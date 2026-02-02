Zelnskyy’s statements in Davos and those following the meetings between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Abu Dhabi have greatly annoyed Russian politicians. State Duma deputies are insisting on the use of “retaliatory weapons” and the achievement of the special operation’s objectives, Volodin stated.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova clarified the matter: “The Russian Foreign Ministry has not yet commented on reports of a possible meeting on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi; Ukrainian armed forces have intensified attacks against civilians following the Abu Dhabi talks.”

The diplomat described the UN Secretary General’s statements regarding the inapplicability of the right to self-determination in Donbass as very strange: “The UN Secretary General has completely become a conduit for Western propaganda, denying Donbass the right to self-determination.” She also called Zelenskyy’s statements in Davos “the ravings of an aggressive madman.”

And now, a look at the front line, updated at 2:30 PM on February 1st. In Kharkiv: In the direction of Bilyi Kolodyaz, Russian forces continued their offensive and advanced in four different areas. To the northeast, Russian forces continued to slowly advance through Vovchans’ki Khutory, taking control of large areas of the eastern part of the village and pushing the Ukrainians towards the eastern outskirts.

To the southwest, the Russians consolidated in parts of northern and central Symynivka, while fighting continues towards the southern outskirts. To the northwest, Russian forces consolidated in the northern part of Hrafske, while other assault groups captured positions in the eastern part of the village. Fighting continues in the large gray zone on the central and southern streets.

To the west, after long and costly battles, the Russians managed to capture the remaining positions in the forests north of Starytsya and pushed the Ukrainians out of the central part of the village with a three-vehicle assault. Fighting continues for the southernmost part of the settlement.

In Sumy, in the directions of Myropillya and Yunakivka, Russian forces continued their intensified assault operations and made new advances in two different areas.

In the southeast, Russian forces crossed the international border from the Kucherivka-Vyshenky area, entering and capturing a large forested area. They also secured several forested positions in the northeast and are now heavily shelling the remaining Ukrainian positions east of Myropillya. Fighting also continues for the northern approaches to Oleksandriya.

In the northwest, following previous infiltrations, Russian forces managed to gain three footholds in the main forests north of Sadky. Fighting continues, with Ukrainian forces attempting to prevent the Russian advance from reaching the village.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces recently launched a localized counterattack, recapturing part of southern Yunakivka.

