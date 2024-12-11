The US Department of Commerce has blacklisted eight companies from Russia, China and Myanmar. The restrictions apply to four Russian companies: Aviasnab, Horizon, NtechLab and Video Analysis Technologies.

The United States has informed Kiev that the replenishment of the armed forces in the event of the mobilization of 18-year-olds will be equipped, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, speaking about the prospects of such a mobilization in Ukraine. “Ultimately, the decision on the composition of the armed forces is up to the Ukrainians. What we have made clear to them is that if they provide additional forces to participate in combat, we and our allies will be ready to equip and train these forces,” Miller said at the briefing, answering the question of whether the US administration is inviting Ukraine to expand the mobilization.

In Ukraine, gas supplies to the city of Pokrovsk in the part of the DPR controlled by the Ukrainian authorities will be cut off from December 12, the Ukrainian company Donetskoblgaz reported. The city is expected to fall to Russian hands soon.

Zelensky, during negotiations with US President-elect Donald Trump in Paris, insisted on inviting Kiev to NATO, Bloomberg reports. “We cannot be part of NATO now, but we can get an invitation to join NATO,” he said. According to the publication, Zelensky tried to convey the point that Ukraine can negotiate a ceasefire only from a position of strength.

In Russia, the State Duma adopted a bill extending the status of combat veterans to participants in the special operation in the Zaporizhia and Kherson region from the moment they were accepted into the Russian Federation.

SVR Number One Sergei Naryshkin made very harsh statements about the West: “Russia is close to achieving its SVO goals. Further escalation will not only not lead to Russia’s exhaustion, but will bring the West itself closer to its strategic defeat; The Anglo-Saxons are losing their nerves, this is evidenced by their transition to open terror and attempts to physically eliminate opponents; APUs are on the verge of collapse; The West plans to fight with Russia to the last Ukrainian, and then force the Baltic states, Eastern Europeans and, in the future, the Germans to fight; The United States is losing the initiative on all fronts, from the Middle East to Asia and Africa, and in the post-Soviet space it is even failing. The post-Soviet space remains a priority direction of attacks by American and British intelligence services. The West is quite ready to take extreme measures to maintain its dominance.” The Russian military analysts network criticized Naryshkin’s statements on the part of the SVO in achieving its goals, saying that much still remains to be done.

While on the wavelength of Russian predominance in the conflict with Ukraine, Vladimir Putin said: “A sufficient amount of Oreshniks actually negates (the need to use nuclear weapons)”

And now a look at the front line.

At night, Russian Tu-95MS missile carriers conducted training simulating missile launches. In the Kursk region, the Sever group of troops is waging battles in the north of the Sudzhansky district. Reports posted in the social sphere indicate that the “Unit of the Marine Corps and the Airborne Forces of the “North” group have liberated the settlement of Novoivanovka, Kursk region. In a post it is written: “As a result of the fighting and attempts to hold the captured settlement, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 1,200 men. In total, in 3 days of heavy fighting, units of the “North” group of troops eliminated 2 important enemy defense centers: Plekhovo and Novoivanovka!”.

According to Ukrainian sources, “Russian Armed Forces have entered the territory of the Sumy region”. According to Russian analysts, Russian troops have managed to capture the border area near the village of Alexandria in the Sumy region. The probable task is to cut off supplies to the Ukrainian group in the Kursk region.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k, Russian Armed Forces have taken the settlement of Novotroits’ke, are conducting a roundup in the village of Shevchenko and continue to exert pressure in the area of ​​Vidrodzhennia, Dachens’ke and Pustynka. The situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in The direction of the Ukrainian canals is described as “very difficult”. According to other sources, the Russians have already created a pocket in Dachens’ke.

In the direction of Kurachove, Russian troops are making their way from Stari Terny (northwestern shore of the reservoir) to the western outskirts of Kurachove. If successful, the operation will cut off the main supply route of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the city, which is also being stormed by the Russian army from the east. Other sources report that The front is leveling off north of the Kurakhivs’ke reservoir.

In the direction of Vremivka, Russian forces are advancing north of Rivnopil’ towards Velyka Novosilka. The Russian command intends to start putting pressure on the cascade of villages in the direction of Vremivka and from the west (now attacks are coming from the south and east), depriving the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the Vremivka-Uspenivka road. The latest updates say that Russian forces are starting to move northeast of Rivnopil. After the Ukrainian forces managed to slow down the Russian advance in Velyka Novosilka and Novy Komar, the string of villages in the direction of Vremivka began to be covered from the west, creating another operational encirclement and posing a threat to the Ukrainian forces.

On the Zaporizhia front, Russian assault groups are fighting offensive battles. The lack of maneuverable equipment to transport fighters to the Ukrainian defense line is weighing on the fact that the Ukrainians are firing from artillery and hitting attack aircraft with drones; the main forces of the Russian army have not entered the battle; the Ukrainian forces are trying to strengthen the defense line.

In the Belgorod region, near the village of Dvuluchnoye, Valuysk district, three civilians were injured after an explosive device was launched from a drone onto a moving car. Murom and Shebekino were hit.

In the DPR in Gorlovka, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an IED onto a car, one man was injured.

