Trump has stated that he intends to impose import duties in the absence of an agreement with Ukraine, but is unsure whether this action will affect Russia. Trump has stated that he is “not concerned” about the reaction of commodity markets to the possible introduction of restrictions on Russia.

The Patriot air defense systems were delivered from Portsmouth, USA, to Lublin aboard the An-124-100 transport aircraft. According to Ukrainian sources, Russian forces attacked a training camp, killing three soldiers and wounding 18, according to Ukrainian ground forces. It was not disclosed which training unit was involved, but initial public observers had reported an evening missile attack on a training camp in the Chernihiv region.

“There are many fighters at the front who are so exhausted that dying is a relief for them,” Rada MP Heorhiy Heorhiyovych Mazurashu said in an interview. He argued that many exhausted soldiers are a consequence of our “idiotic, slave-owning Soviet system,” which prevails in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. “When the command fundamentally perceives the military as slaves, slaves of the system, the army, the state. And it doesn’t take into account that some of these heroes… are so exhausted that their ability to perform any task, to put it mildly, is very low,” the MP believed.

The drone that crashed in Minsk was identified as a Ukrainian FP-1, apparently flying to northwest Russia along the shortest route.

Aeroflot operated 172 of the 216 scheduled flights departing Moscow at 6:00 p.m. Moscow time on July 29, the airline’s press service reported. No signs of DDoS attacks have been detected on the Stolichki, Neopharm, and Family Doctor networks, Roskomnadzor said. Pharmaceutical chains were hacked yesterday. An 8.7-magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean near Kamchatka. It was the strongest since 1952. Aftershocks of up to 7.5 magnitude are expected to continue for at least a month. A tsunami warning has been issued for Kamchatka, where the intensity has already subsided, and for the entire Kuril Islands. The same event hit Japan, Hawaii, and the coast of Florida.

And now a look at the frontline, updated at 3:30 PM on July 30. Russian Armed Forces struck enemy targets in the Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions overnight. According to Ukrainian sources, the Russian Federation launched 78 drones over Ukraine, deploying up to eight jet-powered UAVs in the north. “Air defense forces neutralized 51 Russian UAVs in the north and east of the country. 27 UAVs were hit in seven locations, while some (fragments) fell in two locations.” Three Ukrainian drones were neutralized in the Tula region overnight, and two in the Kursk region.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainians continue their constant attacks. A Ukrainian FPV drone attacked the village of Karyzh, in the Glushkovsky District, killing one person. In the Rylsk District, a Ukrainian drone attacked an agricultural vehicle, wounding one person.

Toward Sumy, the Russian Northern Group reports fighting on the southern outskirts of Yunakivka: Russian paratroopers continue their assault. During the day, the Ukrainians launched three unsuccessful counterattacks: near Andriivka, in the village of Sadky, and in Yunakivka. The Kindrativka front remains the main area of operations for Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces are digging trenches in the village, according to Russian military sources, and are also gathering forces to consolidate their positions and bring in reinforcements.

In the Kharkiv region, near Vovchansk and Milove, protracted battles are taking place. The Ukrainians have sent reinforcements. LBS reports no significant changes.

In the Belgorod region, 13 attacks were recorded in 12 locations, with approximately 10 injuries reported, according to Russian sources.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Center Group of Forces captured the village of Novoukrainka in the DPR and that Russian forces were advancing toward the city. According to other Ukrainian military sources: “The Russian army near Pokrovsk continues to attempt to surround the city and disrupt Ukrainian logistics,” said the commander of the Typhoon special operations unit (a separate unit of the BSSP “Typhoon”) of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU).

At the junction of the South Donetsk Front and the Zaporizhia region, the Vostok Group of Forces captured the village of Temyrivka.

On the Zaporizhia front, Russian paratroopers are storming the floodplains, and heavy fighting is ongoing for Stepnohirsk and its surroundings. Ukrainian forces have sent numerous reinforcements to prevent Russian forces from advancing towards the city of Zaporizhia.

In the direction of Kherson, the two sides have exchanged fire. The Ukrainians have shelled nine settlements. There are power outages in the region, and forests are burning.

Graziella Giangiulio

