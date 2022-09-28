UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Russian mobilisation began amidst exoduses and volunteers. At the front the Ukrainians do not advance

At the Ossetian-Georgian border they sell bicycles for 70 thousand roubles, and after announcing the organisation of a mobile military registration and conscription office at the border, prices jumped to 100 thousand roubles. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, responding to those who asked what Russia would do with those trying to leave the country to avoid mobilisation, said: ‘At the moment there is no martial law, so those who want to leave can do so.

In Russia, parliamentarians are working to solve the first problems that have arisen due to the mobilisation, such as the recall of those who have never served in the military or those who have been reformed due to health problems and who, in the cog of the Russian machine, have been mistakenly recalled.

The most sensitive crossings at the moment are the Ossetian-Georgian and Kazakh crossing points. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan reports on 27 September that Kazakhstan will extradite those who are wanted in Russia for escaping mobilisation if they are placed on the wanted list.

Those mobilised currently number 300,000 compared to the Russian population; we are talking about 1% of the total and still remember that 1,200,000 Russians have served in the last five years.

With many leaving, there is controversial news from Dagestan. On the one hand, fake accounts of Ukrainian services have been discovered giving fake news about Dagestan such as protests all over the territory, on the other hand we see squares of people who do not want to leave and on the Russian social sphere we see videos of women, also in Dagestan, calling their sons to fight for Russia. The situation is too controversial to understand what is really happening.

Among the regions already active with lists ready to leave or already started: Rostov; Tartastan; Kabardino Balkiria and obviously the elite from Chechnya are leaving. Several thousand are already training to go to the front. There are also many volunteers who have been put on special lists and are undergoing training separately from those who have been mobilised. At the moment it is not known via social media on which front line the mobilised will go. Let us remember that the borders of the Ukrainian-Russian clashes are 1000 km long, for now at the front the Russians have three soldiers, on average, for every square kilometre, while the Ukrainians have at least twice as many. But there are already rumours that Moscow is preparing to open other fronts. Ready to start from Transnistria as well. Moldova, in this regard, is ready to take away citizenship if anyone should leave. There are many other regions with lists ready for mobilisation. Not only have the Russians said that if foreign mercenaries want to fight with Russia, they can only do so if they stay for at least a year and take Russian citizenship.

And now a look at the frontline: situation updated at 11:22 a.m. on 27 September.

Russian forces shelled the logistics facility of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Shalygino, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv region, RF Forces attacked Ukrainian Armed Forces deployment sites in Volchansk, Kucherovka and the western part of Kupyansk.

In the Bachmut (Artemovsky) direction, Russian forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian targets in Bachmut, Bakhmutsky, Vesela Dolina, Mayorsk and Yuryevka.

In the direction of Donetsk, Russian forces attacked the military, equipment and facilities of Ukrainian formations in Novomikhailovka, Zolotoy Niva, Ugledar, Pavlovka and Yegorovka.

In turn, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at administrative and residential buildings in Donetsk, Staromikhailivka, Yasnoe, Yasinovataya and Makeevka and other settlements in the Donetsk agglomeration, there are civilian casualties.

In the morning hours, Ukrainian units launched rocket attacks against civilian infrastructure in Alchevsk and Kremennaya in the LPR.

In the Zaporozhye region, Russian troops attacked a hotel and restaurant complex in Zaporizhzhya, which is used as a place for the deployment of Ukrainian troops, according to Russian sources.

In the Nikolaev-Kryvyi Rih direction, Russian units fired at Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities in Chervona Dolina, Shirokoye, Belogorka, Andreevka and Limany. In parallel, artillery duels continued across the entire frontline sector.

In turn, Ukrainian formations fired again at New Kakhovka.

In the Odessa region, Russian armed forces attacked targets in Belenkaya, Chernomorsk and Velikodolinsky with stray Geran-2 (Iranian drones) ammunition, some of the projectiles were shot down by the air defence.

Graziella Giangiulio