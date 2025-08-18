In the war of numbers, it turns out that the EU wins over the United States in terms of funding to Ukraine. According to the latest data from the Ukraine Support Tracker project of the Kiel-based Institute for World Economics (IfW), European countries have provided at least 35.1 billion euros in arms to Ukraine since the beginning of the year and through the end of June, or 4.4 billion euros more than the United States. In addition, Europe itself is producing more and more weapons specifically for Ukraine.

IfW expert Taro Nishikawa explains, “Europe has purchased more weapons than the United States under new defense contracts, demonstrating a clear shift from transferring [weapons] from stockpiles to industrial production.”

Of the €10.5 billion that Europe pledged for military aid in May and June, at least €4.6 billion has already gone to direct orders from industry, or 43.8 percent, according to IfW.

IfW also points out that although the United States recently delivered large quantities of weapons to Ukraine for the first time since Trump took office, these are “sales that Kiev has to self-finance,” not military aid.

From Russia, but the news has already leaked to Western media, it is reported that Moscow is preparing to test the Burevestnik cruise missile with a nuclear power plant. The news was initially reported by the Barents Observer. Its reporters refer to a NOTAM notice issued by the Russian Federation. The document states that from August 7 to 12, airspace over a 500-square-kilometer section of Novaja Zemlja will be closed.

In addition, according to the Barents Observer, two Il-76 aircraft belonging to the Rosatom Corporation have reached Rogachevo Airport. These aircraft are believed to be used to conduct tests on the Burevestnik. The Burevestnik arrived unexpectedly. In addition, there was no official information on the progress of work on this product.

And while negotiations took a track via Alaska we learn of an FSB and Russian Defense Ministry operation in Ukraine: four companies producing Sapsan missiles were hit, source the FSB.

In July, the Russian military carried out massive attacks on design offices, missile fuel factories and missile weapons assembly plants of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex. As a result, the Russian military destroyed long-range missile production in Ukraine.

The FSB’s main statements: “The data obtained by the FSB made it possible to destroy the long-range missile production in Ukraine, which was created with the help of Europe; The destruction of long-range missile production in Kiev averted the threat of attacks deep into the Russian Federation; The damage to Ukraine caused by the destruction of Sapsan missile production exceeded the damage to Russia caused by Operation Spider Web (Spider Web: https://www.agcnews.eu/ukrainerussiawar-moscow-responds-to-spiderweb-with-a-missile-attack-on-multiple-ukrainian-regions-russians-560-meters-from-the-border-of-dnipropetrovsk/) ; Ukraine planned to strike with Sapsan missiles deep into Russia with NATO permission; Four Sapsan missile production facilities were hit in Ukraine during a joint operation by the FSB and the Russian Defense Ministry: two in the Dnipropetrovsk region and two in the Sumy region; A reserve point at the Pavlohrad chemical plant, involved in the production of Sapsan missiles for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was hit in the Žytomyr region.”

Graziella Giangiulio

