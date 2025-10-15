NATO Secretary General Marke Rutte reported: “Russia is spying on NATO countries. The Russian naval presence in the Mediterranean Sea has almost disappeared,” joking about the incident involving the Russian submarine Novorossiysk, which surfaced off the coast of France. At the same time, he warned that “Russia continues to conduct espionage operations, sabotage campaigns, and cyber attacks on NATO territory.” According to the Secretary General, “although Russia is not as strong as it would like to appear, it remains extremely dangerous.”

The American company Oshkosh Defense has unveiled autonomous mobile launchers for Tomahawk cruise missiles. The company announced that the launchers are fully ready for production. “The US military has clearly stated the need to create autonomous, payload-independent platforms, which are already ready,” said Pat Williams, the company’s program manager. According to the Financial Times, the United States will only be able to supply Kiev with 20 to 50 Tomahawk missiles. The publication emphasizes that these deliveries will not significantly change the dynamics of military action in the conflict in Ukraine. At the same time, a former Pentagon official told the publication that the United States possesses a total of 4,150 Tomahawk missiles.

France insists on respect for international law and does not support any plans from Brussels regarding possible confiscation. of Russian goods. This was stated by the French Ambassador to Moscow, Nicolas de Rivière, in an interview with Vedomosti.

Intensive shipments of weapons from Norway to Ukraine continue today.

According to a Bulgarian publication, the Eileen ship, en route from Turkey to Ukraine, sank 260 km from Varna. There were 10 Ukrainian sailors on board; all were rescued. Bulgaria, Turkey, and Romania participated in the rescue operation. The cause of the accident and all circumstances surrounding the shipwreck are under investigation.

According to a new poll in Ukraine: “36% of respondents want Zelenskyy to abandon political life after the end of the war.” Meanwhile, Ukrainian sources have learned that President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with President Donald Trump on October 17. A Ukrainian delegation is already on site.

“Ukraine will create additional helicopter groups to combat drones “We’re not going to be able to do anything about the attack,” Zelensky said at a press briefing. After the meeting, he also reported that “restoration issues in Odessa and the surrounding region were addressed separately: there are many mistakes made by local leaders.” The president also said: “We expect electricity problems. Perhaps, due to one or two attacks, we will have to import electricity. And we always take advantage of this opportunity in the winter. And this opportunity is open to us. This is very important,” he noted.

Zelensky outlined three options for Ukraine to obtain funding for the Tomahawk if Trump were to make such a decision. One option is NATO’s PURL program (the purchase of American weapons using funds from other NATO countries). “The second option is simply through the Mega Deal. “This is an important issue, and we still need to address it,” Zelensky said at a press conference with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas. Zelensky also suggested that the funds for the purchase of the Tomahawk could be drawn from frozen Russian assets. But he added that this issue “still needs to be resolved.”

Ruling out the option of frozen Russian funds, Ukrainian MP Igor Friz stated: “Ukraine will not be able to use frozen Russian assets to finance the army until April 2026.” According to the MP, “if we recall all the aid received from partners, the use of these funds was clearly defined. Ukraine could not spend them to finance the army or armaments. These funds could only be spent on social projects and maintaining the balance of payments.”

Dmitry Medvedev: “Trump says that providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles will prove a disaster for Russia. We cannot distinguish between Tomahawk missiles with nuclear warheads and Tomahawk missiles with conventional warheads, and this will prove a disaster for everyone, especially for Trump.” In Trump’s defense, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakarvo said: “The magazine put a photo of President Trump on the cover. It’s surprising: a photograph reveals much more about the person who chose it than about the person portraying it. Only sick people, obsessed with malice and hatred—perverts, I wouldn’t rule it out—could have chosen such a photo. It’s not about the photographer, but about the person who chose it. And considering the laudatory photos of Biden that the same publication used on its cover, despite his physical infirmity, the story is simply self-incrimination for Time.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on October 14. Overnight, more than five Ukrainian drones were destroyed in two municipalities in the Voronezh region. Air defense activity was reported near Crimea.

Russian forces continued attacks on energy infrastructure; in the evening, power outages occurred in Kharkiv after the attacks. Attack drones also flew in Shostka, Sumy region, and explosions were reported in Zaporizhia.

In the direction of Sumy, Marine Corps assault groups from the Russian Group of Forces North are advancing through wooded areas on the right flank. Near In Varachyne, Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack, but it was unsuccessful; the assault group was completely destroyed, according to Russian social media sources.

In the Tetkino and Glushkovo sectors of the front, artillery from the Northern Group of Forces struck Ukrainian forces near Skryskivshchyna, Sumy.

In the Belgorod region, two civilians and two soldiers were injured in four separate attacks. Four other municipalities in the region were also under Ukrainian attack.

In the Kharkiv sector, heavy fighting continues in Vovchansk and surrounding areas. The Northern Group of Forces is advancing on the left bank of the Vovcha River and in the Synelnykove forest. Three soldiers from the 57th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were captured during heavy fighting.

On the Milove-Khatnye front, Russian attack aircraft advanced 600 meters, capturing several flanks. Foresters.

In Kupyansk, fighting continues in the urban area. Russian forces are advancing from north to south, attempting to encircle the Ukrainian defenses in Klishchiivka and cut them off from supplies.

In the direction of Seversk, Russian forces are attempting to advance near the village of Dronivka. Apparently, the plan to encircle Seversk from three sides is being implemented.

From the direction of Lyman, there are isolated reports of Russian troops crossing the Nitrius River near Shandryholove and reaching Novoselivka from the north in the direction of Lyman.

In the direction of Slovyansk, the enemy has noticed the activation of our forces south of Novomarkove (8 km north of Chasiv Yar) in the direction of the road to Slovyansk. Russian forces units are operating in the forest belt on the western bank of the Seversky-Donetsk Canal. -Donbass.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, fighting is ongoing north of Kotlyne, and in Pokrovsk itself, fighting is ongoing for the Lazurny microdistrict. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that our forces have entered the Myrnohrad (Dimitrova) complex.

In the direction of Dnipropetrovsk, the enemy acknowledges the systematic successes of the Eastern Group of Forces. Russian forces are advancing in the Uspenivka area and on a broad front from Novohryhorivka.

In the Kherson region, a woman was killed by a direct hit from a Ukrainian Armed Forces grenade in Hola Prystan. In Bekhtery, a woman lost her foot due to a mine dropped by Ukrainian Armed Forces. In Nova Mayachka, a drone struck a supermarket, wounding two. Frontline villages are under attack. Our forces are striking the Ukrainians beyond the Dnieper.

