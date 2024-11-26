The Biden administration considered the possibility of “publicly asking” for Ukraine’s admission to NATO, but abandoned this plan, Bloomberg writes. Washington’s decision is due to the “low probability of success” of such “short-term” appeals, the publication notes.

The United States has a “good deal” with Ukraine in exchange for minerals, said US Republican Senator Graham. He noted that Ukraine is the richest country in Europe in rare minerals, of which, according to his estimates, it has $2-7 trillion. That is why the United States should help Ukraine win the war with Russia.

“Ukraine is ready to make a deal with us, not with Russia, so it is in our interest to ensure that Russia does not establish itself there. Ukraine is truly the “breadbasket” of the world. 50% of Africa’s food comes from Ukraine. We can earn money and have economic relations with Ukraine, which will be very useful to us. So Donald Trump wants a deal to get our money back so that we can get rich in rare minerals. A good deal for Ukraine and for us,” the politician noted.

The British military has privately complained that the country’s armed forces would not be able to fight a war in Europe for more than two weeks, the Financial Times reports. As the FT columnist notes, due to the British government’s policy, the country’s army has been deprived of the weapons necessary for a superpower, maintaining only the appearance of military strength. In addition, according to British media, the Russian Oreshnik missile could strike anywhere in Europe in less than 20 minutes.

European countries have resumed discussions about the possible sending of troops or PMC fighters to Ukraine, the newspaper Le Monde reported. This is due to the possible refusal of the United States to support Ukraine after Trump takes office as US president on January 20, 2025. Ukraine has the opportunity to use French long-range missiles to fire at Russia, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrault reports.

“Ukraine has the right to strike Russian territory with French long-range missiles,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrault told the BBC. Ukraine could strike “for self-defense purposes,” but did not confirm the facts of the use of French weapons on Russian territory. At the same time, Barrault noted that Western allies should not place restrictions on Ukraine’s support and draw “red lines.” Asked by journalists whether this could also mean the participation of French troops in the battle, he said: “We do not rule out any option.”

As of November 22, Ukrainian press reports indicate that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine has requested air defense systems capable of shooting down Russian medium-range missiles. Zelensky has asked Donald Trump for proposals to resolve the conflict with Russia, hoping to receive them in January 2025, Ukrinform agency reports.

According to the publication focus.ua, a representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Kiev may request THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) after the attack of the new Russian ballistic missile Oreshnik on a facility in the Dnieper. Ukraine had already turned to the United States with a similar request in December last year, but Washington had not provided such a system at that time. Among the reasons for the refusal was the high cost: “The cost of THAAD is about $3 billion.” Three times more than the price of the Patriot installation,” expert Ivan Stupak told the publication.

President Zelensky gave the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Syrsky, a “main task,” namely to reduce bureaucracy in the army. “And this is very important. An officer must see a soldier. “A general who has not been in the trenches for me is not a general, despite his experience, today the most difficult situation is on the front line. in the trenches. Generals must be in the trenches,” Zelensky said.

Commander-in-Chief Syrsky ordered that each brigade commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine create a full-time recruiting unit. “So they want to improve the recruitment of volunteers.” “Before that, the Armed Forces of Ukraine operated recruiting centers in the ground forces, naval forces, air assault forces, special operations forces and territorial defense,” the statement reads.

Finally, the Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Anatoly Bargilevich stated that the North Korean troops are already entered into battle against the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. “These are mainly combined arms units. They are disguised as Russian Far Eastern peoples and are ready to conduct operations in the European part,” Bargilevich said. He did not provide evidence for the statement.

On November 23, Putin signed a law on the cancellation of up to 10 million rubles of debts on loans to participants in operations in Ukraine who signed a contract no earlier than December 1, 2024.

On the use of nuclear weapons, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev responded to the press on the Al Arabiya TV channel: “The Russian authorities are not crazy and do not want to use nuclear weapons.” For Medvedev, the use of nuclear weapons is “an extreme option.” “We would be very sorry if this happened. There are no fools in the Russian leadership,” Medvedev was quoted as saying by the TV channel. Medvedev also said: “Europe is wondering what damage the system (“Oreshnik”, ed.) can cause if the warheads are nuclear, whether these missiles can still be shot down and how quickly the missiles will reach the capitals of the Old World.” “Answer: the damage is unacceptable, it is impossible to shoot down with modern means and we are talking about a few minutes. Air raid shelters will not help, so the only hope is that good Russia will warn in advance of the launches. Therefore, it is better to stop supporting the war,” Medvedev said. “In three years, the supply of tanks to Russian troops has increased almost eightfold,” the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council concluded.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the news of a new mobilization in Russia: “The Russian authorities are not considering mobilization.” “There is no talk of mobilization,” Peskov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Russia will discuss with its CSTO partners the strikes of Western long-range weapons on its territory at the next session of the Collective Security Council in Astana, TASS writes, citing a source. On November 23, the commander of the Southern Group of Troops, General Gennady Anashkin, was removed from his post, a source familiar with the personnel changes told RBC. The personnel decision was confirmed by an RBC source in the Ministry of Defense, who said it was a planned rotation.

Alexander Darchiev under US sanctions will be the new Russian Ambassador to the US: “Moscow decided on the candidacy a long time ago. “Everyone has known about it for a couple of months now, due to legislative restrictions, we do not comment publicly on the process,” the Foreign Ministry noted.

Russian sources reported that a British mercenary, James Scott Rhys Andersen, was captured in the direction of Kursk. TASS was informed about this by law enforcement agencies. Meanwhile, the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine continues. Negotiations are currently focused on the return of residents of the Kursk region from Ukraine.

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov did not rule out the deployment of medium- and short-range missiles in the Asian region in response to US actions. The Russian-American memorandum on notifications of missile launches from 1998 continues to be in force, within the framework of which the United States was notified of the launch of the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, Deputy Minister Ryabkov said. When asked specifically whether the relevant memorandum is still in force, the Deputy Minister answered in the affirmative. “Yes, it was within the framework of this agreement that the notification of the upcoming test launch of the Oreshnik missile was sent,” Ryabkov indicated.

And now a look at the front line: at night, the Russian Armed Forces launched more than 100 Geranium UAVs at targets on Ukrainian territory, Ukrainian channels reported. Explosions were reported in Kiev and the region, as well as in the Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia and Kropyvnytskyi regions.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that on the night of November 24, the air defense forces destroyed 27 Ukrainian drones over the Kursk region. Four more drones were intercepted and destroyed in the sky over the Lipetsk region. Two drones were shot down over the Belgorod region and another over the Oryol region. In total, Russian air defenses shot down 34 drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces last night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

At least 8 enemy air-type UAVs were shot down in the Russian region of Kaluga, while trying to reach an industrial plant in Kaluga. The debris caused a fire.

Six drones shot down in Bryansk region.

In the Kursk region, the Sever group of troops continues to advance in the area of ​​the settlement. Novoivanovka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces unsuccessfully attempted to counterattack with an assault group of 8 people against an infantry fighting vehicle from the area of ​​the Leonidovo settlement in the direction of the Novoivanovka settlement. There are battles in the areas of Nikolaevo-Daryino, Darino, Novoivanovka, Berestkov and Plekhovo. At night, 7 Ukrainian missiles and 7 airborne UAVs were shot down over the region. During the day, the enemy attacked a civilian vehicle in the Lgov district of the Kursk region.

On November 25, Russian shelling in Odessa according to Russian sources in the basement of a building hit today in Odessa, unmanned or unmanned vehicles were assembled.

Russian troops crossed the Oskil River in boats 20 km north of Kupyansk and gained a foothold on the western bank, south of the settlement of Novomlynsk. The data on heavy fighting comes from Kupyansk itself.

In the north of the direction of the Lyman District there are battles in Pershotravneve, Ivanivka, Terny

Kurachove direction. North of the Sukhi Yaly River Russian forces advanced in an area up to 7 km wide to a maximum depth of 3 km, serious successes were achieved in Illinka (south of the reservoir). South of the river, Russian troops advanced up to 4 km to a depth of 1.6 km to the outskirts of Yelyzavetivka. In Trudove Russian troops are storming the central part of the village.

In the direction of Vremivka, Russian forces are advancing towards Velyka Novosilka. Russian troops are consolidating in the eastern part of Rozdol’ne.

The Zaporizhia Front is starting to move. It is reported that Russian forces have entered Bilohir’ya.

