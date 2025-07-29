Europe will purchase a large amount of American military equipment, Trump said. The US leader did not specify the quantity or type of weapons. The announcement followed talks in Scotland with Ursula von der Leyen.

NATO has warned Poland that Russia will be ready for war with the EU as early as 2027, according to Polish Prime Minister Tusk. Previously, NATO SACEUR General Grinkevich had said that the EU and the United States should have time to prepare for a full-scale war with China and Russia within a year and a half. Russia has replaced its ambassador in Warsaw. Putin has appointed Georgy Mikhno as Russian ambassador to Poland, removing Sergey Andreev from that post.

A clash occurred between Chinese and US representatives during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Reuters reports. The incident was sparked by US Permanent Representative Dorothy Shih’s appeal to the Chinese side not to supply dual-use goods to Russia.

In response, Chinese Permanent Representative Geng Shuang said the United States should stop shifting blame over the Ukraine issue and play a more constructive role in facilitating peace talks. Germany has already transferred three Patriot systems to Ukraine, according to The Washington Post. Berlin is currently negotiating with the United States for additional supplies and the replenishment of its own weapons stockpiles. According to the publication, Berlin plans to transfer a total of five of these systems. Zelensky had previously reported that Ukraine was requesting 10 Patriot air defense systems from its allies.

The challenge for Ukrainian manufacturers is to ensure the capacity to operate at least 1,000 interceptor drones per day if the situation requires, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Zelensky listened to reports from Syrsky, Budanov, and the head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service. Key points: Special attention: Pokrovsk region. Fifty-one violent clashes have occurred in the last 24 hours alone. Sumy region: Ukrainian forces have successfully halted the Russian offensive. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council has been tasked with attracting external funding for drone production. This year, drone production will exceed the figures projected at the beginning of the year.

Sanctions have significantly slowed Russia’s economic potential, and we have targeted areas that could have an even more painful impact on the “aggressor.”

“Now,” Zelensky continued, “is the time to exert maximum pressure on Russia to end the war next year.”

Zelensky said Ukraine is awaiting a Russian response regarding the possibility of a top-level meeting with Putin by the end of August. He emphasized that European representatives must be present at this meeting.

A Financial Times article: Dozens of Rada members from Zelensky’s party are refusing to approve a law restoring the powers and independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies, fearing unfounded investigations as revenge for initially passing a law limiting the agencies’ powers.

Ukrainian authorities are preparing a criminal case against Kyiv Mayor Klitschko, Verkhovna Rada MP Anna Skorokhod said.

Ukrainian military expert Stupak on the appearance of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Pokrovsk: “The danger now is that professional enemy sabotage and assault units are entering Pokrovsk.”

Russian social media sources report that a British RC-135W reconnaissance aircraft is monitoring the Kaliningrad region. The surveillance was recorded on the 25th, 26th, and 27th; the 6th was the day of British Eurofighter Typhoon fighters. Any military invasion of the Kaliningrad region will be met with an immediate and overwhelming response, with the deployment of all available Russian forces and resources, as stipulated by military doctrine and the principles of state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence, Patrushev stated in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed doubts about the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Zelensky before the end of August. Russia must document the fulfillment of its assigned objectives on the Ukrainian issue before the start of the special operation, Peskov said. He said it is necessary to first resolve the situation with Ukraine and then consider how to proceed to reinstate Relations with this country will be strengthened after the completion of the SVO.

On July 27, a Russian delegation was scheduled to depart for Geneva; the mission’s objectives were not disclosed. Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine for July 31 and proposes to discuss attempts to disrupt Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul, the Permanent Mission reports.

The Federal Customs Service is conducting a large-scale reorganization of its headquarters as part of the implementation of the “2030 Strategy,” the Federal Customs Service press office told RBK. The aim of the changes is to improve work efficiency, eliminate duplication of functions, and create a flexible management system to support regional divisions. “This is not a simple restructuring, but a transition to a fundamentally new level of management,” said Valery Pikalev, head of the Federal Customs Service of Russia. “The strategic goal is to create a ‘smart’ customs service based on artificial intelligence and digital technologies,” the Federal Customs Service stated.

Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister: “Our conditions are Ukraine’s non-involvement in NATO and no NATO expansion; recognition of the reality ‘on the ground.’ The telephone conversation between Putin and Macron made little sense,” Lavrov commented.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on July 28. Kyiv and the regions of Starokostyantyniv, Kropyvnytskyi, and Zaporizhia were subjected to massive nighttime attacks with geraniums and missiles launched from aircraft.

On the morning of July 28, the acting governor of the Rostov region reported that a drone strike was repelled in the districts of Kamensk-Shakhtinsk, Novoshakhtinsk, and Krasnosulinsky District. The attack caused a nearby fire in Krasnosulinsky District, which was extinguished. On July 27, during daylight hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 72 Ukrainian drones, 51 of which were downed in the Leningrad region before lunchtime.

In the direction of Sumy, attacks by Ukrainian armed forces are reported from the Andriivka side. It had previously emerged that Ukrainian forces had entered Kindrativka, ignoring the losses suffered by Russian FABs. West of Yunakivka, the Sever Group of Forces reports, Russian forces are expanding their zone of control.

In the direction of Kharkiv, fighting is ongoing in Vovchansk and adjacent forest areas, as well as near the village of Milove. LBS reports no significant changes.

In the Belgorod region, seven villages were attacked with drones and explosives; Russians report at least 100 civilian injuries.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, Russian troops continue to encircle Myrnohrad. From the towns of Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk, reports are emerging of Russian forces conducting sabotage and reconnaissance operations. Attacks have also been carried out from the Shevchenko and Bilytsk directions.

In the direction of South Donetsk, the eastern group continues its offensive north and northwest of the previously captured settlement of Zelenyi Hai. The Russian offensive continues west of Makiivka, deep into the Dnipropetrovsk region. Russian advances are being made in the Temirivka area.

From the Zaporizhia Front, news is arriving of the success of Russian Airborne Forces units in Plavni and near Stepnohirsk. Heavy fighting is ongoing.

Toward Kherson, both sides are operating in the floodplain of the Dnieper River, engaging in mutual attacks across the river. The enemy is deliberately terrorizing the civilian population.

