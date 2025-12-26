UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Russian strategy: to wipe out Ukraine’s energy sector, block traffic in the Black Sea; tactically: to press the borders and disintegrate the Ukrainian defense system

“About a hundred Russian soldiers have entered Hrabovs’ke, in the Sumy region, and are attempting to consolidate their position in the south of the village,” said Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to Tregubov, Russian forces are attempting to advance towards Ryasne. Fighting continues in the village.

Tregubov also noted that settlements bordering Russia can only be effectively protected by creating a Ukrainian troop control zone several kilometers deep into Russian territory. Previously, Ukrainian media had emphasized that the Russian breakthrough in Hrabovs’ke was due to the weakness of the defenses in that area.

Another critical point for the Ukrainian Armed Forces is Myrnohrad, where Ukrainian forces have been encircled, says Roman Kostenko, Secretary of the Rada Defense Committee. According to Kostenko, it is impossible to enter the area and deliver supplies. However, unlike a tactical encirclement, in which Russian forces completely block traffic and control the entire territory, an operational encirclement means that Ukrainian forces can “maneuver within the encircled space.”

Strategically, Russia has instead stepped up attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure in recent weeks since the peace talks with the United States began. Russia attacked Ukrnafta’s production facilities for 48 hours, according to Naftogaz.

On December 24, a company statement stated: “Over the past two days, Russian forces have used nearly 100 attack drones against the facilities. The damage is severe, and the damaged equipment has been disabled.”

“Moscow launched a series of targeted attacks against thermal power plants in a suburb of Kharkiv: one person was killed and several were injured,” Mayor Terekhov said. “The attack caused a significant power outage in the city, resulting in problems with heating and public transportation. In some areas, electric transport was temporarily interrupted, and emergency shutdown programs were implemented.”

Ukraine has begun to be cut off from the Black Sea. Attacks on Ukrainian ports and the entire transport infrastructure in the south of the country occur almost daily. The Mayaky Bridge, which supports logistics from the Danube ports, was recently hit. This disrupted traffic on the Odessa-Reni highway. Kiev was forced to build pontoon bridges.

Attacks on the energy sector in the Odessa region are also playing a significant role. Port operations are severely limited due to ongoing power outages. And after the recent air strikes on the port of Pivdenne, which destroyed a sunflower oil terminal, ship arrivals and departures have been temporarily suspended.

The attacks in the Odessa region are severely impacting Kiev. Maritime logistics, including the grain corridor through the Black Sea ports and cargo delivery through the Danube ports, accounts for a significant portion of Ukraine’s imports and exports. Approximately 60% of all volume passes through the Danube ports. Last year, maritime corridors accounted for over 70% of agricultural exports.

The effectiveness of Russian attacks has also been confirmed in the United States. According to the American Chamber of Commerce, the attacks have already reduced port terminal operations by 50%, with some terminals closed and most powered by generators. Losses for Ukrainian grain and oilseed exporters are estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars per month. The United States warns that if intensive port bombing continues, Ukrainian and international companies will face critical operational risks.

According to the Ukrainian Grain Exchange, ongoing airstrikes and attacks on the ports of Odessa are causing significant delays in grain acceptance and loading. While Ukraine was supposed to ship 3.8 million tons of grain in December, it actually exported only 1.2 million tons. Attacks on port infrastructure increase transshipment and transportation costs, resulting in a decline in export prices. The enemy is forced to use rail and road transport to transport grain, which is significantly more expensive and time-consuming.

All this has a direct impact on Ukraine’s financial stability and deprive it of one of its few sources of income. At this rate, Kiev will soon find itself dependent solely on external liquidity injections.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/