSSIAWAR Sergei Karakaev “The Oreshnik missile can hit targets across Europe”. Serial production has begun. Moscow already has 25% of Kurachove

The US Department of Defense has announced updates to its nuclear deterrence strategy, including increasing the readiness of Ohio-class nuclear-powered missile submarines. AFP reports that an emergency meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will be held on November 26 to discuss the consequences of using a new Russian missile against a Ukrainian defense industry facility.

Some officials in the US and European countries have proposed giving Kiev the nuclear weapons that Ukraine abandoned after the collapse of the USSR, NYT reports. On November 22, the US expanded its list of sanctions against Russia: The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on Gazprombank, DOMRF, BKS Bank, Centrocredit Bank and a number of other credit institutions. First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Chistyukhin and Tulin, Deputy Chairman Polyakova, Department Heads Danilova and Pronin. And also the Head of the Department of the National Payment System of the Bank of Russia, Alla Bakina, is included in the US Treasury sanctions lists. In total, the United States has added about 100 individuals and legal entities to the sanctions lists against Russia.

The Russian Armed Forces struck Dnepropetrovsk with a ballistic missile, probably from the Kedr missile system, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported. According to the intelligence service: the flight time of the target from the moment of launch in the Astrakhan region until the moment of impact was 15 minutes. The missile had six warheads: each equipped with six submunitions. The speed of the target in the final part of the trajectory is more than 11 Mach.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga on the missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk, “This is a serious escalation of the war and a serious escalation of aggression.” “Therefore, we have already initiated a meeting in the Ukraine-NATO format. At this stage, we will try to collect as much evidence as possible and conduct the necessary research to more substantively present our vision and assessments to our allies,” Sibiga said.

Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine has requested air defense systems capable of shooting down Russian medium-range missiles

To close the controversy over the weapon used to attack the Ukrainian missile factory. Dnipro on the evening of November 21, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin: “Western long-range weapons were used on Russian territory,” Putin said. And further: “The enemy’s objectives were not achieved after the strikes. The conflict has acquired elements of a global character. On November 21, the Russian military used the latest Russian medium-range system ‘Oreshnik’. The target of the Russian strike was a military-industrial facility in Dnipropetrovsk, the target was successfully hit. The Russian Federation launched an attack on Yuzhmash with a non-nuclear hypersonic ballistic missile.” Putin said that the use of long-range weapons by Ukraine cannot influence the course of air defense. Putin called the use of Oreshnik a response to US plans to produce and deploy medium- and short-range missiles.

“Russia believes that it has the right to use weapons against the targets of those countries that allow the use of their weapons against Russian targets. Russia will respond decisively and mirror-like to the escalation. The deployment of Russian medium- and short-range missiles will depend on whether the West will deploy them.” Putin also explained: “The existing missile defense systems, including American elements in Europe, will not be able to intercept missiles like Oreshnik.” “Russia prefers peaceful means, but it is also ready for any development of events (…) there will always be a response,” Putin said.

According to the Russian president: “The latest Russian missiles attack targets at a speed of 2-3 km per second, existing enemy missile defense systems do not intercept them. The Russian Federation will warn civilians in advance in case of using Oreshnik-type systems.”

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, “Russia did not inform other countries in advance about the use of the latest medium-range Oreshnik system, since there are no such obligations.”

But according to TASS: “30 minutes before the Oreshnik launch, Russia sent an automatic notification to the United States through the Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, according to Peskov. The Pentagon confirmed that the United States was warned from Russia of the Oreshnik test through nuclear security channels.

At a meeting of the top Russian state security officials on November 22, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov reported: “The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed the best units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and disrupted the entire 2025 campaign.” And Putin at a meeting with the Russian Defense Ministry leadership and representatives of the defense industry said that the Oreshnik missile will be mass-produced. “The serial production of the Oreshnik has been taken up and practically organized; it will be put into service in the Strategic Missile Forces.”

“Several systems of this type are being tested; we are developing a whole line of medium- and short-range missiles.” “The Oreshnik complex can strike targets all over Europe,” said the commander of the Strategic Missile Forces Karakaev.

And now a look at the front line emerges at 17:00 on November 22.

The fighting continues in the Kursk region. The group of troops “North” has advanced in the area of ​​the settlement Daryino and forest areas near the settlement. Malaya Loknya. 3 Ukrainian servicemen were captured. The total number of prisoners of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is 475 people. 2 counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with armored vehicles were repelled: in the village. Novoivanovka and in the area of ​​the settlement of Daryino.

In the Kharkiv direction, the attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Lyptsi were reflected, the Ukrainians lost personnel and armored vehicles and did not achieve success. The fighting continues in Vovchansk near the area of ​​high-rise buildings.

In the north of the Kurachove direction, battles for the Berestky settlement are reported. South of Kurachove, the Russian Armed Forces have established a foothold in the Dal’nje settlement, which cuts the “pocket” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defense in two and creates a threat to the cascade of villages near the Sukhi Yaly River. Russian troops have captured 25% of the city of Kurachove.

In the Vremevsky direction, the Russian Armed Forces are fighting on the approaches to Rozdol’ne and Velyka Novosilka, advancing from Novodonets’ke and Yasna Polyana. From Rozdol’ne, Russian troops threaten to cut off Ukrainians from Velyka Novosilka from the main road to the north. Judging by the LBS diagram, the road is already under fire control of the Russian Armed Forces.

At night, at least 11 enemy air-type UAVs were destroyed in the Bryansk region. The Governor of the Kaluga region reported that at night on the outskirts of Kaluga, 6 UAVs were destroyed by air defense systems and one UAV was destroyed in the Dzerzhinsky district.

In the DPR, as a result of an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the settlement. Horlivka (ès was hit by two 155 mm cluster shells injured 12 civilians. In Donetsk, as a result of an explosion on the PFM mine “Lepestok” on the road. A man was injured in Yuzhgornyatskaya.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/