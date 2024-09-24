Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United Kingdom and the United States have not given permission to use long-range weapons against Russia. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again stated that he is “adamant” in his position on the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine; Bild: “Despite pressure from many, I will not supply cruise missiles that can reach Moscow,” the German Chancellor said.

Meanwhile, the first points of Volodymyr Zelensky’s victory plan are emerging, which should lead Ukraine and Russia to peace agreements. Zelensky said on September 21: “Online meetings with Russian representatives have already taken place. There will also be offline and online meetings (…) we have prepared three points of the plan to be able to talk in any format with Russia. He is expected to attend the second peace summit: “There can be no end to the war without one of the parties.” And again Zelnsky told the press: “The meeting with Trump will probably take place on September 26-27.” “It is too late to use ATACMS in Russia. The Russian military is transferring aircraft to airfields more than 300 km away. Ukraine needs long-range weapons. The Kursk operation is fulfilling its task. We have withdrawn the Russian military: there are 42,000 Russians there. Maybe 60,000.”

According to Politico, the Biden administration has presented Ukraine with a new $375 million military aid package, which may include improved intermediate-range missiles for F-16 fighter jets. Meanwhile, Zelensky has signed a law increasing the budget by UAH 500 billion for military needs. Total expenses in 2025 will amount to UAH 3.737 trillion, revenues – UAH 1.911 trillion.

Apparently, there was a very effective attack on the headquarters of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk region near Dobropillia, a former adviser to the commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny, Colonel Alexander Nikityuk, was killed as a result of a missile attack. This was announced by Zaluzhny himself. Military personnel of this rank in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not fall victim often.

“Ukraine,” according to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, “has developed a missile program and is now waiting for the consent of partners to finance it.” “It is quite powerful, we have already exchanged with partners and expect that the capacity with which we can build missiles and drones will support it.” “The Ministry is doing everything possible to ensure that missile production is closer to the drone program,” Umerov said.

Responding to the new Ukrainian peace plan, from Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov: “For Russia, there is no alternative to the victory of the special operation”.

And now an update on the Front Line until 15:30 on September 23.

In the Kursk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not give up attempts to break through in the Glushkovsky direction, bringing more and more NATO equipment into battle. So, near the settlement another Leopard was destroyed in Vesyoloye. In the Zeleny Shlyakh – Lyubimovka direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces unsuccessfully attempted a counterattack, although previously they were on the defensive here, holding back the Russian onslaught from the west. Battles are underway in the border area of ​​Nikolaevo-Daryino and Darino, which, in addition to narrowing the control zone of the Ukrainian armed forces on the border, will open access to Sverdlikovo, which the Ukrainians have turned into a logistics hub of the Russian region.

In the direction of Kupyansk, Russian forces are expanding the zone, moving from Pishchane to Kruhlyakivka (3 km left from LBS). In the direction of Liman, Russian troops, having broken through to Nevske (south of Makiiivka, LPR), have formed a frontal bulge up to 5 km deep. Russian forces are also advancing more than 5,000 meters in the direction of Nevske – Liman.

In the direction of Toretsk (Dzerzhinsky), the Russian army rushed to Leonidovka with a rapid landing, despite the damaged equipment, the infantry managed to gain a foothold. The offensive in Toretsk continues, the control zone around the village is expanding to Druzhba. According to another source, the Russian army has advanced to Toretsk and about six settlements in the Donetsk region, on the Ukrainian side. At the same time, Russian units are successfully advancing near Niu York, Tsukuryne, Hirnyk, Vodyane, Vuhledar and Pishchane in Donetsk region.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k, Krutyi Yar (the road to Mirnograd) is under Russian controlThe Washington Post quotes the commander of an armored unit of the 68th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces: “Although Pokrovs’k remains under the control of Ukraine, it can already be called a lost logistics center.”

In the Kurachove direction, the Russian capture of the Hostre settlement is recorded.

In the Vuhledar direction, Ukrainian resources are concerned about the semi-encirclement of the city by the Russian army. They report the approach of Russian units to the urban development from the east. The consolidation of Russian troops in the forests north of the river. Kashlagach from Prechystivka to Vuhledar on a front of up to 6 km to a depth of up to 3 km is noted. In addition, the Russians allegedly took the northern part of Pavlivka, north of the river, Kashlagach, advances in the eastern dachas and further south. The section from the Yuzhnodonbasskaya mine No. 3 to the Yuzhnodonbasskaya mine No. 1 with a width of up to 3.43 km. Thus, the Ukrainian Armed Forces for the withdrawal from the city are left with a corridor of up to 7 km wide with only one highway to Bogoyavlenka, to which Russian troops are heading from the east (4.5 km left).

At night in the Rostov region, around midnight, in the Kamensk-Shakhtinsky area, air defense units worked on air targets. In the Belgorod region, the city of Gubkin was attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces using a drone. In the village of Murom, a man and a woman were injured as a result of a drone attack. Shebekino was shelled. The village of Cheremoshnoye, Belgorod district, was hit by fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 10 civilians were injured. In the Belgorod region, on the section of the Chaiki – Krasny Oktyabr highway, a drone attacked a moving car, the driver was injured.

In the DPR of Gorlovka, one civilian was killed and five injured by an artillery attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A man born in 1962 was injured during a kamikaze UAV attack on a car. An electric locomotive driver was injured when an explosive object was launched from an APU drone. In the village On the edge of the Novoazovsky district, one civilian was injured as a result of the detonation of an explosive object.

Graziella Giangiulio

