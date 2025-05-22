The administration of US President Donald Trump will strip more than 200,000 Ukrainians who arrived in the country after 2022 of their temporary refugee status, and then offer them the opportunity to leave the US territory voluntarily. Source Washington Post.

Second, US President Donald Trump: “Russia is preparing its own proposals on the terms of a ceasefire and an end to the conflict in Ukraine, and has asked Putin to present “an option that can be accepted,” source Axios. Rubio explained that: “The United States believes that the conflict in Ukraine is diverting Western attention and resources from containing ‘larger threats’ in Asia.” In any case, President Trump maintains that Zelensky and Putin will have to find a solution to the conflict on their own.

Ukraine asks G7 to reduce the price of Russian oil to $30 source Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. Foreign Minister Sibiga said that a reasonable price for Russian oil is $30 a barrel instead of the current $60. The UK and the EU have already promised to lower the price cap on Russian oil to increase pressure on Russia’s energy revenues. The US is against the inclusion of a clause on additional support to Ukraine in the statement following the G7 finance ministers meeting in Canada, Politico reports. Poland reiterated, as did Romania, that it would not send troops to Ukraine. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda: “Ukraine’s refusal to join NATO would be a serious blow to its reputation”

From June 5, the EU will abolish the “visa-free trade regime” with Ukraine, Tusk said. According to the Polish PM: “Warsaw supports Ukraine in the war against Russia, but that support should not harm Polish farmers.” Hungary announces the arrest of two more Ukrainians for espionage in the country’s military and energy sectors.

Kiev hopes to develop “joint positions” with European allies. Not only that, Ukraine is calling on the EU to adopt a “more aggressive stance” on sanctions against Russia. In particular: “The EU must abandon the principle of unanimous approval of sanctions to circumvent the veto of Hungary and Slovakia.”

Viktor’s former adviser Yanukovych, Andrei Portnov, was shot dead near Madrid, Cadena SER radio reported. He was taking his children to school. Three attackers. Ukrainians from the SBU in the spotlight with politically motivated targeted killing, the lawyer tried to sue Kiev and won.

In Ukraine, the first company of assault motorcycles in the Ukrainian Armed Forces was created: the 425th separate assault regiment “SKALA”. The main task of the created unit is to quickly break through the positions of the Russian army, conduct assault operations and quickly change the direction of the attack.

Sergei Lavrov, in an interview said: “There will be no more respite, then we’ll see”, the EU wants an escalation of the crisis to further arm Ukraine. “No, guys, we have already been involved in these stories, we don’t want this to happen again. Macron, Starmer and other European personalities who hysterically demand that the United States join the anti-Russian actions and increase sanctions, are betraying them”, said the Russian Foreign Minister.

Even harsher were the words of Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation: “Today’s Ukraine has one last chance to preserve some kind of statehood under certain conditions and to get a chance for peaceful development. In the event of a refusal of peace, Ukraine will take the path of unconditional surrender, and many in Russia appreciate this second path much more.” He also noted that it makes sense to negotiate with independent and fully sovereign states and that “any agreement with puppet states is doomed to failure.”

The appearance of the “coalition of the willing” troops in Ukraine will be regarded as a relapse of the military threat and may be recognized as a legitimate target, Medvedev said.

The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin visited the Kursk region on the evening of 20. During his working visit, the Russian President met with representatives of volunteer organizations. The head of state also met with the acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexander Khinshtein. In the city of Kurchatov, Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the mayors of the Kursk region municipalities. The President also visited the Kursk NPP-2 nuclear power plant under construction. Putin supported a proposal to extend the monthly payment of 65 thousand rubles to residents of the Kursk region who have lost property. As of today, the entire territory of the Kursk region has been liberated, Alexander Khinshtein said in an interview with Rossiya 24.

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on May 21. The Americans have significantly stepped up air reconnaissance over the Black Sea. An American reconnaissance drone, a rare modification of the RQ-4D, sent a distress signal over the Black Sea returning to base, apparently having interrupted its mission

In the period from 20:00 (Moscow time) on May 20 to 04:05 (Moscow time) on May 21, Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 127 Ukrainian air-type drones, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. According to its data, 41 UAVs were shot down in the Bryansk region, 37 in the Oryol region and 31 in the Kursk region. Another 6 drones were destroyed in the Moscow region, 5 in the Vladimir region, 3 in the Ryazan region, one UAV each in the Belgorod, Tula, Kaluga and Black Sea regions.

Russian troops destroyed almost all the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that were trying to capture the village of Guevo in the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region, Deputy Head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense General Apti Alaudinov told RIA Novosti.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are recording a concentration of Russian Armed Forces personnel near the state border in the direction of Kharkiv, which may indicate that the Russian Armed Forces are preparing for active assault operations.

Russian “gerans” in Sumy struck two enterprises and reported power outages. Explosions were also heard in the Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kiev, Cherkasy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

In the direction of Kursk, opposite Tetkino, near Ryzhivka, two Ukrainian groups of three ATVs were hit. A reconnaissance group hit near Pavlivka. In the area of ​​the settlement of Shostka, in the Sumy region, a field training ground of the 1st separate brigade of special forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was hit by an Iskander OTRK strike, in the Ukrainian segment there is another scandal about it: the losses amount to 70 Ukrainian servicemen according to social sources, including 20 instructors.

In the Belgorod region, at least 10 drone strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces were recorded.

In the direction of Sivers’k, units of the Russian Armed Forces are advancing north of Verkhnokam’yanka. The other parts of the LBS remain unchanged.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, north of Toretsk, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting offensive battles. To the southwest, Russian forces are advancing in the direction of Popiv Yar, Yablunivka, Zorya, Hnativka, as well as in the area of ​​Staraya Nikolaevka and Romanovka. The Ukrainians have painted the pocket from Oleksandropil to Stara Mykolaivka on their maps as a “gray zone”: the Ukrainian Armed Forces are losing control of the territory with the advance of our troops.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k, the Russian army is leveling the front line near the city: the areas between Zelene Pole and Kalynove, as well as partly between Kalynove and Valentynivka, have been taken under control.

In the direction of South Donetsk, the Vostok Group of Forces repelled Ukrainian counterattacks near Otradne and Komar; the Ukrainians launched an attack to slow down the Russian advance. The attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces near Zelene Pole and Novopil were also repelled. At the same time, the Russian armed forces managed to continue the offensive near Otradnoe, in Zelene Pole itself and in Novopil.

On the Zaporizhia front, positional battles are still ongoing in the area of ​​Novodanylivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky.

Graziella Giangiulio

