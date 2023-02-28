UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Russian troops advance on four fronts. Belarus: internal terrorist attack

NATO continues to deal with troublesome allies: “Sweden has not taken convincing steps in the fight against terrorism to join NATO,” said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

While Russia has cut off gas supplies to Poland. This was reported by Daniel Obaitek, head of PKN Orlen. Poland was the first nation to deliver the first Leopards to Ukraine over the weekend. In the meantime, the official versions have arrived from Moscow and Minsk on the attack on the Russian base in Belarus.

Press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov did not comment on reports of an alleged drone attack on a Belarusian military airfield, as Minsk denied information about this attack. “No, we have nothing to say here. After all, this is information that was published, it was about Belarus and Belarus denied it,” Peskov said.

The attack for which journalists asked for an explanation was against a military airport, where a Russian A-50 was hit. At first, messages appeared in the social sphere that the attack was carried out by Ukrainians. Then the head of the BYPOL organization showed up and said: “the operation was carried out by the Belarusians with the help of drones”.

BYPOL opposes President Lukashenko and also does not recognize his legitimacy. Former security officials consider Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya the legitimate president. BYPOL is considered a terrorist movement in Belarus, it was created by former Belarusian security officials in 2020 during protests. In any case, the matter was hushed up. Tsikhanouskaya today does political work from Poland.

On the other hand, it is learned from Belarusian sources that the Belarusian military-industrial complex organizes the large-scale production of UAVs. Earlier, the possibility of producing Su-25 attack aircraft in Belarus was also announced. Lukashenko has called on the military to step up protection of Belarus’ borders.

Dmitry Peskov stated that: “The Kremlin now sees no prerequisites for a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine.” “As long as the NWO continues, we are moving towards achieving the goals that have been set,” the presidential spokesman said.

He noted that the Russian authorities pay close attention to China’s proposed peace plan. “The details should be carefully analysed, taking into account the interests of the most diverse parties. This is a very long and intense process,” Peskov added. From press sources it is known that the Government of the Russian Federation has approved a draft law on the transfer of the LPR, DPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to Moscow time.

On Special Forces Day, February 27, Vladimir Putin congratulated military and special forces veterans: “You are considered the pride of the army.”

Sergey Lavrov at a meeting with the heads of the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the regions of the country said: “Russia has not only managed to thwart the plans to dismember and isolate the country, but also to ensure cooperation with the majority world”.

Among the news in the military sphere two: “The military air defense (air defense) of the Russian Federation has been withdrawn from the subordination of the ground forces and reassigned to the main command of the aerospace forces (VKS)” as reported by TASS. The news is interesting, considering that the Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation is Army General Sergei Vladimirovich Surovikin.

Still on the subject of military doctrine, the Russian units are taught a new method of being at the front. One company defends, the other advances. Both sides use drones and drone strikes. This method is especially transmitted to those mobilized who are less accustomed to the front. In fact, since the companies at the front act in defense and attack simultaneously with the use of drones plus mechanized infantry and artillery, the situation at the front has changed.

In recent weeks, the Russians have changed their fortunes on at least four fronts. From the Ukrainian side it seems that, but this is not the first time this is being talked about in the social sphere, the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Zaluzhny, told Zelensky about the fact of the tactical encirclement of the Bakhmut group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine . An estimated 1,500-2,500 Ukrainian soldiers may be in the city.

Mykhailo Podolyak. adviser to Zelensky, criticized the requests for the opening of the borders received by the Ukrainian parliament; in a post he wrote. “Then everyone will scatter and there will be no one to defend the country.”

We learn from social sources that Sevmash, a Russian shipbuilding group, will deliver two brand new nuclear submarines to the Russian Navy in 2023: the strategic Alexander III (project 955, Borey-A) and the multipurpose Krasnoyarsk (project 885, Yasen-M), reported RIA Novosti in an interview the CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, Alexei Rakhmanov.

Sources from the Ukrainian social sphere say that for several days the transfer of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Bachmut / Artemovsk has been curtailed. All main forces are concentrated around the agglomeration. Most likely, the number allowed by the President’s Office, based on the possible number of prisoners, should be no more than 500-700 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is customary to get almost all important officers out of the possible environment that will be surrounded in advance.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian army, the Russian army continues its offensive: 81 attacks were recorded: “The Russian armed forces continue their offensive in the Kupyansk, Limansk, Bakhmutsk, Avdeevsk and Shakhtyorsk directions. Over the past day, Russian troops have carried out 81 attacks on these areas. Five missile and 13 airstrikes, as well as more than 50 rocket launch bombings were carried out against targets in Ukraine. During the night, 14 kamikaze drones attacked Ukraine, 11 of which were shot down, no “arrivals” were reported. But at about 2:30 and 3:15, the governor of the Zhytomyr region wrote about the explosions: “The targets in Khmelnytsk were attacked. The threat level of Russian missile attacks remains high across Ukraine.”

Kamikaze drones Geran during the night of February 26 carried out 3 strikes on targets in Khmelnitsk. The night attack of UAVs of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsk regions was organized with the aim of search and destroy and IRIS-T and NASAMS air defense. The Ukrainians responded with the use of missiles.

At 07:47 on February 27, the first air raid over all of Ukraine took place. “The center of electronic intelligence was hit in the Kiev region” source Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. In the Khmelnytsk region “the operational center of the ‘West’ special operations was hit”, again according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Authorities have confirmed the attacks, but have not yet said what was affected.

The WAGNER group via social sphere reports that on the morning of February 27, the attackers took full control of the Stupki microdistrict north of Bachmut. The battles moved to the Ilyinovka area, where WAGNER’s men have already occupied several Ukrainian positions, approaching the AZOM plant from the north. The zone of control was significantly expanded southwest of Berkhovka by PMC WAGNER; pressure on Dubovo-Vasilyevka increases; South of Bakhmut is an advance of our attack aircraft southeast of Ivanovsk in the direction of the TO504 highway.

Confirmations come from social sources that judging by operational information for the Ukrainian armed forces during the night, the situation north of Bachmut has further worsened. Taking advantage of the fog that covered the area, WAGNER’s PMCs advanced towards Bogdanovka and it is possible that the battles for this settlement will begin today.

According to Russian analysts, Ukrainians have become aware of the loss of Bachmut. Now the main task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to keep WAGNER’s attack aircraft as long as possible, so that they do not close the lid (encirclement on Bachmut) too quickly and enter the operational space, threatening not only Bakhmut, but also Seversk, and possibly Slavyansk. That is why Zaluzhny used his favorite method of delaying the advance of Russian troops as much as possible by “building a flesh bastion against the Russians, consisting of recently mobilized military and low combat readiness units”.

Also according to Russian military analysts: “The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed too many excellent parts in the Bachmut meat grinder. On the one hand, Zaluzhny could be understood. Intelligence showed him that there were almost 2,5 times more Ukrainian troops in the Bachmut area, in terms of artillery and armored fighting vehicles almost on par, hence the charming self-confidence of the Ukrainian command that Bachmut not only would not have surrendered, but that under him Russia would have received a heavy defeat. And the realization of the mistake came as the stricken Ukrainian regular units, one by one, were withdrawn to restore their combat capability. “WAGNER proved in this case that even the most objective intelligence does not necessarily mean victory. Now Bachmut could very well become a household name, as was Berezina. A name that refers to the transporter of death.”

The Russian army has launched a large-scale offensive with unusual tactics, the head of the Luhansk regional state administration Serhiy Gaidai (Ukrainian-Ukrainian) said. There is allegedly underway “An escalation, a full-scale offensive is already partially implemented. A huge amount of heavy equipment has been brought into the Russian-controlled part of the Luhansk region. Many soldiers have been brought in from Russia. The defense of Ukraine,” Gaidai said. “Their offensive consists of many attacks by small groups,” he said.

At 11.00 on 27 February 2023 the situation at the front looks like this.

In the Kharkiv region, engineering and sapper units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are installing guided mines in settlements bordering Russia.

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine believes that the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces on Kharkov has been postponed. Thus, the 124th, 129th and 209th groups of the 113th infantry battalion, operating north of Kharkov and in Bakhmut, are transferred to Konotop to reinforce the group in the Sumy region.

In Oleksandrivka and Korotych, training camps for the command personnel of the 3rd detachment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are held from February 27 to March 8, and in Volchansk, mobilization continues to replenish the formations.

In the Sumy region, the Ukrainian armed forces are still expecting a Russian offensive. In the area of the settlements of Porozok, Slavgorod and Mezenovka guided mines were installed, bridges were prepared for the explosion.

At the Akhtyrka, Popovka and Tarasovka training grounds, the 57th howitzer division of the 45th division of the strategic reserve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is conducting combat coordination. Gunners are currently training front-line men with quadcopters that transmit video images using Starlink terminals.

In the border areas of Seredina-Buda, Kucherovka, Pavlovka and Druzhba, there are five sabotage groups of the Ukrainian special forces tracking the movements of Russian troops.

In the Kiev region, the formation of the 5th separate assault brigade on the basis of the 5th special forces assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was completed, with Colonel Alexander Yakovenko as its commander.

Two battalions of the forming brigade should arrive at the 233 training ground on Malaya Lyubasha in the Rivne region. Now the mobilized are undergoing a medical examination in Khmelnitsk.

In Podolsk, Odessa region, the commanders of the units of the new 21st mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine speak of problems in recruiting the formation due to lack of property and the recruitment of partially suitable citizens.

Ukrainian formations continue shelling the Kursk region. Attacks were inflicted on the Glushkovsk, Korenevsk and Sudzhansk districts during the day. Casualties and destruction were avoided. In several settlements there were problems with energy supply, including in the village of Tyotkino and in the village of Popovo-Lezhachi. To eliminate the consequences, emergency services arrived in the accident areas.

In the Donetsk Directorate at 15.00 on 27 February 2023 the situation presented itself: in the Avdiivka sector, in recent days, the Russian armed forces have expanded the control zone near Novobakhmutovka, advancing towards Novokalinovo and Alexandropol.

To the south, Russian units established control over an important hill east of Krasnogorovka, improving their tactical position before storming Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the village. The liberation of Krasnogorovka will allow expanding the northern foothold of the Avdiivsky fortified area.

At the same time, ammunition was delivered to Avdiivka itself and the personnel of the infantry units were rotated, additional firing points of heavy machine guns were installed.

South of Avdiivka, positional battles continue at Pervomaisky. At present, the advance has stalled: both sides hold their previously occupied lines without going on the offensive.

In Marinka, Russian troops drove the paratroopers of the 79th Airborne Infantry Brigade (Odshbr) of Ukraine from the streets of Blagodatnaya and Heroes of Chernobyl, completely gaining a foothold on the southern outskirts of the city near Druzhby Avenue. Partially from Marinka and Georgievka, the forces of the 79th Odshbr were withdrawn for reorganization and rest.

To the south, the Armed Forces of Ukraine strengthened their positions at Pobeda. Three manned Kozak armored personnel carriers were deployed in the village, machine-gun crews were placed on high ground, and approaches to strong points were controlled from helicopters.

In the second echelon at Galitsinovka and Shevchenko, tank groups of the 59th motorized infantry brigade and the 1st brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are deployed. Units of the 59th brigade are in reserve at Galitsinovka in case of a breakthrough of the front-line positions.

Positional battles continue in the Vuhledar sector. After the breakthrough of the Nikolsky dachas, the forces of the 72nd Shadows of the Armed Forces of Ukraine went on the defensive, and the marines of the 155th Brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Armed Forces are fighting at the dachas near Vuhledar.

In Vuhledar, additional posts of anti-tank systems of the 72nd Ombr (mechanized brigade) were equipped, in the event of a breakthrough of the defense, the reserves of the 68th opbr of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were transferred to Bogoyavlenka. Also, Ukrainian mobile air defense groups ZU-23 based on the Mitsubishi L200 operate on the Bogoyavlenka-Vuhledar line.

A fresh unit of mobilized people arrived in Bogatyr from the Temirovka training ground in the Zaporozhye region, and advanced depots of missile and artillery weapons were placed in Novoukrainka and Bogoyavlenka.

Graziella Giangiulio