Ukraine is unlikely to receive an invitation to join NATO under the Trump administration, writes the New York Times. Alliance members fear that this will make NATO an active participant in the conflict in Ukraine and then there would be an immediate response from Moscow.

US House of Representatives member Victoria Spartz (R-Indiana), who was born in Ukraine, announced the need for a general mobilization in Ukraine. “You have to put the whole country on a war footing, and this should have been done two years ago, when one of the generals proposed increasing recruitment and training to replace those who have long been on the front lines,” Spartz said in an interview with CNN. However, according to her, this general was fired and his place was taken by “puppets” who “do not make an effort to really prepare the country for war.”

After much speculation, US presidential aide for national security Jake Sullivan has openly stated that: “Kiev itself must make its own decision on territorial concessions to Russia,” he told ABC TV.

From the UK, the head of MI6 has admitted that British intelligence is helping Kiev. British intelligence has a rich heritage of covert operations that it uses to help Ukraine, said the head of the British intelligence agency MI6, Richard Moore. “After the Second World War, the Special Operations Executive (SOE) merged with the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS). We value our heritage of covert operations, which we maintain by helping Ukraine to resist,” Moore told the British embassy in Paris.

Boris Johnson admitted that Britain is waging a proxy war, but its satellites do not have the opportunity to fight fully, as they “have not had such an opportunity for years.”

From Lviv, former President of the European Parliament Pat Cox holds the so-called “Monet dialogues”, during which agreements are made between representatives of all parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada. At the last meeting of these “dialogues” it was decided to postpone the presidential elections until after the war. Now there is talk again of elections and a special law, according to which they can be held “properly” if Western partners impose them.

On the first day of her mandate, Kaia Callas and the new President of the European Council Antonio Costa visited Kiev. Callas does not rule out sending European troops to Ukraine. According to the new EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, such a need may arise to monitor compliance with the ceasefire if an agreement is reached. Vladimir Zelensky has already spoken with Callas. “First of all, the need for air defense systems to protect life in Ukraine,” he wrote about the conversation.

Poland has installed 3,500 concrete hedgehogs on the border with Russia, the Republic’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced. Tusk also said that the Polish defense line “Eastern Shield” will be extended to the border with Ukraine. Apparently, the Poles are pessimistic about the prospects of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Olaf Scholz has arrived in Kiev for the first time in 2.5 years and is planning negotiations with Volodymyr Zelensky, writes DPA. The German Chancellor said that in December he will announce additional arms supplies to Kiev for the amount of 650 million euros, including IRIS-T systems, Leopard-1 tanks, reconnaissance and attack UAVs – German Foreign Minister Bärbock called the purpose of his visit to China the launch of the peace process in Ukraine.

Ukraine complains that the new Russian tactic of using loitering ammunition involves reconnaissance with drones identical to loitering ammunition that can last up to 24 hours. Source: Air Force Command Spokesman Illya Yevlash: “The Russian Armed Forces are reducing the warhead of the UAV and increasing the volume of the fuel tank. In addition, along with attack drones, the Russian Armed Forces are launching “dummies”, the purpose of which is to weaken air defense.”

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal said that Ukraine cannot yet restore air traffic. “Now it is impossible to open airports due to security problems, as well as the destruction of air infrastructure as a result of Russian attacks.” Ukraine will focus on rail traffic.

F-16s recently destroyed seven cruise missiles that Russia used to attack Ukraine, Zelensky said in an interview with SkyNews. “We are talking about the F-16. There were fears that this would drag NATO into a war. It was the same with HIMARS, then with the F-16: the decision was made, but too late. How are F-16s being tested today in Ukraine? Very good, very good. We have few F-16s, but they have already done a lot: they destroyed seven cruise missiles just two nights ago,” he said. Volodymyr Zelenskyj said that: “Inviting Ukraine to join NATO is necessary for our survival, the United States can still convince skeptics in Europe to agree to invite us. NATO membership will apply to the entire territory of Ukraine, but we understand that Article 5 will not apply to the entire territory in wartime. Ukraine will never recognize the Russian occupation of its territory.”

Mikhail Drapaty has been the new commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since November 29, and Oleg Apostol is the deputy commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was announced by President Zelensky. Their main task is to “significantly increase the combat effectiveness of our army, ensure the quality of training of military personnel and introduce innovative approaches to managing people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine”.

For the first time since the beginning of the conflict, Zelensky admitted that: “The Ukrainian Armed Forces are not capable of returning the lost territories.” “Our army does not have the strength for this,” he said in an interview with the Japanese agency Kyodo, answering the corresponding question. He also added that the conflict in Ukraine has entered a “difficult period.”

The EU has not decided to send troops to Ukraine, but “all options are on the table,” the European Commission learned. As part of the exchange between Russia and Ukraine, 52 bodies of Russian servicemen returned home in exchange for 502 bodies that were transferred to Ukraine, RBC reports citing Russian State Duma deputy Shamsail Saraliev.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that on the night of December 1, air defense systems in service destroyed 29 unmanned aerial vehicles in four Russian regions. 20 drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Bryansk region, seven in the Kaluga region, and one each in the Smolensk and Kursk.

Rustam Muradov has been appointed deputy commander-in-chief of the ground forces, a source familiar with the personnel appointments told RBC. The information was confirmed by a source close to the Ministry of Defense. Muradov was previously the commander of the Vostok group of troops in the zone of military operation in Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense reported, in July 2022. More than 300 thousand servicemen have been trained in reserve regiments that prepare soldiers to participate in military operations in Ukraine, said Ivan Buvaltsev, head of the main combat training department of the Russian Armed Forces.

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on December 2.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have entrenched themselves in Martynovke, Kursk region. On the northern flank, Russian troops have occupied the western part of the Voronok tract. On the southern flank, clashes of varying intensity continue in the area of ​​Darino and in the direction of Sverdlikovo. The situation remains unchanged.

The fortification of Kupyansk has brought the Russian army a new bridgehead. The crossing of the Oskil River north of Kupyansk by Russian units has become the main event of the week, because a new bridgehead has been established, which means that the offensive continues at full speed. The past week was also marked by a new massive attack by the Russian armed forces on independent energy infrastructure.

Berestove direction Ukrainians are advancing south of Berestove in a section up to 2.85 km wide and 1.25 km deep.

Lyman direction. Russian Ukrainian forces have repelled a series of Ukrainian attacks in the Ternova area. The situation remains unchanged.

Situation on the Kurachove front: The Russian army has taken control of the northern defenses of Stari Terny of most of the village. In addition, Russian forces have made new advances into Sonchivka, which is 80% under their control. The Ministry of Defense confirmed control over Petrivka and Illinka on December 1.

Situation on the northeastern front: The Russian army has made new advances south of Pishchane along the border of Kharkiv and Lugansk oblasts.

On the Vremivka road, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have entered the settlement of Novy Komar, located north of Velyka Novosilka. Ukrainian troops in Novy Komar are being defeated by fire: Russian forces are trying to drive them out of the settlement, whose control means blocking Velyka Novosilka from the north. The capture of Novy Komar also opens the way for the Russian military to advance further west towards the Dnipro and Zaporizhia regions, pushing into the rear of the Ukrainian troops on the southern front. In Velyka Novosilka: the Russian military has cut off the northern supply route of Velyka Novosilka.

A missile attack was carried out on the assembly plant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Tsarichanka, Dnipro region.

The construction of fortifications near Zaporizhia and nearby settlements is almost complete, said the head of the regional administration Mikhail Fedorov: “We are talking about multi-level defense. Fedorov, modern fortifications have been significantly improved compared to those built a year ago.” “Today, the main threat from the enemy is drones of various types. Therefore, the main emphasis is on protection from drones, especially from FPV, which the enemy actively uses to attack the positions of our defenders.”

In Varash, near which the Rivne nuclear power plant is located, an accident occurred in the power system, the mayor of the city, Alexander Menzul, said. Details are not specified.

Graziella Giangiulio

