The situation between the Baltic states and Russia remains highly tense. Estonia is calling a NATO meeting due to Russian MiGs violating its border, which will be held today, according to Le Monde. Ambassadors from 32 NATO countries will meet in Brussels under Article 4 of the Alliance Charter, which provides for consultations between allies in the event of a threat to one of its members. An emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council was also held yesterday, at Estonia’s request.

It should be noted that on September 19, Estonian authorities declared that three Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace and remained there for 12 minutes.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė alluded to NATO’s right to shoot down Russian fighters. “Three Russian fighters over Tallinn are further irrefutable proof that the Eastern Sentry initiative is long overdue,” Šakalienė wrote on X. This was her comment on the alleged penetration of Russian MiG-31 aircraft into Estonian airspace. She added that NATO countries must take serious action.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen condemned the violation of Estonian airspace by three Russian MiG-31 fighters in an interview with Finnish public radio station Yle.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that the Russian aircraft did not deviate from its agreed route during the flight and did not violate Estonian airspace. The plane’s flight path passed over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, more than three kilometers from the island of Vaindlo.

In response, the Americans flew a B-52H strategic bomber from the United Kingdom to Ukraine’s border.

The European Union leader calmed the situation. “The likelihood of a Third World War is currently nonexistent,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated in an exclusive interview with Le Soir. However, she emphasized that the world has entered a period of heightened geopolitical risk, which requires decisive action to strengthen security.

Trump stated that the United States would provide defensive assistance to Poland and the Baltic states in the event of an escalation of relations with Russia. He then reversed his stance and said he would withdraw all aid to the Baltics.

Meanwhile, ten countries have already joined NATO’s Operation Eastern Sentry in Poland, according to the country’s Prime Minister. “France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, the Czech Republic, Portugal, and Italy have announced further assistance to Poland following the drone attack,” Donald Tusk reported.

According to Turkey, NATO’s northeastern border is being strained for good reason. Turkey set an example 10 years ago. “There’s something to think about,” says the Lithuanian Defense Minister. On November 24, 2015, Turkish F-16 fighters shot down a Russian Su-24M bomber near the Syrian-Turkish border after it violated Turkish airspace for five minutes, despite 10 warnings.

According to US envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg: “Putin wants to restore the empire. If he takes over Ukraine, he will attack a NATO country.” In an interview with the Telegraph, Kellogg said: “Give Putin an inch and he’ll take a mile. He reminds me of Hitler, who apparently only wanted the Sudetenland, and then we had to get into World War II.” […] “Putin thinks he’s winning the war, but he’s not. Trump is simply giving him time to sit down at the negotiating table, but we hold the cards.” “Ukraine must look to the future. You may have to recognize the lost territory now, but in the long run, it can be regained.”

“Trump is not selling Ukrainian land. That’s Zelensky’s mandate. No one else’s. But let’s be realistic: Donetsk Oblast is 65% occupied. Luhansk Oblast is 98% occupied. We must accept reality. De facto doesn’t mean de jure. Let’s go back to history. We never recognized Soviet control over the Baltic states, even though they were de facto part of the USSR. This was supported in accordance with the Welles Doctrine. The same applies in this case.”

Vladimir Putin met with members of the Russian Security Council. He clarified certain issues, such as nuclear weapons: “Step by step, the West has dismantled the system of Soviet-American nuclear arms control treaties,” Putin said.

According to the President, Russia has made every effort to establish contacts and prevent an escalation of the situation, but its attempts were ignored. Nonetheless, Moscow will maintain the status quo after the treaty with the United States expires for another year.

Putin added: “As a result of the West’s destructive actions, the foundations of dialogue between the nuclear-armed states have been significantly undermined. We are confident in the reliability of our deterrent forces and are not interested in an arms race,” the Russian president stated. “Russia will seek to maintain the status quo under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty,” he later stated. Putin noted that the treaty itself will expire in February next year, but “Russia will adhere to its provisions if the United States does the same.”

And again: “Russia will not unilaterally increase its nuclear arsenal until 2027.” “Russia is ready to join the previous treaty for another year after February 5, but will respond accordingly to the West’s actions.” “The resumption of dialogue on nuclear weapons will significantly improve strategic relations between Moscow and Washington.” “Our plans to strengthen the country’s defense capability are being fully and promptly implemented.”

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told TASS: “Russia wishes the Lithuanian Defense Minister success in her profession as a psychologist.” She commented on Shakalėne’s remarks, which hinted at the possible destruction of Russian fighter jets by Baltic forces.

General Alexander Lapin has been dismissed and General Yevgeny Nikiforov has been appointed commander of the Leningrad Military District, a source familiar with the personnel decision told RBC. General Lapin will be appointed assistant to the head of Tatarstan, Tatar-inform reported without citing any sources.

In 2022, Lapin commanded the Central Military District and the Central Group. He was subsequently transferred to the post of Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces, then commanded the Leningrad Military District and led the “Northern” group.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on September 22. On September 21, Ukrainian drones attacked a resort in Crimea, as well as hitting military vehicles.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, on September 21, around 7:30 PM Moscow time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a resort in Crimea using a drone armed with high-explosive warheads. The Foros sanatorium and a school building were also hit. Three people were killed and 16 injured. Russian Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko: “A criminal case has been opened for a terrorist attack by Ukrainian militants against civilian targets in Crimea.”

On September 22, a missile attack was reported on Pavlohrad, in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Ukrainian sources reported that Russian Geran missiles targeted Boryspil Airport in Kiev. On the night of September 21-22, the Russian military launched massive attacks against Ukrainian military installations using Geranium and guided bombs. Boryspil Airport, near Kiev, was targeted. According to monitoring channels, American Patriot air defense crews are in the area. Defense industry facilities in Zaporizhia and arrivals in Voronezh were also hit.

One of the targets was presumably the Motor Sich aircraft engine plant. Local residents reported a large number of incoming aircraft, which continued until the early hours of the morning. Explosions and air defense activity were also recorded in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Mykolaiv regions.

Russia closed the airspace over the test site at the Kapustin Yar Cosmodrome from September 22 (midnight) to September 27 (midnight). In the late morning of September 22, missiles were fired again at Pavlohrad (more explosions), Kharkiv, and Sumy.

Power was lost in Sumy after an early-morning attack that hit buildings in the city’s Kovpakivs’kyi district, according to OVA.

In the Liman sector, Russian troops pushed back Ukrainian defense forces in the fish farm area between Yampolivka and Tors’ke, as well as on the outskirts of the village of Zarichne.

Northwest of Liman, fighting continues for the center of Shandryholove and the outskirts of the village.

Russian forces have captured the village of Chervonyi Lyman, on the northeastern flank of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. Near Dobropillya, Ukrainian forces continue to sacrifice their positions Their reserves.

The Russian Armed Forces’ advance toward Yampil continues, threatening the supply line of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The crossing of the Zherebets River by Russian attack aircraft and their subsequent advance toward Yampil, for several hundred meters, have jeopardized the main supply line of the Seversk Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the Dnipropetrovsk sector, Russian forces have captured the village of Berezove. Russian troops are also attacking toward Velykomykhailivka. Fighting continues in Kalynivsk.

Meanwhile, in the Zaporizhia sector, Ukraine is forced to change its local command due to the failures in the defense of Stepnohirsk. One of the glide bomb impacts in the city of Zaporizhia hit a warehouse complex at 47.789182, 35.208929. Russian forces are advancing 3 km south of Novoivanivka towards Uspenivka.

Graziella Giangiulio

