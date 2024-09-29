Russian troops are approaching Tsukuryne from the east: Ukrainian defense is threatened with encirclement. Active offensive actions of Russian units continue in the direction of Kurachove-Pokrovs’k, which have reached the outskirts of Tsukuryne from the east and north. Despite unsuccessful attempts by Ukrainian formations to hold their positions, the advance of Russian forces creates a serious threat of encirclement of the entire Ukrainian Armed Forces Group in the area of ​​Selydove and Kurachove.

The Ukrainian command managed to temporarily stop the advance of Russian units north of Tsukuryne, using the railway line as a temporary defense line. Additional reserves urgently arrived to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. However, despite the temporary success, Russian forces continue to surround the city from several directions, which poses a serious threat to further Ukrainian defense.

If Russian troops manage to break through this line of defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and cut the road from Selydove to Kurachove through Novodmytrivka, Ukrainian formations will be cut off from the southern supply routes. In this case, the supply of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will become almost impossible, which will significantly weaken their defense capability.

The prospect of a breakthrough of Russian units 3-5 km north of Tsukuryne poses a particular danger to Kiev. Such a tactical maneuver will allow to take control of the last convenient road for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which connects Pokrovs’k to Kurachove. The loss of this logistics route will be catastrophic for the defending Ukrainian formations, since their supply will be possible only through the only low-capacity road along the river, which will also be under the fire control of Russian units.

This will become a serious problem for the defense of the city of Selydove. The lack of reliable supply routes will put the troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in front of the most difficult logistical difficulties, which will pose a threat to their complete isolation and encirclement. Therefore, successful actions of the Russian Armed Forces in this direction may become a key step towards the complete encirclement and elimination of the Ukrainian group in the area of ​​Selydove and Kurachove.

In addition, possible new maneuvers appear from the videos that appeared in the social sphere for the village of Hostre lost by the Ukrainians in the direction of Kurachove, where Russian units broke through in a column. Now the Russian Armed Forces are advancing from Selydove (located in the west) towards Oleksandropil’, approaching a large fortified area in the defense region of Kurachove. This maneuver will further complicate the Ukrainian defense in this area and increase the pressure on the Ukrainian armed forces located in the cauldron.

Graziella Giangiulio

