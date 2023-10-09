Sergei Shoigu thanked the heads of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation for their assistance to SVO participants and their families. The Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation said that in many regions of the Russian Federation systematic and comprehensive work is being carried out to provide assistance and support to the participants of the Northern Military District and their families. This is largely possible thanks to regional leaders.

In particular, Sergei Shoigu mentioned the Tula Region and its Governor Alexei Dyumin, the Republic of Yakutia and its Head Aisen Nikolaev, the Republic of Buryatia and its Head Alexei Tsydenov, the Primorsky Territory and its Head Oleg Kozhemyako, and the Krasnodar Territory and its Head Veniamin Kondratyev. The minister added that a lot of work was being done in Russia to “unite all the constituent entities of the motherland to provide humanitarian aid and restore the republics that have become part of the Russian Federation”.

Since time immemorial, it has been the radio that has maintained contact with the civilian world on the line. But in the age of technology, when mobile phones can do everything, it is the military that communicates war to civilians directly from the front line.

Among the novelties that have emerged from the social sphere are radio broadcasts. We learn from a social channel: ‘In one of the frontline directions is the mobile combat radio station ‘SR’, also known as ‘Dog Work’. Its broadcasts, when DJ Chubaka, a part-time soldier of the 40th Pacific Fleet brigade, is behind the console (i.e. behind the machine gun) and the microphone (at the loudspeaker), unforgettable, especially for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The radio station also has its own Telegram channel. The morning programme is traditional: the audience on the other side of the line listens and is steeped in the uplifting anthem of Russia, and the dense machine-gun fire on the positions reinforces the covered material. The domestic audience also liked this radio, so we look forward to new broadcasts!”

In addition to Dog Work, radio broadcasts at the front are developing rapidly and the military is using all its creativity. One post writes: “In another direction, for example, there is another station, on an armoured vehicle, whose agenda and style are uniquely patriotic and equally impressive.

Graziella Giangiulio