UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Russians resist in Pisky. Ukrainians towards Davydiv Brid. Dugin lashes out at the West

Alexander Dugin, philosopher, some have called him Putin’s ideologue, whose daughter was killed in an assassination attempt on 22 August, has returned to speak. He did so on Monday on live television. He used very harsh words against the West: ‘We are dealing with a barbaric and terrible force. There are no more rules, we are in a completely different phase of global confrontation. And we must be aware that with delicacy, through negotiations, we will hardly be able to solve this crisis. We must be strong, we must win, we must mobilise our whole society (…) “Behind this is the iron power of Anglo-Saxon civilisation and NATO, the West, liberalism, globalism. This is the result of the last 500 years of their history. They represent their idea, an absolutely false and absolutely inhuman idea, but above all, we are given no place in their world. We must realise that we are doomed and cannot compromise with this terrible, dark and cruel force. We must be mobilised for this fundamental confrontation in order to save Russia, humanity and the world in the end’.

The message needs no comment and is very clear. It is now a question of the Russians creating a new concept of history.

And now a look at the fronts.

Situation on Andreevsky as of 1 p.m. on 4 October 2022. The Ukrainian command, after several unsuccessful attempts to frontally assault the Russian positions at Davydiv Brid, carried out a substantial survey of the defence of the Russian armed forces.

On the night of 3/4 October, combined units of the 46th Ombr, together with two companies of the 28th Ombr and 57th Ombr, as well as assault detachments of the 35th Ombr, launched an attack on Davydiv Brid from Bilohirka and the lines two kilometres south of Davydiv Brid.

Fire support for the Ukrainian formations was provided by artillery and the MLRS in the vicinity of Bila Krynytsia. Target designation was provided by the UAVs of the 28th Brigade. Mobile MANPADS and AN / MPQ-64 radar calculations covered the group from air attacks.

For several hours, Russian troops fired on the offensive areas of the Ukrainian forces. More than 24 members of the Ukrainian armed forces were killed, at least four pieces of equipment were destroyed. Due to the losses suffered by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the assault was suspended.

In addition, on the night of 4 October, cannons and missile artillery of the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive attack on more than 12 points of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including command posts and personnel deployment locations, in the village of Bereznegovatoe and at the railway station of the same name in the south.

The Ukrainian command is now restoring combat capability by introducing additional units of the 35th Infantry Regiment. For the evacuation of the dead and wounded, as well as the transfer of equipment and fuel to the Andreevsky site, the restored crossings across the Inhulec’ river are being used.

The Ukrainian command, according to social sphere analysts, will continue the assault on the Russian positions in Davydiv Brid in the coming hours. In the event of success in this area, the Ukrainian armed forces will probably begin to move towards Charivnoye to cut off the regrouping of the RF armed forces on the right bank of the Dnepr.

Offensive near the village of Piski situation at 2 p.m. on 4 October 2022. Against the backdrop of the subsidence of the fronts in the Liman-Kupyansk and Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog directions, the situation near Donetsk for Russian troops is improving: the assault groups continue to expand the zone of control around the village of Piski and the Donetsk airport.

Following the successful offensive, units of the 1st Army Corps of the DPR Militia occupied the village of Pervomayskoye in the area up to the multi-storey buildings and the turn towards Vodyanoye.

The offensive was preceded by almost a month of fierce positional battles and artillery duels. The Ukrainian Armed Forces made repeated attempts to counterattack on DPR militia positions near the village of Piski. Significant losses of soldiers and equipment led to a weakening of the enemy’s combat capability in this sector of the front.

Now the Russians will try to complete the capture of Pervomaiskoye, which will allow them to interrupt the grouping’s supply route to Nevelskoye: the village contains advanced enemy artillery positions. In this case, the Ukrainian armed forces will be forced to withdraw from the village.

The advance north towards Vodyanoye and Opytnoye will allow a further offensive on Orlovskoye to encircle the fortified area of Avdeevsky. It is from here that the Ukrainian Armed Forces conduct daily shelling of residential areas of the towns in the Donetsk agglomeration.

Graziella Giangiulio