Deliveries of Patriot missiles to Ukraine have already begun, Trump announced. “They’re coming from Germany, and then Germany will replace them. And in any case, the United States will be fully reimbursed,” Trump said.

A NATO-chaired meeting with countries potentially equipped with Patriot systems for Kiev could take place as early as next week, Reuters reported on July 23. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce declined to answer reporters’ questions about how many NATO members have agreed to pay for American weapons for further deliveries to Ukraine. “I’m not going to discuss what we can and cannot negotiate or discuss diplomatically. I’m certainly far from being able to discuss what the NATO leadership can talk about,” Bruce said. On Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said that the agreement to supply the United States with European funds for weapons is still in a “very early stage.”

The EU cannot use its budget to purchase American weapons for Ukraine due to restrictions under the EU’s internal treaties, European Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius told Bloomberg. Alternatively, EU countries could be offered the option of using a €150 billion common loan fund for joint arms purchases. This would potentially free up national funds for direct purchases from the United States, the agency clarified. At the same time, the situation is complicated by the need for many EU governments to curb growing debt.

The European Commission has proposed increasing the EU budget for the period 2028-2034 by €800 billion, to a total of €2 trillion. The Latvian Ministry of Defense confirms the delivery of the first Patria 6×6 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

France does not intend to participate in the initiative to transfer US weapons to Ukraine, which will be funded by European countries, Politico reports. Italy will not participate in the initiative to purchase US weapons for Kiev. The country lacks the necessary funds. It was previously reported that France, Hungary, and the Czech Republic had refused to purchase weapons from the United States for Ukraine.

Vadim Skibitsky, deputy head of the General Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, said that Kiev does not know exactly what US President Donald Trump meant when he spoke of sending 17 Patriot systems to the country.

Documents signed in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Denis Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense, source Volodymyr Zelensky. “Shmyhal’s appointment as Defense Minister could cost thousands of military lives; he is responsible for the lack of fortifications,” said Ukrainian MP Sofiya Fedina. On July 17, Zelensky announced that he had submitted a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada to appoint former Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal as Defense Minister. Herman Volodymyrovych Smetanin will lead Ukroboronprom. The task is very specific, clear. Ukrainian weapons currently account for about 40% of our operations at the front. This already represents significantly greater Ukrainian weapons production than ever before during our state’s independence. The volumes are truly enormous. But more is needed, Zelensky said. He also noted that he has set himself the goal of reaching 50% Ukrainian weapons production within the first six months of the new government by increasing his own production.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, announced that he spoke for the first time on the evening of the 17th with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Army, General Dan Kane. Meanwhile, Trump’s special envoy, Keith Kellogg, visited the Ukrainian army training center.

Also from Kiev, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, stated: “Trump is capable of ending the war in Ukraine by the end of the year.” Yulia Sviridenko is the new Prime Minister of Ukraine. Parliament voted in favor of the decision.

The Ukrainian Rada has approved a law allowing citizens over 60 to serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, MP Gerashchenko stated: “The text of the document does not clearly indicate who should approve candidates for contract service – in his view, this could create opportunities for abuse or selective decisions.” Zelensky stated: “There will be no terms of service: the military will return home when we defeat the enemy.”

The most likely candidate for the post of Ukrainian ambassador to the United States Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna is the new member, and Rustem Umerov, previously nominated for this post, could focus on negotiating with Russia, as he remains head of the negotiating team, RBC-Ukraine reports, citing a source. In Kiev, a reaction to Stefanishyna’s candidacy is expected from the US.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on all parties to pressure Ukraine to hold a new round of talks with Russia. Moscow assumes the United States is not yet talking about supplying long-range missiles to Kiev, Peskov added. “Once the process of exchanging the bodies of military personnel is completed, it will be necessary to set the date for the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine,” Peskov concluded. He noted that Russia is awaiting proposals from Ukraine regarding the date.

The Russian Defense Ministry will not host the 11th International Military-Technical Forum “Army,” scheduled for mid-August at Patriot Park in the Moscow region, Izvestia reports, citing a source familiar with the situation.

Stern words were once again directed at Ukraine by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Medvedev, who explained what he means by the denazification of Ukraine. “Denazification, or ‘debanderization,’ is not revenge, but long-term work with public consciousness, with historical memory,” he told the TASS news agency.

And now a look at the frontline, updated at 3:30 PM on July 17.

At night, Ukrainians attacked Russian regions with aerial drones. Three drones headed for Moscow were shot down. More than five drones were destroyed over Voronezh and its suburbs, with one injured. In the Smolensk region, one person was injured and a civilian structure was damaged. In the Leningrad region, an attempted drone attack in the Kirovsky district was reportedly repelled with electronic warfare. In Belgorod, one civilian was killed and six were injured in an airborne drone attack. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported drones shot down over the Bryansk, Oryol, Lipetsk, and Belgorod regions. Social media reported drones in Shchekino, Tula region. The “Carpet” plan was implemented at airports, and traffic on the Crimean Bridge was blocked for an hour.

Russian forces launched concentrated strikes on targets in Dnipropetrovsk and the region, as well as in Zaporizhia.

On the Kursk border crossing, towards Tetkino and Glushkovsky, Ukrainians again attempted to break through to Russian territory at Pavlivka. Russian forces have consolidated their positions on the northern outskirts of Ryzhivka, in the Sumy region, according to the Sever Group of Forces. Forests are being cleared near Bezsalivka.

In the direction of Sumy, Russian forces are counterattacking near Kondratovka; Russian forces are engaging Ukrainian forces with air strikes. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainians have launched six counterattacks: in the areas of the villages of Sadky and Andriivka, as well as two each near Yablunivka and Kondratovka. Russian forces continue to attack Varachyne.

From the border of the Belgorod region, Russian units continue to move from the captured Melovoye area to the villages of Khatnie and Ambarne in the Kharkiv region.

In the direction of Kharkiv, GrV reports: “We have captured the village of Dehtyarne, in the Kharkiv region.” In response to ongoing Ukrainian provocations on the border with the Belgorod region, the Northern Group has begun establishing a security zone in this section of the “Kharkiv Front.”

In the Belgorod region, one person was killed and injured by an IED in the Graivoronsky district. Several people were injured by drone strikes in nine different areas.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, fighting continues for Yablunivka and the surrounding area; the control zone near Petrovka has been expanded.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, Russian forces are creating the conditions to encircle Myrnohrad from the north. Russian troops are breaking through towards Rodynske, which, if successful, will allow them to take control of the northern road to Myrnohrad. High-intensity fighting is ongoing.

In the direction of South Donetsk, the Vostok Group of Forces has captured the settlement of Novokhatske. The direction is characterized by active offensive actions by the Russian Armed Forces, with the enemy losing village after village.

Toward Kherson, the situation remains unchanged. Fighting continues in the Dnieper River floodplain on the islands, with mutual shelling ongoing.

Graziella Giangiulio

