“The first serial Oreshnik system has already been produced and has entered service with the troops.” Vladimir Putin said that specialists have chosen a location for its deployment in Belarus and that the system will be deployed by the end of the year. The President emphasized that Russia needs a long and lasting peace that guarantees the security of both Moscow and Kiev.

According to Putin, Russian troops are advancing along the entire line of contact and no unnecessary losses among combatants are being recorded. He noted that “positive results at the front are achieved thanks to the courage and heroism of military personnel.”

Putin said that the Ukrainian leadership “is poorly informed about the situation, as it denies the capture of Chasiv Yar.” According to him, the city was captured by Russian forces several days ago, not on July 31st.

Meanwhile, at the front, the Russians broke through the front line and quickly captured 32 km of Ukrainian territory. We’re talking about the northeastern flank of Pokrovsk, where, according to Russian social media, “Russian forces continued to advance and made significant progress in several directions.”

Russian forces advanced in six areas. To the southwest, they recaptured the village of Razine after a brief Ukrainian recapture and resumed their assaults toward Rodyns’ke, regaining positions at the approaches to Chervonyi Lyman and west of Razine.

To the north, Russian forces improved their positions southeast of Zatyshok, capturing additional parts of the local forestry plantations. Other forces advanced beyond the Boikivka area. Consolidating their presence in the northern part of the bridgehead west of the Kazenyi Torets River and capturing most of the positions in the salient formed between Fedorivka and Nykanorivka.

To the north, Russian forces improved their positions east of Nykanorivka, reaching the eastern outskirts of the village and capturing positions in the forests.

To the east, Russian forces gradually advanced on a broad front from Volodymyrivka to Poltavka, capturing positions in the treelines on the heights and in the forest plantations bordering the tributaries of the Kazenyi Torets River. Managing to establish full control of the Dobropolsky and Biryuch chalk quarries, they pushed into the forest north of Poltavka.

To the east, Russian forces completed the capture of the forests along the access routes to eastern Poltavka and penetrated the houses to the southeast, retaking previously lost positions.

The rapid breakthrough of Russian forces in Pokrovsk is linked to the capture of Chasiv Yar, the offensive of which began on April 4. The Russian troops’ “calling card” has become the “pincer maneuver.” Its essence is simple. The enemy group is not surrounded, but encircled from two sides. At the same time, its supply routes, reinforcement routes, and possible retreat are controlled. The Ukrainian forces, caught in a “pincer,” are actively attacked by artillery and aviation, and then eliminated by a rapid attack from multiple directions. And this is what happened at both Pokrovsk and Chasiv Yar. However, the Ukrainians may have planted extensive mines beneath the settlement to halt the Russian advance, which could delay the end of the operations at Chasiv Yar.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is building a large-scale defensive line from Kharkiv to Zaporizhia to halt a possible summer offensive. Russian, source The Wall Street Journal. According to the newspaper, the Ukrainian army is digging three anti-tank ditches, placing low-visibility barbed wire barriers with metal spirals, and installing concrete obstacles called “dragon’s teeth.” A second row of barbed wire is also being erected. “The construction of fortifications is complicated by constant shelling and a shortage of engineers and specialized equipment. “Fighters often have to dig trenches and build fortifications by hand, working right in the line of fire,” the WSJ notes. The article states that Ukrainian authorities are aware of the gravity of the situation: $1.1 billion has been allocated for the construction of fortifications by 2024. But these efforts may not be sufficient to effectively counter Russian pressure.

Graziella Giangiulio

