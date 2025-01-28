UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Russian strikes on Zaporizhia to test defense, opening of front imminent. Velyka Novosilka in Russian hands. Zelensky has prepared the law for the conscription of 18-year-olds

The State Department decree on the suspension of foreign aid does not apply to military support to Ukraine, says Voice of America correspondent Ostap Yarysh. In contrast, USAID, the United States Agency for International Development, has frozen projects to support Ukraine, Reuters. The Ukrainian publication Public News reported the news, referring to the agency’s Kiev headquarters. According to the Financial Times: senior diplomats are trying to pressure US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to exclude Ukraine from the decision to cut foreign military aid.

Despite conflicting statements, Ukrainian sources say that with Trump’s arrival, nothing has changed in the supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine: transport planes are flying at the same pace. According to social media accounts, Ukraine is also receiving ammunition and weapons that Israel seized from Hezbollah, Lebanon and Syria. On January 26, another plane loaded with ammunition left for Rzeszow from the US air base in Al-Udeid.

The Ukrainian press over the weekend focused on the acknowledged losses of the Ukrainian armed forces, which, they say, are gradually increasing. “In the war with Russia, Ukraine has lost more than 80 thousand soldiers killed,” Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine Kellogg said. “Soon there will be no one to play the last journey at the daily funerals of heroes”: the Lviv military orchestra has been sent as infantry to the front line, Rada deputy Sofia Fedyna told the press.

The assault brigade of unmanned systems forces was born in Ukraine. Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky also appointed the commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mikhail Drapaty as the head of the OSMU Khortytsya (The Operational-Strategic Group “Chortytsia”). Zelensky also reported that: “The Ukrainian Armed Forces maintain a ‘buffer’ in the Kursk region so that there are no attacks on Sumy and Kharkiv.” The Ukrainian president told the Ukrainian press that Ukrainian troops have been actively operating in the Kursk region for about six months. Finally, he said that he is the only one who can conduct peace talks with Russia for Ukraine.

Zelensky’s cabinet chief Andriy Yermak disowns Trump and reports: “there is no peaceful plan for a 100-day solution.”

Rumors in the social sphere, report that in the coming days, the Office of the President of Ukraine will propose changes to the legislation on the conscription of men aged 18 to 25, citing Nikolai Shchur, adviser to the military department of Bankova. “There will be a whole series of changes both to the legislation and to the presidential decrees. It is expected that several levels will be made to the documents. I think that in the coming days there will be a presentation. Now the technical details are being agreed upon otherwise it may change. There was a working group consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, public organizations, a concept was developed,” Shchur said. He added that it is a voluntary contract for young people aged 18 to 25 who are not subject to mobilization. The contract will include various financial and other incentives.

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, has scheduled regional meetings this week and will talk about new industries dedicated to the production of drones. He also awarded the title of “Honored Scientist of the Russian Federation” to the former president of Kyrgyzstan, professor at Moscow State University Askar Akaev.

The director of the foreign intelligence services of the Russian Federation Sergei Naryshkin told TASS that he is ready to meet with the head of the CIA John Ratcliffe if there is adequate interest from the United States. Asked whether there are still contacts between the SVR and the CIA, he noted: “We have an official representative in Washington, the Central Intelligence Agency has an official representative in Moscow.”

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev believes that US President Donald Trump, having taken office, is trying to confuse the whole world, but he cannot deceive Russia.

And now a look at the front line as of 15:00 on January 27.

Russian air defense forces destroyed 32 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported: 15 — over the Voronezh region; 11 — over Belgorodskaya; 4 — over Kursk; 1 — over the Oryol region; 1—about the Tver region.

In the Kursk region, since January 26, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been trying to bring troops to the village of Tetkino through two groups on armored vehicles in the western part of the region, which could create an insignificant but resonant fact of a new intrusion into the region. Ukrainian landing forces and vehicles were destroyed by drone and artillery strikes. Also, in the Nikolaevo-Daryino area, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted a counterattack, which was repelled. Up to 200 personnel of the assault and mechanized brigades from other directions were transferred to the Sudzha region.

From Torets’k, Ukrainian channels report that on the northern outskirts of the city, clashes continue south of the mine dump, behind the Toretskaya mine and the village of Kryms’ke. The Russian Armed Forces are increasing pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In Chasiv Yar, Russian forces are having success in the southwest of the urban development, Ukrainian troops are on the defense.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k, fighting continues southwest of the city, in the area of ​​the settlement Kotlyne and its surroundings.

West of Kurachove, Russian forces are advancing towards Constantinople. There are battles in the village. Dachnoye, north of the Sukhie Yala River and in the area of ​​the settlement. Zelenovka.

“Velyka Novosilka has been completely liberated,” the Russian Defense Ministry reported in a statement.

On the Zaporizhia front, units of the 58th Guards Army are conducting limited tactical strikes in order to identify Ukrainian positions and forces. Drone operators of the 42nd Guards Division and crews of the 136th Brigade of the 58th Army managed to break through the Ukrainian electronic warfare and conducted a series of group tactical strikes with FPV drones on objects, equipment and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Orichiv, Preobrazhenka and Novoandriivka areas. The Ukrainians tried to stop the attacks and brought powerful electronic warfare stations closer to the front line, but they were destroyed by Russian UAV operators. The Russian Armed Forces carried out more than 300 strikes a day against 13 settlements where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are deploying military and equipment. The aviation is actively operating in the Orichiv and Kamyanske areas, where Ukrainian troops continued to accumulate reserves.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/