UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Ryabkov: “The momentum for a Ukrainian agreement that emerged after the Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska has run out of steam.” Kupyansk close to falling

US President Donald Trump has stated that resolving the conflict in Ukraine could prove more difficult than in the Middle East. The European Union has scheduled a vote on the implementation of the 19th package of sanctions for October 23: “An agreement has finally been reached on restricting the movement of Russian diplomats after Hungary lifted its veto, but the entire sanctions package can only be approved at the October 23 summit, as Slovakia wants discussions at the highest level,” said Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor at Radio Liberty, on Twitter.

According to EUObserver, however, not only Hungary and Slovakia, but also Austria are blocking the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia. Vienna is said to want to ease current restrictions so that its Raiffeisen Bank can unlock its €2 billion in Russia. Moscow fined the bank, which did not abandon its market after the ISA was launched, in response to Austria’s freezing of the assets of a Russian businessman.

“Vienna is ready to do so and is seeking to loosen EU legislation, but the Baltic states, Northern European countries, the Czech Republic, Poland, and many others are opposed, believing that Russia could use this situation to blackmail others. France and Germany are taking a wait-and-see approach.”

The EU is pressuring Belgium and the Euroclear platform based there, demanding permission to use Russian assets to help Ukraine, the Financial Times reports. The custodian had previously opposed the expropriation, warning that it could lead to Russia seizing European or Belgian assets elsewhere in the world. The President of the European Commission has proposed using a military drone project in the Eastern European Union to track tankers suspected of carrying Russian oil.

Slovakia has reiterated that it will only provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine; military supplies are excluded, Slovakian Defense Minister Robert Kalinyak told the Slovak news agency TASR.

According to Polish sources, Ukrainians are trained at Camp Jomsborg, and the Deba-Lipe ground forces training center in southeastern Poland was recently inaugurated. Created as part of the Norwegian “Operation Legio” program, which began in 2024, the center is designed not only for basic and specialized training of soldiers and officers, but also for the exchange of experiences on the Ukrainian side. It can accommodate up to 1,200 trainees. The training will be conducted by 250 Norwegian soldiers, with plans to further increase the contingent to 500. A special feature of “Camp Jomsborg” will be the emphasis on modern warfare methods. Special attention will be paid to drone tactics and effective countermeasures.

News from Ukraine indicate that after his first meeting with members of his “Servant of the People” party at the Rada in a year and a half, Volodymyr Zelensky called them “destructive idiots” and refused to have further contact with them, according to TASS. Furthermore, according to MP Anna Paulina Luna, “Zelensky transfers $50 million a month to a Saudi bank account.”

“Local elections are impossible during martial law”: the Rada has adopted a resolution on this matter. It provides for the uninterrupted work of local authorities during wartime and extends the powers of local councils and mayors.

Zelensky also stated, addressing the high cost of energy and gas exports, “A fixed price for natural gas will be maintained for Ukrainians.” “We have agreed that in the near future the government will adopt a resolution that will maintain a fixed price for natural gas for domestic consumers,” the president noted after his meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko. The Energy Ministry reported on October 7 that Russian forces had carried out more than 26 attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities in the past 24 hours. “In the past 24 hours, we have witnessed more than 26 attacks on our energy facilities. “The regions of Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Odessa, and Poltava are virtually under daily attack,” Ukrainian Energy Minister Hrynchuk said.

Confirming the news, aviation expert and deputy general director of an electronic warfare equipment company, Anatoly Khrapchinsky, explained that: “Russia has changed its bombing tactics, as demonstrated by the growing number of attacks on infrastructure, including energy infrastructure.” “Thanks to intelligence data on air defense systems located in potential target areas and their reload and preparation times, Russia calculates the right moment to strike so that the number of weapons significantly exceeds the capabilities of air defense systems. “The effectiveness of Russian attacks is becoming increasingly evident.” “The Russians are not only combining weapons, but also increasing their density: now multiple missiles and drones are flying simultaneously at targets from different directions,” Khrapchinsky said.

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal presented a new version of the Neptune missile. The Militarnyi publication stated that the new version of the Neptune differs from the previous ones in its side protrusions. Their purpose is unknown, but, according to some, they could be used to install additional fuel tanks.

Royal Canadian Navy Kingston-class patrol vessels, decommissioned in Halifax, will likely be transferred to Ukraine.

Putin visited St. Petersburg for his birthday and held a meeting with the military, where he was briefed on the situation on the front lines, Dmitry Peskov said. Among the president’s statements Russian Federation, we report the following: “The strategic initiative on the front belongs to Russia.” He noted that Ukrainian armed forces are retreating along the entire line of contact. Putin described the decisions taken in February 2022 as correct and timely. And again, in a meeting with the heads of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, and the commanders of military groups, the Russian President instructed the military leadership to “ensure the security of strategic facilities and civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure.”

According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov: “The impetus for a Ukrainian agreement that emerged after the Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska has run out of steam.” “Russia calls on the United States to take a sober and sensible approach to the issue of supplies of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.” And again: “Russia has not received an official response from the United States to the New START initiative.” “There is no talk of extending the New START initiative,” Ryabkov stated. He noted that Russia will manage without a response from the United States. United States if they are not interested in the New START initiative. “Upholding Russia’s obligations under the plutonium agreement with the United States is no longer acceptable.”

Finally, he stated that “Russia will impose travel restrictions on diplomats from hostile countries that decide to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats within the Schengen area.” “There are contacts with the United States regarding the prisoner exchange.”

TASS reports that developers in St. Petersburg and Moscow have created a prototype of the Soratnik (Comrade) artificial intelligence helmet, capable of analyzing the situation on the battlefield and indicating the location of comrades and enemies to soldiers.

The Kremlin Press Office announced that Putin will attend the CIS summit in Tajikistan on October 10. Participants include Azerbaijani President Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan, Kyrgyz President Japarov, Belarusian President Lukashenko, Tajik President Rahmon, Turkmen President Berdimuhamedov, and Uzbek President Mirziyoyev. A new format for the summit is expected to be discussed. “CIS Plus,” which will involve countries outside the Commonwealth. Putin plans to invite leaders to attend an informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg at the end of the year. Putin will also answer questions from journalists at the end of his trip.

The attacks on Ukraine have forced the Russian Federation to push oil exports to the limit, Bloomberg reported. According to the publication, the average volume of oil deliveries from Russian ports in the four weeks ending October 5 was 3.57 million barrels per day, just 80,000 barrels below the maximum recorded since May 2024. Belarus has quadrupled gasoline exports to Russia, Reuters reported. Reuters sources reported that gasoline supplies by rail from Belarusian refineries to the Russian domestic market increased to 40,000 tons, or 14,500 barrels per day, last month.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on October 8. October. Russian forces struck Ukrainian targets in the Odessa, Cherkasy, and Sumy regions overnight. After the attacks, power supply problems were reported in Kryvyi Rih.

More than a dozen Ukrainian armed forces drones were destroyed in the Voronezh region. It was officially announced later in the day and a Ukrainian drone attack on a cooling tower at the Novovoronezh nuclear power plant.

In the direction of Sumy, fighting continues near Oleksiivka, with Ukrainian forces periodically counterattacking, slowing the Russian advance.

The Belgorod region has been hit by missiles from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, resulting in three injuries. Drone attacks have also been reported, resulting in five injuries in two different villages. Drone attacks have also been reported in 14 other locations.

The assault on the town of Kupyansk continues. Western experts emphasize the critical situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the built-up area: Russian forces are encircling Ukrainian forces.

The town of Fedorivka, in the DPR, has been captured by the Russians, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported, and Russian troops are attempting to encircle Seversk from the flanks.

Fighting continues in the built-up area of ​​Pokrovsk. Russian forces are attempting to advance along the roads leading to Hryshyne, a logistics hub for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. From the north, Russian forces are directing their attack toward Rodyns’ke: supplies to Pokrovs’k from the north previously passed through this town. According to pro-Russian social media sources, the fall of the country is imminent.

The Russian Vostok Group of Forces has captured Novovasylivs’ke, in Zaporizhia Oblast. Significant advances have also been made in several areas toward the village of Oleksiivka (north of Verbove, captured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast), data collected using OSINT (SOC.INT) methods. Two failed counterattacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces from Oleksiivka have caused losses—according to Russian sources, unconfirmed by the Ukrainian side—of up to a platoon.

A bloody battle is underway on the Zaporizhia front, near Stepnogorsk and Prymors’ke. Numerous Ukrainian drones and artillery fire are being used against our attack aircraft. According to reports from the field—from the Russian military social sphere—”the Ukrainian Armed Forces have so many drones that they send dozens of them every day, even using them to ram our Mavic fighters. Repairs to the power supply system in the liberated part of Zaporizhia Oblast had been underway for 24 hours after the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack.” Russian successes have been reported in the areas of Novoivanivka, Okhotnyche, Malynivka, Vyshneve, and Poltavka.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/