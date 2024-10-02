Mark Rutte has become the new Secretary General of NATO. “We must ensure that Ukraine survives as a sovereign, independent and democratic nation,” said the new Secretary. “There can be no lasting security in Europe without a strong and independent Ukraine,” Rutte concluded.

NATO has half a million soldiers in a state of high combat readiness, said former NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg.

In Ukraine, rumors are confirmed, Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov has fired four MPs: “I have signed a proposal to the government on the dismissal of deputy defense ministers – Stanislav Gaider (to the post of head of the minister’s office), Alexander Sergei, Yuri Dzhigir, Lyudmila Daragan (state secretary),” the minister said. A serious blow to the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov: by order of Defense Minister Umerov, the export company Spetstekhnoexport was removed from his jurisdiction, transferring it to the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Defense. Thus, Budanov’s department was “wiped out” of financial flows. But apparently the “ceiling” for GUR employees will remain.

On September 30, Russian President Putin held an emergency meeting in Moscow. His motorcade, along with a convoy of police escorts, was filmed racing through the streets of Moscow. It is not known what they discussed. On October 1, it became known from the social sphere that the AfricaKorps are planning to retake cities in Mali that are now under JNIM control. And again, there is direct contact with Iran for the attacks on Israel.

In September, the Russian military for the first time attacked Ukraine with stray ammunition on a daily basis. In total, according to Ukrainian estimates, 1339 geraniums were fired, of which 1107 were shot down and some were suppressed by electronic warfare. On average, the Russian Armed Forces launched 44 UAVs per day, and the record launch of 72 vehicles occurred on September 14.

And now a look at the front line as of 16:00 on October 1.

The Ukrainian command on September 30 issued an order to withdraw from Vuhledar. On October 1 Russian forces stormed Vuhledar from the west, taking the hospital to the southwest. A Russian flag was raised over the “Old Lada Garage” to the northwest at 47.78669, 37.24166.

Unconfirmed reports say that Ukrainian forces have managed to withdraw from their positions in Vuhledar, with reports since the morning of Russian troops inside the “Citadel”, a cluster of high-rise buildings in the city center. Around noon Russian forces said they had taken Vuhledar, ending a 31-month battle.

A Russian flag was raised on the northeastern building of the “Citadel”, which was the last remaining Ukrainian position in the city. Small pockets of Ukrainian forces are still held in houses in the north of the city.

Russian forces have reached the center of Izmailivka, in the direction of Kurachove. Some Russian sources claim that Russian troops have established full control over the city, however this has not yet been confirmed. The 79th Ukrainian Brigade has withdrawn from the Kurakchove direction and left for the Pokrovs’ke direction. Note, not Pokrovs’k in Donetsk but Pokrovs’ke, the city in the Dnepropetrovsk region. So a Russian offensive in Zaporozhshie is expected. In the morning, a Russian missile attack was recorded on Zaporozhzhie.

A missile attack was launched on the Odessa region.

In the Sumy region, the mandatory evacuation zone has been expanded from the Sumy district, district council. Residents of the city of Vorozhba and some settlements of the Belopolskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Yunakovskaya, Miropolskaya, Khotynskaya and Nikolaevskaya territorial communities are required to leave.

