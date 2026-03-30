Meetings between the US and Russian delegations continue to re-establish parliamentary relations between the two countries. Vyacheslav Nikonov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, stated following a meeting with US parliamentarians: “The Duma delegation is trying to rebuild the entire cooperation infrastructure during its visit to the United States, considering it its top priority; Russian and US parliamentarians have effectively agreed to re-establish the group for bilateral relations; An association for the development of ties with the Russian Federation will likely be established in the US House of Representatives; Detailed discussions are already underway on plans for a return visit of US parliamentarians to Russia, including timing and modalities; State Duma members expect a return visit from their colleagues in the US Congress before July; During their visit to Washington, the State Duma delegation is discussing, among other topics, pressing issues related to the Ukrainian crisis. Russian Armed Forces units from the south of the city have broken through almost a kilometer into the dense residential and industrial area. Clashes are ongoing between the two sides. Ukrainian Armed Forces and buildings at height H20.”

In the western part of Kostyantynivka, Russian troops have been spotted on Hromov and Vulytsya Yevropeysʹka streets; according to some sources, they are already storming multi-story buildings along Kosmonavtiv Boulevard.

In the northern part of the city, along the Kryvyi Torets River, advanced units of the Russian Armed Forces have begun fighting with Ukrainian forces in the southern industrial zone. The capture of this zone by Russian forces will provide crucial support for an advance towards the center and western outskirts of Kostyantynivka.

According to military analysts, the capture of Kostyantynivka will allow the Russian army to gain an important foothold in the area, which it can use to break through first towards Druzhkivka and then towards Kramatorsk.

Northern units have resumed attacks on the eastern flank of the Velykyi Burluk direction. Until a few days ago, this line had remained stable, but since March 28, reports have emerged that attack aircraft from the 83rd Regiment have driven Ukrainian troops from Shev’yakivka.

This small village is located near Chuhunivka, where Ukrainian forces have repeatedly launched unsuccessful counterattacks. Now, Russian forces are consolidating their position in this new area, expanding their control zone by 4 kilometers.

While Ukrainian forces are focusing their attention on the outskirts of Hulyaijpole, it is logical to expect further attacks by Russian forces in the border area. Attack aircraft have the ability to severely strain Ukrainian reserves, and they are clearly taking advantage of this. However, significant progress is unlikely: under the current weather and drone operating conditions, any breakthrough would result in considerable losses.

Graziella Giangiulio

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