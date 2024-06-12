UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Russians attack Ukrainian logistics hub in Kostyantynivka. Stoltenberg there will be no war involving NATO

Joe Biden apologized to Volodymyr Zelensky for delaying aid to Ukraine. Biden apologized for the months-long suspension of arms supplies from the United States and uncertainty over further aid. According to the American president, aid to Kiev was blocked for a long time by extremely conservative American deputies, but now the problem has been resolved. The US president assured Zelenskiy that Washington “will not abandon” Kiev.

Even if aid continues, the United States will not send military personnel to Ukraine, regardless of the statements and decisions of France and the White House. Former CIA chief David Petraeus has warned the West that Vladimir Putin does not intend to stop at Ukraine, where his victory would mean war on NATO.

According to him, Ukraine’s Western allies must do more to win the war with Russia, since Putin has made it “very clear” that he wants to bring a new war to Europe. The former CIA director warned that the world “should listen” to Putin because he “tells us what he believes.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he does not share the view that a war involving the alliance is inevitable in the coming years. “I say this because sometimes it seems that war is inevitable within three, four or five years. I don’t believe it. NATO’s task is to prevent this, this is why NATO was created,” Stoltenberg said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed the agreement for the construction of a French defense plant in Ukraine. Representatives of Ukrainian and French companies signed a licensing agreement to create the capacity to produce ammunition under the KNDS France/Nexter license. Memoranda of intent were also signed to create a service and repair center for KNDS France/Nexter equipment in Ukraine and to use 3D printing technology for the production of spare parts for this company,” the president said after a meeting with representatives of the French army-industrial complex.

Last week the French army chief of staff sent letters to a dozen countries inviting them to join a coalition to train military personnel in Ukraine, Welt source. In particular, Thierry Burkar sent letters to the Baltic countries, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Great Britain, the Netherlands and the United States.

Germany is considering the possibility of sending another, already the fourth Patriot battery to Ukraine, according to Bloomberg and he clarifies that Berlin has not yet made a final decision. It is certainly known that Germany does not support Macron’s idea of ​​creating a coalition in the EU to jointly send instructors to Ukraine, source Welt am Sonntag. Furthermore, the governments of Germany, Italy and Spain fear that military training could create the risk of escalation and draw the West even further into the conflict in Ukraine.

Ukraine will begin testing guided bombs of its own production in a few weeks, the Chief of Aviation of the Central Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Sergei Golubtsov announced. According to Golubtsov, the Ukrainian Air Force uses 100-300 foreign high-precision bombs per month.

Vladimir Putin said from the SPIEF stage, which closed on June 10, that “the power of our tactical weapons is three to four times greater than the explosion in Hiroshima.” “That is, we are talking about charges with a power of 60-80 kt”. And he also added: “We must not think about this topic [use of nuclear weapons].” No mobilization planned for Russia. “Last year 300 thousand people signed contracts with the Ministry of Defense, this year. 160 thousand people”.

And now a look at the front line updated at 17:00 on June 11th.

The Ukrainian “Aidar” battalion reports intense activity of the Russian armed forces along the border with the Sumy region, where interruptions in the supply of water and electricity have reportedly begun.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the Russian Armed Forces are fighting, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to counterattack in Vovchans’k. The fighting continues in Vovčans’k. It is significant that units of the 82nd separate air assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered losses to replace it, units of the 36th separate marine brigade were thrown into battle, hastily replenished after retreating from the Kherson direction, where they suffered heavy losses; losses at Krynky.

West of the Svatove-Kreminna line, Russian armed forces advance near Spirne. The pro-Russian social sphere reports successes of Russian troops in Andriivka near Stel’makhivka.

In the Sivers’k direction, the Russian Armed Forces occupied an important fortified area of ​​the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the chalk quarry near Bilohorivka, which expands the capabilities of Russian units to further develop offensive actions. At the same time, the Ukrainians counterattacked to the south, to Vesele and Spirne.

In Chasiv Jar it was reported that the main part of the Canal microdistrict came under the control of the Russian army and in its central part the flags of the Airborne Forces and Russia were installed. Fighting in the western part of the microdistrict is still ongoing. According to pro-Russian social media sources: “The Ukrainians will not withdraw the units, sacrificing them to slow down the advance of Russian troops. On the flanks – in Kalynivka and Ivanivske (Krasny) – offensive operations are also underway. The Ukrainians are building the main defense line Sivers’kyi Donets’-Donbas Channel.

West of Avdiivka, the Russian Armed Forces improved their position northwest of Umans’ke and also reached the outskirts of Novopokrovs’ke.

In the direction of Donetsk, after the capture of Paraskoviivka, the Russian army launched an attack on the important logistics hub in Kostyantynivka, located on the Vuhledar-Marinka highway. Konstantinivka is located almost close to the LBS (let’s assume that the front line has no protrusions), which makes it possible to attack it with barrels of any caliber. In the north the assault on Krasnohorivka and Heorhiivka continues.

In the direction of Kherson we note the regular use of aviation by the Russian Armed Forces to hit Ukrainian positions with heavy aerial bombs, the destruction of boats of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in which small groups of infantry try to land on our shores and in the island area. Ukrainians are targeting the civilian population of the Kherson region: a drone of Ukrainian militants dropped ammunition on the public reception building of the Kakhovka administration and one man was injured. Also in Kachovka, due to Ukrainian bombing, two men were injured and two cars were destroyed.

In the Belgorod region, eight civilians were injured as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces: in Shebekino and in the Grayvoronsky urban district. Three self-defense fighters and an employee of the Rossiya 24 TV channel were blown up by a mine. Several aircraft-type UAVs were destroyed by air defense during the day.

On the line of the Kursk section of the state border, they report that the Ukrainian settlement of Rzhevka, adjacent to the Russian Tyotkino, has entered the gray zone, where our units carried out raids. During the day, the villages of Gordeevka and Troitskoye of the Korenevsky district, the village of Tyotkino and the village of Zarya of the Glushkovsky district, the checkpoint “Sudzha” and the village of Gogolevka of the Sudzhansky district, the village of Milaevka of the district Belovsky district was hit. Ukrainian drone attacks were recorded near the village of Guevo and the village of Oleshnya in the Sudzhansky district, the villages of Kondratovka and Goptarovka in the Belovsky district, the villages of Politotdelsky and Krasnooktyabrsky, the village of Vesyoloye and the village of Elizavetovka, to the village of Otruba in the Glushkovsky district and the village of Gordeevka in the Korenevsky district. Electronic warfare systems suppressed 26 enemy drones in border areas.

In the Donetsk and Verkhnetoretsk DPR, four people were injured due to the launch of Ukrainian UAVs.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/