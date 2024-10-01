US intelligence believes that allowing deep strikes against Russia with Western weapons carries “potential risks with uncertain benefits,” source New York Times. According to the publication, intelligence analysts believe that such a resolution could provoke Russian attacks on American and European bases, but is unlikely to significantly affect the course of the war. However, according to Ukrainians, it is very likely that after the presidential elections the United States will lift restrictions on Ukraine from striking Russian territory, source Deputy Head of the Rada Defense Committee Yegor Chernev.

In any case, according to a statement by US President Joe Biden: “Ukraine will win this war. And the United States will continue to support it at every step of the way.”

NATO has not seen any changes in Russian nuclear doctrine that would require changes in the Alliance’s policy,” said outgoing Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “Every time we have increased our support with new types of weapons – tanks, long-range fire or F-16s, the Russians have tried to interfere with us. They have failed and this latest example should not stop NATO allies from supporting Ukraine,” the Secretary General stressed.

On the resumption of peace negotiations, media reports indicate that Switzerland supports the “peace initiative” of China and Brazil towards Ukraine, Blick reported. A spokesman for the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Nicolas Bidot, said that the initiative had received his country’s support because “it calls for a ceasefire and a political solution to the conflict.” The Chinese Foreign Minister also spoke out on the matter, warning against the “expansion” of the war in Ukraine.

Social media sources reported that military products were shipped from Egypt to Ukraine, while Spanish newspaper El Pais said Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing for negotiations with Russia amid the critical situation in Ukraine. External pressure for negotiations is also reportedly increasing, in which Ukraine will be forced to make concessions. His press secretary Sergei Nikiforov confirmed the news: “Even though there is no clear solution yet, there is enormous pressure on partners… with arguments, tasks, challenges… Let’s hope that partners will surrender,” the press secretary concluded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelnsky said: “This week the Russians used almost 900 air bombs, more than 300 geraniums and more than 40 missiles against Ukraine.”

And since the Ukrainian army is in serious trouble, the president is preparing for a new change of leadership. According to sources in Ukraine, there are rumors of serious changes in the government: Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Krill Budanov will leave, while Mikhail Fedorov and Oleg Ivashchenko will arrive. Budanov will be appointed ambassador. Prime Minister Denis Shmygal is strengthening his team, contrary to expectations a few weeks ago that he was leaving.

Ukrainian Armed Forces failed to hit the ammunition depot in Kotluban near Volgograd, satellite imagery confirms. Photographs show that a fire broke out near the arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense after a UAV strike, but the fire did not spread to the territory of the ammunition depot.

On September 30, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga met with Peter Szijjártó in Budapest: the Ukrainian and Hungarian foreign ministers held a personal meeting in an attempt to mend relations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 30 congratulated Russia on its “Day of Reunification” of Zaporozhye, Kherson, Lugansk and Donetsk. Not only Russian social media sources reported a Tu-204ON reconnaissance aircraft flew to the North Caucasus.

According to Ukrainian sources, Russia does not have enough specialists to service the Su-57 fighters. According to Ukrainian information, the Russian military has encountered problems not only in the maintenance of the Su-57 fighter, but also in its production. Western sanctions make it difficult to solve these problems.

And now a look at the front line as of 17:00 on September 30.

In the morning of September 30, Russian troops launched a large-scale offensive in the Vovchansk and Kharkiv directions.

Ukrainian concerns about Vuhledar are growing as Russian troops breach western defenses. Vuhledar is a strategically important city that has been defended by elite Ukrainian units since early 2022. There are videos online showing Russians in eastern Vuhledar. In the late morning of the 3rd, fighting was reported at school number 2 in Ugledar. This would mean that Russian forces managed to enter the western half of the city. According to some sources, Russian forces advanced west of Vodyane up to 2.5 km to Bohoyavlenka, most reliable sources say that Russia is only 1 km away from the city.

The Russian army occupied Marynivka and advanced near Novohrodivka, the news is confirmed by Ukrainian resources. Russian forces stormed Tsukurino from three different directions, towards Kurachove. Also in the late morning it was learned that Russian forces captured the fortification of Sukhniy Yar area of ​​Novohrodivka. The Russian army cut the Selydove-Kurachove highway in the DPR. This was reported by law enforcement agencies to TASS. In addition, Russian forces maintain fire control on the railway line near the village of Cukurino. According to another source in the direction of Pokrovs’k, Russian troops north of Mykolaïvka are destroying Ukrainian strongholds located on the road to Mirnograd. Selydove and Tsukuryne are included in half coverage, the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in populated areas is limited.

Finally, the Russian Defense Ministry officially stated that the Russian Armed Forces took Nelipivka in the DPR

Throughout the night, Ukrainian resources reported on the work of Russian attack UAVs, the main target of which was the region of the Ukrainian capital. Explosions were also recorded in Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Zhytomyr, Vinnitsa and Cherkasy regions. Cherkiv and Sumy regions were hit by FABs with UMPCs.

In the Kursk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have increased pressure over the past 24 hours in the direction Novy Put – Vesyoloye, expanding the control zone near the Volfino border and trying to bypass Vesyoloye from the left flank. In the Sudzhansky district, active actions of Russian units south of Plekhovo were reported

In the direction of Krasnolimansk, the liberation of Makiivka (LPR) was confirmed. Along with the expansion of the control zone to the south, two forward protrusions were formed in Nevs’ke.

In Torets’k, the Russian Armed Forces continue their assault operations, house to house. The Ukrainians carry out counterattacks with the support of armored vehicles. Heavy fighting continues in the northern part of Niw York.

On the Zaporozhzhie front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are again shelling the Zaporozhzhie nuclear power plant. A transformer at the Raduga substation was destroyed by a direct hit from the artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The situation with energy supply in Energodar is under control, the city is powered.

The Belgorod region is under constant shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In Oktyabrsky, Belgorod district. Vyazovoe, Krasnoyaruzhsky district, Murom, Shebekinsky urban district, Shebekino were attacked.

In the DPR, civilians were injured today as a result of the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, during the attacks on Donetsk and Horlivka.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/